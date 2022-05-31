« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 40142 times)

Offline monkeyharris

Re: Paris
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:45:14 pm
Almost puts our Government into perspective.

Im not sure any of our Ministers are as repulsive as those two.
They're the exact equivalents of Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries
That's what were dealing with here. That level
Offline T. Finn

Re: Paris
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 12:12:44 am »
Has FSG made a single official statement regarding the Final yet? Because I feel like they are lawyering up right now, quietly, while collecting mountains of evidence. With the statement today I believe this deserves to be taken as far as it can by those who represent the club
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 12:18:17 am »
Quote from: T. Finn on Today at 12:12:44 am
Has FSG made a single official statement regarding the Final yet? Because I feel like they are lawyering up right now, quietly, while collecting mountains of evidence. With the statement today I believe this deserves to be taken as far as it can by those who represent the club

Tom Werner wrote the letter to the French Government demanding an apology. They have kept the cards close to their chests while theyve been collecting the evidence. I think the 5th of June is the final day for that, so maybe they will say something more then.
Online Al 666

Re: Paris
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 12:24:28 am »
Quote from: T. Finn on Today at 12:12:44 am
Has FSG made a single official statement regarding the Final yet? Because I feel like they are lawyering up right now, quietly, while collecting mountains of evidence. With the statement today I believe this deserves to be taken as far as it can by those who represent the club

FSG are absolutely right not to make an official statement.

Official statements should be made when the facts are known and not before.
Online leinad

Re: Paris
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:30:48 am »
Says all you need to know about that rat
Online redmark

Re: Paris
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:47:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm
This is great.

I missed the bit where the French ministers (not sure which one) insisted that the Madrid fans had all arrived on buses not trains. That's a weird thing to say and was self-evidently not true. I suspect the reason they are pushing this lie is because it helps them on the "numbers". Everyone arriving at Stade de France on train becomes a Liverpool fan. That stupid proposition allows the French government to say that any passenger load in excess of 20,000 on the day is proof of hordes of ticketless Liverpool fans turning up.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm
The bit I don't understand, Yorkie is UEFA describing all attendees as either Liverpool fans or Madrid fans.

The Stade De France holds 81,000 and each team was only allocated 19,618 tickets. So are UEFA admitting that the rest of the tickets eventually ended up in the hands of Liverpool and Madrid fans. Are they suggesting that they were complicit in touting 40,000 tickets to Liverpool and Madrid fans.

If not can they please explain how the neutral 50% of fans managed to attend without mention.   
UEFA website (and Darmanin in his figures) have capacity for the CL final at 75,000. UEFA/French say 20,000 each club, versus 19,618. 12,000 UEFA ballot, so ~23,000 corporates, clubs, media, VIPs etc.

I took a screenshot of his transport figures table.

Table heading suggested 34,800 to 42,800 people arriving at the ground, above the 75,000 capacity. Below table shows how they came to that...

Ligne 13 (RATP)27,000
RER D Nord (SNCF)37,000
RER B Nord (SNCF)6,500
RER B Sud (RATP) Direct Paris - SDF10,500
Sous-total 181,000
Sous-total 2 ('presence a 90% sur la site du SDF')  73,000
Taxis de remise1,000
Taxis G71,500
Autres Taxis1,500
VTC3,000
Stationnement interieur SDF4,100
Cars exterior au SDF21,000
Cheminement pietons en provenance du nord1,700
Cheminement pietons en provenance du sud3,000
Sous-total 336,800
Total (guess - blocked by news ticker)109,800 to 117,800



There are some obvious oddities here - the remarkably round numbers, for a start, suggest these are all estimates (or worse), not accurate figures. It also supposes a remarkable ability to compile private transport figures, while clearly being estimates - and that every one of them was attending the match. The public transport figure allows for only (and only maybe) 10% of all journeys not being to the Stade de France. There are no time periods indicated for when these journeys were made.

Others will be more familiar with those routes and have other comments, no doubt... Ligne 13 is the odd one to me, because it wasn't mentioned in any figures previously, or a route mentioned by any Liverpool fans I've seen testimony from.
Offline SOHC

Re: Paris
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 12:52:23 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 12:30:48 am
Says all you need to know about that rat

Good to know that Macron had a "man to man" chat to iron things out with a guy who's alleged patterns towards women in the workplace are reminiscent of the social worker out of the girl with the dragon tattoo.   

- "You know these women, Emmanuel, always complaining about something."

- "Good enough for me, you're hired."

