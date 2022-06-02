« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 45137 times)

Re: Paris
Quote from: Tricia Dingle on Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
Got back home from Paris on Monday morning via A&E in Arrowe Park Hospital. We were violently mugged on the way back to our accommodation. Ive got a fractured ankle, along with cuts and bruises. My brother was pushed down some stairs and also has a fractured ankle, along with arm and wrist injuries. My mum (in her 60s) was sliced with a knife through the hand, dislocating her knuckle and breaking two fingers.

We were lucky in the sense that we managed to get in the ground safely but we knew something wasnt right. Empty seats everywhere, fans dazed and confused. Dont think anybody was particular bothered that we didnt equalise, we all just wanted out of there. Never been less arsed about a defeat in my life.

Saint-Denis was the moodiest place Ive ever been. Apparently it has the most violent crime out of anywhere in Europe. Gangs, who were much better organised than the police, waiting to pounce. Our accommodation was only a 15 minute walk from the stadium. We were constantly diverted by police. Eventually diverted over a canal bridge where we were mugged. Landed at John Lennon airport and then straight to A&E for 8 hours. Absolutely exhausted.


This sounds horrific mate, and something I was shitting myself about with my 8 year old lad as we left: similarly we were staying in Saint Denis.

At the whistle I didnt know what to do - head out into the storm with my lad or hold back and wait till its blown over. I opted to go and go quick. We ran out of Gate Y and headed to the north of the Stadium hoping that itd be quiet there as the RM fans still in.

We got around fairly quickly to a flyover over a motorway. Just seemed like mainly reds heading over - plain sailing I thought. Then c50 riot police entered in their gas masks and riot gear - trying to shield my lad I moved from one side to their other. Everyone else also moved over, so there was a bit of a crush on the flyover, and me and my lad were right next to the road - something goes wrong here and there is a good drop on to the road. Next thing I know a gang of c 100 locals come through following the police up the rear like the police had been sent in to clear the road for them shitting myself that this was going to send us over the edge of the fly over onto the road, I pushed me and my lad back into the centre of the crowd.

We then came to the steps at the end of the flyover. Some lad at the bottom of the steps had been sparked and was giving a good go back, but the group attacking were a group of thugs and this lad was getting smacked up with little help. As I edged down the steps, I was thinking on my feet - we were staying down the canal and we edged away from the crowd, under the bridge, and managed miraculously to find a route away from the stadium away from the crowd heading along the canal. Now, it was pretty scary as it was just me and my lad and we came across a few gangs of lads all looking fairly mooody and trying to stop us to laugh at us, but we just kept walking and got past and home just after midnight. Fairly miraculous.

The risk was so real, and what happened to you and your family was horrific and something I would have felt defenseless to stop as were you. Gutting mate. The bastards letting us out into this chaos without protection and help. Making us to feel like we were the trouble causers  with no support - how could I ever bring my son back to this??? I cant!
Re: Paris
Don't know if this has been posted yet but some decent footage of the locals trying to cause trouble

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XswuJrzq6rY&t=112s
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Paris
we may have lost the final but from reading the accounts of what happened we won a much greater prize in the sense that nobody got killed.
Re: Paris
Quote from: Tricia Dingle on Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
Got back home from Paris on Monday morning via A&E in Arrowe Park Hospital. We were violently mugged on the way back to our accommodation. Ive got a fractured ankle, along with cuts and bruises. My brother was pushed down some stairs and also has a fractured ankle, along with arm and wrist injuries. My mum (in her 60s) was sliced with a knife through the hand, dislocating her knuckle and breaking two fingers.

We were lucky in the sense that we managed to get in the ground safely but we knew something wasnt right. Empty seats everywhere, fans dazed and confused. Dont think anybody was particular bothered that we didnt equalise, we all just wanted out of there. Never been less arsed about a defeat in my life.

Saint-Denis was the moodiest place Ive ever been. Apparently it has the most violent crime out of anywhere in Europe. Gangs, who were much better organised than the police, waiting to pounce. Our accommodation was only a 15 minute walk from the stadium. We were constantly diverted by police. Eventually diverted over a canal bridge where we were mugged. Landed at John Lennon airport and then straight to A&E for 8 hours. Absolutely exhausted.

