Final cover-up wont wash in the age of fan videos
Phil Scraton
Wednesday June 01 2022, 12.01am, The Times
Since the distressing events at the Stade de France, I have received more than 500 statements from supporters. The consistency of their experiences emphasises the importance of an independent panel to review the context in which the match was organised and staged.
The panels key objectives would be to access documentary evidence regarding the decision to hold the match in Paris and to receive and analyse fans testimonies. A panel must have the range of expertise to develop a detailed analysis and be independent of all organisations responsible for staging the match.
Uefa has stated its intention to hold an inquiry, yet it was the principal organising body and cannot be considered independent.
Similarly, the French authorities in licensing the stadium, the police in regulating the crowd and the owners of the stadium have vested interests.
The public, particularly football fans, will always be sceptical after the police reconstructed evidence in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster. What is significantly different today is the mass of evidence on thousands of mobile phones.
Gathering eyewitness accounts would provide an essential database for analysis. This process follows an established model a peoples inquiry which those who were caught up in the events could participate in and have faith in.
Its key focuses should be: the decision to hold the final at the Stade de France and all aspects of pre-match preparation regarding safety; how fans were received into Paris and the organisation of fan zones; crowd safety and organisation outside and inside the stadium; the adequacy of crowd stewarding by stadium employees; the role and intervention of riot police including the use of tear gas; the kettling and confining of fans in the approaches to the stadium.
It is also important to consider the policing of the crowd during and after the match and events outside the stadium as fans left. It is only by accessing detailed accounts from those directly impacted that a thorough analysis can be achieved.
From the accounts I have read, there are clear consistencies regarding inadequacies in directing people on arrival, stewarding them on their approach and on gaining entry into the stadium. Bottlenecks were created by police vehicles, and police in body armour reacted violently to a passive crowd.
It is the responsibility of the organisers, stadium owners and the police to put in place arrangements to safeguard fans attending at significant cost an unfamiliar venue, ensuring they are safely directed to the entrances. It is already evident from fans written accounts, their mobile phone filming and their photographs that their safety was compromised, by slowing their progress and by aggressive policing using unreasonable force and tear gas.
Yet there is filmed evidence of local people, assisted by stewards, gaining entry without tickets.
What happened is all too familiar, regarding football fans as a threat.
Before the dust settled on Saturday, the trope of Hillsborough was wheeled out by the French authorities that thousands of ticketless fans were determined to force entry. That lazy allegation was debunked by the Hillsborough Panels research and there is no evidence that it had credibility in Paris.
Phil Scraton is the author of Hillsborough: The Truth and lead researcher and primary author of Hillsborough, the Hillsborough Independent Panel Report.