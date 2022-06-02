Times Sport

Liverpool have questioned the credentials and suitability of the man appointed to head Uefas report into the treatment of supporters before the Champions League final in Paris



Full article :Liverpool have questioned the credentials and suitability of the man appointed to head Uefas report into the treatment of supporters before the Champions League final in Paris.It is one of 13 questions on a list sent to European footballs governing body asking for more information on the review commissioned into events at the Stade de France on Saturday.One of the points raised relates to the choice of Dr Tiago Brandão Rodrigues to lead the report. Liverpool are keen to know more about why the member of the Portuguese parliament was selected and whether he has links with Uefa.The Times reported that Dr Rodrigues has worked closely in the past with Tiago Craveiro, who served as the chief executive of the Portuguese Football Federation for ten years before moving to Uefa in May to act as a senior adviser to the governing bodys president, Aleksander Ceferin.Uefa announced within 48 hours of the final that it would commission a report into the distressing scenes and that Dr Rodrigues would lead it, but Liverpool also want to know the timeline of the process and whether it will be made public.The Liverpool chief executive officer, Billy Hogan, has revealed that he held talks with his Real Madrid counterpart Jose Sanchez Bernal on Wednesday, with the Spanish club also relaying concerns over how their supporters were treated at the Stade de France.The developments will maintain the pressure on the French authorities and Uefa as Liverpool urgently seek answers into why thousands of their supporters were packed into long queues and forced to wait for hours to gain entry to Saturdays fixture, which was delayed by 35 minutes.Fans were also subjected to tear-gas attacks by the French police and targeted by gangs of local youths as they made their way to and from the ground.I referenced it earlier in the week and, again, maybe its just terminology but we at Liverpool have been calling for an investigation into what happened in Paris on Saturday, not a report, Hogan said.I think those are two very different things. Weve written to Uefa again and weve raised specific questions  13 specific questions  that wed like them to clarify around the details of this investigation.We need clarity around the questions weve asked to fully understand the proposed process.We just feel its incredibly important that we get this investigation launched immediately, and that there are clear specifics around the process and how its going to work.French officials have repeated accusations that 30-40,000 Liverpool fans without tickets, or with fake tickets, turned up at the arena, which hosts Frances Nations League game with Denmark today, but without any corroborating evidence.Hogans conversations with the Real hierarchy indicate that their fans also encountered difficulties.Both accessing the stadium as well as leaving the stadium, it was an absolute disgrace, Hogan said.The pain, the grief, the harm, the hurt that they suffered on Saturday, and now to be told by a French minister that only Liverpool fans have been a problem, its just disgraceful.Real Madrid have made it clear their fans suffered as well. I spoke to my counterpart at Real Madrid, who made it clear that their fans also had issues.They had major concerns with the match-day operation, including the policing operation.I know theyre equally concerned about making sure this, again, is an independent and open investigation. My understanding is that Real Madrid are going to be putting details out across their channels about this as well.Liverpool have so far received more than 6,500 written and photographic accounts from supporters of the issues they endured. Further first-hand experiences need to be submitted to the club by Sunday.