So shocked to read that. What a horrible thing to happen to you all. We left the ground after the trophy lift to allow things to clear. We went round the eastern edge of the stadium and tried to exit to the left of LeRoy Merlin but the police wouldnt let us through. We ended up going around the right hand side of LeRoy Merlin and found ourselves by that canal bridge. We only didnt cross it because it looked a bit further back to our car park. Sounds like myself and my lad had the luckiest escape. We came across mostly Madrid fans on the south bank of the canal. We decided to act friendly and shake their hands which largely worked. There was some moodiness but we moved quickly. It was seriously scary as we joined the main throng at the junction by Novotel and a police dog tried to attack my son. We were so relieved to reach the relative safety of the car park.
Re: Paris
These accounts beggar belief. What on earth has happened to France? Rather than people going to a civilised country to watch an extremely expensive sporting showpiece, it sounds like people were transported to some kind of third world hell hole full of absolute savages, failed politicians and a corrupt army of thugs for a police force.

What an absolute disgrace. Heads should roll for this.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

Re: Paris
Times Sport
@TimesSport
·
2h
Liverpool have questioned the credentials and suitability of the man appointed to head Uefas report into the treatment of supporters before the Champions League final in Paris
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Paris
More and more I read stories from after the game I'm shocked I got away okay, went straight to RER D about 2 minutes after the final whistle, I'm a pretty brisk walker anyway but didn't hang about, was mostly crowd of reds and didn't notice many locals but I knew they would be about. Gare du Nord was definitely a bit shady, took us 10 minutes to find the exit and was full of locals with absolutely no security or police
Re: Paris
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
we may have lost the final but from reading the accounts of what happened we won a much greater prize in the sense that nobody got killed.

Horrific that this is the reality, that instead of being distraught over a loss. People are distraught, suffering, PTSD and so much more in regards to the events that transpired and shit even thankful they are alive after going to a fucking football match in this day and age is digusting

And all that is being compounded by certain people saying its all lies and all their fault

Re: Paris
So Doctor Rodrigues has connections to Ceferin, oh boy what a surprise.  ::)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Paris
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
Horrific that this is the reality, that instead of being distraught over a loss. People are distraught, suffering, PTSD and so much more in regards to the events that transpired and shit even thankful they are alive after going to a fucking football match in this day and age is digusting

And all that is being compounded by certain people saying its all lies and all their fault
I spoke to about 20 reds in town after the game, not sure the actual match was mentioned once, apart from the odd their keeper was class comment, I certainly had no emotional attachment to the football and many others said the same
Re: Paris
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
So Doctor Rodrigues has connections to Ceferin, oh boy what a surprise.  ::)
zero comments from him either, was to busy at Wembley at his money spinner one off with the south Americans, UEFA aren't fit for purpose
Re: Paris
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
So Doctor Rodrigues has connections to Ceferin, oh boy what a surprise.  ::)

Of course. UEFA pulled him out their arse immediately, but he is in Portugal (randomly) so thats why he is independent!!.
Re: Paris
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
I spoke to about 20 reds in town after the game, not sure the actual match was mentioned once, apart from the odd their keeper was class comment, I certainly had no emotional attachment to the football and many others said the same

Small part of me is happy we lost so that the memories of winning the biggest trophy were not tainted with the abhorrent treatment of our fans
Re: Paris
France v Denmark at the Stade de France tomorrow. It seems mental that they can hold another game there so soon after last weekend.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,190
Re: Paris
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:23:33 pm
Of course. UEFA pulled him out their arse immediately, but he is in Portugal (randomly) so thats why he is independent!!.

It is not so random. He was the head of the Portuguese FA and the last two "covid era" Champions League finals were in Lisbon and Porto.
Re: Paris
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm
France v Denmark at the Stade de France tomorrow. It seems mental that they can hold another game there so soon after last weekend.
I hope the local gangs show up to cause the same chaos.

but it is their national team playing so they'll probably behave.  and the local police have probably spread the word ...
Re: Paris
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
Small part of me is happy we lost so that the memories of winning the biggest trophy were not tainted with the abhorrent treatment of our fans
agreed if we all had to stay behind after it could've been much worse outside the ground after
Re: Paris
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm
I hope the local gangs show up to cause the same chaos.

but it is their national team playing so they'll probably behave.  and the local police have probably spread the word ...

Yeah, will probably pass without much incident so people can pin more blame on our fans.
Re: Paris
Article by Dom King.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10880063/Liverpool-utter-disbelief-false-claims-promoted-French-government.html

Quote
FSG and Florentino Perez are working together to create a portfolio of the events that happened on Saturday.

