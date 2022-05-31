Remind me to cancel these introductory offer subscriptions next month... (I might keep Liberation).Three 'newspapers of record' in France:Le Monde: (centre-right, most 'Macroniste' of the big 3?)Champions League final: Learning from Stade de France pandemoniumEDITORIALEven if there were multiple causes for the chaos that occurred before the kickoff of the Champions League final, the French government must emerge from its state of flat denial to best prepare the 2024 Olympics.There are two ways to look at the disorder that occurred around the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis on Saturday, May 28, prior to the kick-off of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.The first one consists in facing reality and analyzing coldly the sequence of circumstances that led to severe congestion at certain access points and to clashes with the police, forcing a delay of 36 minutes to an event that was being broadcast to huge audiences worldwide. And then, there is the one that consists in searching for any convincing excuses to better exonerate themselves from their own responsibilities. The organizers of the event and the people in charge of the security forces have unfortunately opted for the second approach.On Monday, at a press conference following an ministerial meeting supposed to find the lessons to be learnt from the chaos, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin pointed to a "massive, industrial and organized fraud of fake tickets," implicitly blaming the "30,000 to 40,000 English supporters," who Mr. Darmanin claimed, "found themselves at the Stade de France, either without a ticket or with fake tickets."This fake ticket argument was immediately put forward after the match by UEFA, the governing body of European football, and picked up by Mr. Darmanin. It seems a bit simplistic, to say the least, and certainly does not justify the treatment meted out to the Liverpool fans, the vast majority of whom turned up calmly at the stadium hours before kick-off. The videos of families with children with legitimate tickets being forcibly pushed back with tear gas sprays have shocked people and given a poor image of law enforcement in France.The disproportionate show of force is all the more open to criticism since it was not used to deter the groups of petty criminals, some of whom came to sneak in, others to rob supporters as they left the stadium. In addition to these obvious shortcomings in the security system, there were also significant problems in the crowd management at the stadium. Full disclosure must be made on the responsibilities that allowed these excesses.As is often the case in such situations, the origins of this chaotic disorder have multiple elements. The fact that there was a strike on the direct train line to Stade de France, RER B, which forced thousands of supporters, predominantly British, on to the line D complicated the organization from the beginning. But here again, the lack of anticipation is flagrant. It was not possible to get tens of thousands of people to and from the stadium by public transport without a minimum of security and ease, which was lacking."Without the decisions taken by the police and the prefect, there would have been deaths," said Mr. Darmanin yesterday. Invoking the worst possible outcomes to free oneself from one's own failures is not the best way to learn from this fiasco. For the last number of weeks, the Minister of the Interior has kept repeating that security preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 was going to constitute the centrepoint of his mandate.What happened on Saturday at the Stade de France does not bode well for Mr. Darmanin's planning, especially if the government persists in its complete denial of any responsibility. It must emerge from this chaos quickly in order to prepare the best conditions for the Rugby World Cup in 2023. As for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which is expected to welcome nearly eight times more people than at the Stade de France along the banks of the River Seine, would it not be more reasonable to reduce ambition?