Topic: Paris

friendofrocky

Re: Paris
Reply #1200
Having being there and gone through hell that most others went through, I have been processing it all week and its the only conclusion I can make
oldfordie

Re: Paris
Reply #1201
Quote from: redmark
The logic is internal French politics. Elections in the next two weeks. I don't think it would be too hard to flesh out the story of what they wanted to happen on the night. But, we shouldn't focus on it too much, as others have said. No need to seem to be looking for conspiracy theories when we have solid evidence of almighty cockups.
Just a thought rather than a opinion. is it possible the French authorities didn't want to rile up the gangs from Saint Denis. mass arrests and fighting with police might have led to riots inside St Dennis which wouldn't make the politicians look good.
stan_the_van

Re: Paris
Reply #1202
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
The gendarmes are actually part of the military and take part in military operations abroad.

I dont think they see their role as part of traditional policing - their title originated as gens darmes translated as men at arms so you can clearly see the military link.
La Police Municipale, Police Nationale and La Genardermie are three diffent entities. There was no Police Nationale or Municpale at SDF last Saturday, therefore the local gangs had a free run. Gendarmerie as you say are an attack force to disperse.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
Reply #1203
Quote from: oldfordie
Just a thought rather than a opinion. is it possible the French authorities didn't want to rile up the gangs from Saint Denis. mass arrest and fighting with police might have led to riots inside St Dennis which wouldn't make the politicians look good.

And a major riot in St Denis itself. Turn a blind eye to robbing transient football fans and preventing major riots was probably seen as a win/win.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
Reply #1204
Quote from: stan_the_van
La Police Municipale, Police Nationale and La Genardermie are three diffent entities. There was no Police Nationale or Municpale at SDF last Saturday, therefore the local gangs had a free run. Gendarmerie as you say are an attack force to disperse.

And hence the difference in policing tonights game where there will be ordinary coppers on duty to prevent criminal activity rather than instigate disorder.
friendofrocky

Re: Paris
Reply #1205
I dont think they wanted it to happen on the night beforehand - I think it was a decision made in the midst of the entry fiasco to pin the blame on someone else. The riot police lining up in front of us in the stadium  and funelling of fans after the game straight to the lions den. It stinks
Son of Spion

Re: Paris
Reply #1206
Quote from: oldfordie
Just a thought rather than a opinion. is it possible the French authorities didn't want to rile up the gangs from Saint Denis. mass arrests and fighting with police might have led to riots inside St Dennis which wouldn't make the politicians look good.

I've no idea, but all of this since Saturday has made France look like an absolute shambles.

If they wanted to look good, they'd have organised and policed this sporting showpiece final competently and fairly. Visitors would have enjoyed their city and gone home with good memories of France in general.

As it stands, they made an absolute horror show of the whole thing, and left tens of thousands of visitors with horrific memories of the place and vowing never to set foot in that country again. Their reputation has plummeted, and their police and politicians look like knuckle-dragging scumbags bereft of an ounce of integrity and decency.
nickystickers

Re: Paris
Reply #1207
Hi all

I'm new to the forums; long time visitor but first time poster. Like thousands of others I've shared my own account of Paris with the club and Phil Scraton but in light of the continuing lies of the French authorities I wanted to share more widely.

There are much worse stories than mine but the main point I'd like to stress is that I firmly believe if it was not for the exemplary behaviour of tens of thousands of Liverpool fans in an an extremely stressful situation, this shit storm could have been a genuine catastrophe of the worst kind. Let's let them get away with it.

If you're interested, here's my story (it's pretty long so I put it in a Google Doc):
https://tinyurl.com/27xcsbae


redmark

Re: Paris
Reply #1208
Quote from: oldfordie
Just a thought rather than a opinion. is it possible the French authorities didn't want to rile up the gangs from Saint Denis. mass arrests and fighting with police might have led to riots inside St Dennis which wouldn't make the politicians look good.
The French government is termed 'radical Centrist' and has pursued policies of ruthless authoritarian policing - often, in areas like Saint Denis. Pressure from the right is to 'clean up' areas like Saint Denis. From the left, the problems of areas like that are highlighted (70% unemployment, for example, post COVID - 40% prior). Crime and violence always coincides with poverty, stereotyping and demonisation.

To be cynical, I'd say an area like Saint Denis suits a party like Macron's, politically. They can send the police in to arrest a few Islamist extremists or beat up rioting youths, to portray themselves as tough on crime; but appeal to liberals (when Macron needs their vote to stop Le Pen getting elected) by pointing to the more violent position of the extremists. They don't care enough to solve the underlying social and economic problems, though.
oldfordie

Re: Paris
Reply #1209
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
And a major riot in St Denis itself. Turn a blind eye to robbing transient football fans and preventing major riots was probably seen as a win/win.
Yeah all decided in advance, allow a few muggings otherwise we will end up with a full scale riot in St Dennis on our hands.
Fromola

Re: Paris
Reply #1210
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp
My friend also lives in Paris (was free accomodation so that was great at least) - he had a story of his female friend having her door booted in at night by 5 armed men screaming in balaclavas with no obvious markings. Turned out they were police doing a drug bust and had the wrong house. She was obviously traumatised. Compensation you can forget about - they didn´t even pay for the door.

My other mate spent several months living and working in Calais in "The Jungle". Said the police were horrific, and daily forays into the camp to beat and tear-gas migrants and destroy their tents were basically a good time for them. They were well up for it.

Honestly heard nothing good said about French law enforcement. They seem to be widely disliked even by many in France. Then you think, well who is actually joining the police and Mobile Gendarmeries? Let´s say you wouldn´t be surprised if all their votes were going in for Le Pen....

I´ve said it before, but I know our police have their issues, but thank fuck we´re not lumped with some of what they call police just over the water (and I don´t mean Birkenhead!)

It goes some way to explaining why so many migrants are desperate to get over here in boats, when people say stuff like "but France is a safe country" or "why don't they stay in France?"