Quote
Billy Hogan, Liverpool's chief executive, has been in contact with Florentino Perez, his counterpart at Real Madrid, to compare stories of what happened to supporters outside the Stade de France before and after Saturday's game.
Re: Paris
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:05:22 pm
These accounts beggar belief. What on earth has happened to France? Rather than people going to a civilised country to watch an extremely expensive sporting showpiece, it sounds like people were transported to some kind of third world hell hole full of absolute savages, failed politicians and a corrupt army of th

We've had problems before in other parts of France haven't we? I went to a UEFA cup match against Auxerre (not the famous one), and we had murder from the Police. And of course, Marseille, murder with the locals.

It's shocking this has happened in Paris at a final, (then again we had problems with the Police in 81!!), but it's not like it's completely new tom other parts of France.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Paris
Quote from: Tricia Dingle on Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
Got back home from Paris on Monday morning via A&E in Arrowe Park Hospital. We were violently mugged on the way back to our accommodation. Ive got a fractured ankle, along with cuts and bruises. My brother was pushed down some stairs and also has a fractured ankle, along with arm and wrist injuries. My mum (in her 60s) was sliced with a knife through the hand, dislocating her knuckle and breaking two fingers.

We were lucky in the sense that we managed to get in the ground safely but we knew something wasnt right. Empty seats everywhere, fans dazed and confused. Dont think anybody was particular bothered that we didnt equalise, we all just wanted out of there. Never been less arsed about a defeat in my life.

Saint-Denis was the moodiest place Ive ever been. Apparently it has the most violent crime out of anywhere in Europe. Gangs, who were much better organised than the police, waiting to pounce. Our accommodation was only a 15 minute walk from the stadium. We were constantly diverted by police. Eventually diverted over a canal bridge where we were mugged. Landed at John Lennon airport and then straight to A&E for 8 hours. Absolutely exhausted.
Thats appalling. Glad youre all back safe. Been on my mind the last few days - did we get everyone back ok, at least physically? Been dreading coming in this thread the last few days to hear the news that we didnt. Thank fuck so far it seems that everyone did come home.
Re: Paris
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm
France v Denmark at the Stade de France tomorrow. It seems mental that they can hold another game there so soon after last weekend.
Untill they can control the locals and the police, no events should be allowed to take place in that hell hole.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

Re: Paris
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:15:32 am
We've had problems before in other parts of France haven't we? I went to a UEFA cup match against Auxerre (not the famous one), and we had murder from the Police. And of course, Marseille, murder with the locals.

It's shocking this has happened in Paris at a final, (then again we had problems with the Police in 81!!), but it's not like it's completely new tom other parts of France.
I know there's been some problems there many years ago, but I didn't know it still went on in more recent times.

What happened last Saturday seems to be on a completely different scale though. To be honest, I thought stuff like that was left in the last century. Mind you, I don't get to travel to games in Europe, so that might be a naive assumption by me.

Also, until this week I had no idea of the problems with violence they currently have at French football games. It never seems to be mentioned anywhere, whereas if it was over here it would be international news.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

Re: Paris
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
So Doctor Rodrigues has connections to Ceferin, oh boy what a surprise.  ::)

Fucking corrupt c*nts the lot of them.
Re: Paris
if a pub was stormed by police and if a fan was mugged somewhere else in Paris can we still report it in the club's feedback link ?
Offline mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Paris
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm
France v Denmark at the Stade de France tomorrow. It seems mental that they can hold another game there so soon after last weekend.

https://www.lefigaro.fr/actualite-france/match-france-danemark-plus-de-2000-policiers-et-gendarmes-mobilises-20220602

France-Denmark match: more than 2,000 police and gendarmes mobilized
By  Christophe Cornevin

To secure the meeting of the League of Nations at the Stade de France on Friday evening, the police headquarters announces a muscular device "oriented on public order, the fight against crime and the regulation of the flow of people".

The police headquarters has learned the lessons of the fiasco of the Champions League final which was played last Saturday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. On the occasion of the meeting between the national teams of France and Denmark this Friday evening within the framework of the League of Nations, the strategists of public order have this time drawn a security device " oriented on order public, the fight against crime and the regulation of the flow of people .

To ensure the safety of spectators around the sports arena, no less than 2,080 police officers and gendarmes are mobilized as part of this muscular system. Among them, some 656 agents are " especially in charge of the fight against crime in the vicinity and on the outskirts of the Stade de France, as well as in the transport stations ". The scenes of thefts and assaults committed by thugs from neighboring towns around the Stade de France had made the rounds of social networks, caused a lively controversy and put the Minister of the Interior in the hot seat.

Patrols in stations and stations
Thursday evening, the police headquarters specified that the " protective perimeter around the Stade de France, benefiting from the support of the police, will be put in place from 3 p.m. ". " The verification of tickets, under the control of the organizer, will be carried out at the level of the access terminals ", announces the same source where it is warned that " the security forces will ensure upstream and on the forecourt to maintain order and public safety .


In order to contain the impact of the strike announced at the RATP, a specific device for regulating flows has been put in place at the exit of the RER D. " A reinforced device for the fight against crime is also deployed ", further insists the police headquarters which announces that " several teams will patrol all the stations and stations of the Paris conurbation, and in particular in the multimodal nodes, likely to be borrowed by spectators going to the Stade de France for the meeting ".

Streamline the progress of supporters

A system will also be put in place at the
three public transport stations serving the stadium (RER B La Plaine - Stade de France, RER D Stade de France - Saint-Denis, metro line 13 Saint-Denis Porte de Paris station ). Particular attention will be paid by the security forces to the paths taken by supporters in Saint-Denis, from the exit of public transport, in order to facilitate and secure their progress to the stadium. The idea being to avoid any congestion benefiting pickpockets, thugs and free riders.

The game between France and Denmark will be sold out. Nearly 77,000 spectators are expected and 1,800 tickets have been allocated to Danish spectators. Already, this meeting will be a test at a time when concerns are emerging about the ability of the authorities to manage the 2024 Olympics in good conditions.


Shame they couldn't do this for the biggest game in European football last fucking weekend. Basically an admission of guilt they fucked up.  :no
Offline mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Paris
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
Times Sport
@TimesSport
·
2h
Liverpool have questioned the credentials and suitability of the man appointed to head Uefas report into the treatment of supporters before the Champions League final in Paris

Full article :

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-question-credentials-of-politician-overseeing-uefa-report-2zjgrrc6x?



Liverpool have questioned the credentials and suitability of the man appointed to head Uefas report into the treatment of supporters before the Champions League final in Paris.

It is one of 13 questions on a list sent to European footballs governing body asking for more information on the review commissioned into events at the Stade de France on Saturday.

One of the points raised relates to the choice of Dr Tiago Brandão Rodrigues to lead the report. Liverpool are keen to know more about why the member of the Portuguese parliament was selected and whether he has links with Uefa.

The Times reported that Dr Rodrigues has worked closely in the past with Tiago Craveiro, who served as the chief executive of the Portuguese Football Federation for ten years before moving to Uefa in May to act as a senior adviser to the governing bodys president, Aleksander Ceferin.

Uefa announced within 48 hours of the final that it would commission a report into the distressing scenes and that Dr Rodrigues would lead it, but Liverpool also want to know the timeline of the process and whether it will be made public.

The Liverpool chief executive officer, Billy Hogan, has revealed that he held talks with his Real Madrid counterpart Jose Sanchez Bernal on Wednesday, with the Spanish club also relaying concerns over how their supporters were treated at the Stade de France.

The developments will maintain the pressure on the French authorities and Uefa as Liverpool urgently seek answers into why thousands of their supporters were packed into long queues and forced to wait for hours to gain entry to Saturdays fixture, which was delayed by 35 minutes.

Fans were also subjected to tear-gas attacks by the French police and targeted by gangs of local youths as they made their way to and from the ground.

I referenced it earlier in the week and, again, maybe its just terminology but we at Liverpool have been calling for an investigation into what happened in Paris on Saturday, not a report, Hogan said.

I think those are two very different things. Weve written to Uefa again and weve raised specific questions  13 specific questions  that wed like them to clarify around the details of this investigation.

We need clarity around the questions weve asked to fully understand the proposed process.

We just feel its incredibly important that we get this investigation launched immediately, and that there are clear specifics around the process and how its going to work.

French officials have repeated accusations that 30-40,000 Liverpool fans without tickets, or with fake tickets, turned up at the arena, which hosts Frances Nations League game with Denmark today, but without any corroborating evidence.

Hogans conversations with the Real hierarchy indicate that their fans also encountered difficulties.

Both accessing the stadium as well as leaving the stadium, it was an absolute disgrace, Hogan said.

The pain, the grief, the harm, the hurt that they suffered on Saturday, and now to be told by a French minister that only Liverpool fans have been a problem, its just disgraceful.

Real Madrid have made it clear their fans suffered as well. I spoke to my counterpart at Real Madrid, who made it clear that their fans also had issues.

They had major concerns with the match-day operation, including the policing operation.

I know theyre equally concerned about making sure this, again, is an independent and open investigation. My understanding is that Real Madrid are going to be putting details out across their channels about this as well.

Liverpool have so far received more than 6,500 written and photographic accounts from supporters of the issues they endured. Further first-hand experiences need to be submitted to the club by Sunday.


Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,873
  Re: Paris
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
Yeah, will probably pass without much incident so people can pin more blame on our fans.
Exactly what I was thinking.

Some of these accounts are truly frightening. Horrible what some have been through and for young kids to have experienced it makes it even worse. Hope anyone who has had a bad experience takes up the offer of support from the club. Getting that kind of help can really make a difference if its had emotional impact.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,471
Re: Paris
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 02:35:28 am »
https://twitter.com/Joshmiles07/status/1532317598494474240?t=gh4abGh30yIvyPiFrIr2ZA&s=08

If only they had been more concerned about the locals rather than some fictitious hooligan mob from Liverpool. Fucking pricks.
Re: Paris
Tricia Im really sorry to hear you and your family were caught up in this.
Have you/can you complete the clubs form?
Re: Paris
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
It is not so random. He was the head of the Portuguese FA and the last two "covid era" Champions League finals were in Lisbon and Porto.

Yeah, sorry, I was being sarcastic about the randomness, it is obvious that they have picked a man that will cover for them, the fact he comes from a country not associated with the event is what UEFA will be hoping people think he has been picked independently. As UEFA are going to be under investigation, they shouldnt pick who investigates, weve seen how that pans out before all to well. Pleased to see the club have called that out right from the off.
Offline thechulloran

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
Re: Paris
Quote from: thechulloran on Today at 01:25:30 am
if a pub was stormed by police and if a fan was mugged somewhere else in Paris can we still report it in the club's feedback link ?

anyone? We've only got up to June 5 to submit....so please advise asap
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists" - Tom Hicks

  Re: Paris
Quote from: thechulloran on Today at 06:59:44 am
anyone? We've only got up to June 5 to submit....so please advise asap

Yes, absolutely send a statement. 
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Paris
Quote from: thechulloran on Today at 06:59:44 am
anyone? We've only got up to June 5 to submit....so please advise asap

Yes you can. There is 3 sections - one for the Fanpark, one for the stadium, and one for "other". Definitely submit - as it all helps build the wider picture. It is important that people know that what happened at the stadium was not in isolation.
Re: Paris
Quote from: thechulloran on Today at 06:59:44 am
anyone? We've only got up to June 5 to submit....so please advise asap
There's 3 sections with a maximum 1000 words in each so beware of that as you're entering your info. The last one is for additional info.
Poss do it on a Word doc with a word count first mate.
Re: Paris
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 01:32:58 am
https://www.lefigaro.fr/actualite-france/match-france-danemark-plus-de-2000-policiers-et-gendarmes-mobilises-20220602

Shame they couldn't do this for the biggest game in European football last fucking weekend. Basically an admission of guilt they fucked up.  :no

If the transport and crowd control measures, pre planning and visible (and I assume the agents mentioned are plain clothes) policing are successful then it shows how they should have done it on Saturday.

Makes their efforts at deflecting the blame even more pathetic.
Re: Paris
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:35:28 am
https://twitter.com/Joshmiles07/status/1532317598494474240?t=gh4abGh30yIvyPiFrIr2ZA&s=08

If only they had been more concerned about the locals rather than some fictitious hooligan mob from Liverpool. Fucking pricks.

The more I think about the more I believe that the Police allowed these locals a free reign after the game. The game organisation was a fiasco - little or no stewarding, what looked like inexperienced turnstile staff. With the Olympics on the line here, I believe the powers did everything possible to pin this mess on the Liverpool fans. They lined riot police in front of us before the FT whistle in a charade to show the world we were the problem here, I think they let the locals near us thinking that we would fight back - this would would have been a much easier way to pin the blame for the whole fiasco on us. The problem for them now is the fact that we didnt fight back.
Re: Paris
Quote from: thechulloran on Today at 06:59:44 am
anyone? We've only got up to June 5 to submit....so please advise asap

Yes, definitely.
Re: Paris
So it seems that everything the French authorities did was to try & provoke a reaction from the British and as we have seen they failed.

The French police also failed in their duty of care for visitors to Stade de France. At best. In fact from many of the responses posted here there is great suspicion that the police were actually working in cahoots with local gangs for profit & the same goal of provocation. Utterly disgraceful & a stain on the reputation of France. They picked on the wrong fan base.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
Re: Paris
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:35:28 am
I think they let the locals near us thinking that we would fight back - this would would have been a much easier way to pin the blame for the whole fiasco on us. The problem for them now is the fact that we didnt fight back.

I actually think there's something in this, as awful and bizarre as it sounds.