Online redmark

Re: Paris
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 01:30:16 am »
https://twitter.com/YvesLefvre2/status/1532047949315944451

40000? Where ? Direct screen capture TF1 at 9:05 p.m. No drones, but still images

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Paris
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 02:50:21 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 07:43:56 pm
Dan Austin explains the politics behind this, in a very informative article
https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/01/why-french-government-ministers-are-telling-mistruths-about-liverpool-fans-16747551/?ito=newsnow-feed

A good summary. This is political theatre for them and heavily influenced by the domestic political situation.
Offline T. Finn

Re: Paris
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 03:47:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:24:28 am
FSG are absolutely right not to make an official statement.

Official statements should be made when the facts are known and not before.

Fully agreed, I appreciate their silence. It speaks volumes.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Paris
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 06:57:57 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm
read Dan Austin on how it fits into French Politics

That's fine. But French politics is not the concern of FSG or the club.  There is nothing FSG or the club can do about French politics. It is a distraction.

The club's responsibility is to focus on the injury that has been caused to the fans and the club.

To use all the methods available, and the force of existing law, in whatever applicable jurisdiction, to identify, and then seek to punish and obtain compensation from, those specific individuals and organizations who were responsible for the attempt to harm LFC fans, with what appears to be malice aforethought



Online Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:03:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
I think UEFA know it isn't going to go away. The final was an absolute clusterfuck. Their biggest problem is that it was between two clubs they have just gone to war with. Liverpool and Madrid won't let this drop.

My biggest fear would be that the French authorities keep digging and UEFA yet again escape from their clear culpability in the events of Saturday.

If you look at the Euros final at Wembley. The behaviour of England fans that day became the whole story, but it was a UEFA organised event and was a shambles of organisation and a major security failure. UEFA escaped any fallout there. We know from our own history they've always been teflon and hide behind scapegoats when things go wrong on their watch.
Offline Corbykop

Re: Paris
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:06:24 am »
With all the aftermath of Saturday night and all the horrific stories slowly coming out it dawned on me that when we went to the '81 final in Paris at the Parc des Princes the muggers and thieves were roaming about then 41 years ago! After the game the three of us found a pub with plenty of Reds in to start the celebrations and also to allow the crowds to get away and hopefully make it easier to take the Metro back to our hotel near the city centre.

We'd had a few beers and songs and made our way to the nearest Metro and as we went down the escalators to the trains one of the lads shouted and screamed at a guy running in the opposite direction but who disappeared quickly into the night yep he'd been robbed and his wallet stolen with a fair amount of cash, etc in it! Loads of people giving advice and saying it happens all the time on the Metro and then showing us where the nearest police station was because if my mate was to claim on insurance he had to report the theft but that proved to be a nightmare on it's own as the cops weren't interested as soon as they heard the English accents!

41 years on so most of those muggers, thieves would be pensioners now or not here anymore but they seem to have passed the same dirty arts down the line to the youth of today!



Offline red1977

Re: Paris
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:11:03 am »
Steve Rotheram got robbed! and spoke to Ceferin about the situation with fans outside the stadium, who dismissed him out of hand.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/i-told-uefa-president-dont-kill-the-fans-he-ended-the-conversation-pm5csmff9


UEFA cant run the independent enquiry or even choose who is going to do it because they will ensure their arse is covered.
Offline stan_the_van

Re: Paris
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
There is a full Powerpoint "cover-up" presentation in French produced for the Senate yesterday. I have the full PDF document, which I can't upload here as its too big .It is so full of holes, I'm gonna was my veg in it. I have asked that they provide a transcript of the audience in English...awaiting a reply
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:47:47 am
UEFA website (and Darmanin in his figures) have capacity for the CL final at 75,000. UEFA/French say 20,000 each club, versus 19,618. 12,000 UEFA ballot, so ~23,000 corporates, clubs, media, VIPs etc.

I took a screenshot of his transport figures table.

Table heading suggested 34,800 to 42,800 people arriving at the ground, above the 75,000 capacity. Below table shows how they came to that...

Ligne 13 (RATP)27,000
RER D Nord (SNCF)37,000
RER B Nord (SNCF)6,500
RER B Sud (RATP) Direct Paris - SDF10,500
Sous-total 181,000
Sous-total 2 ('presence a 90% sur la site du SDF')  73,000
Taxis de remise1,000
Taxis G71,500
Autres Taxis1,500
VTC3,000
Stationnement interieur SDF4,100
Cars exterior au SDF21,000
Cheminement pietons en provenance du nord1,700
Cheminement pietons en provenance du sud3,000
Sous-total 336,800
Total (guess - blocked by news ticker)109,800 to 117,800



There are some obvious oddities here - the remarkably round numbers, for a start, suggest these are all estimates (or worse), not accurate figures. It also supposes a remarkable ability to compile private transport figures, while clearly being estimates - and that every one of them was attending the match. The public transport figure allows for only (and only maybe) 10% of all journeys not being to the Stade de France. There are no time periods indicated for when these journeys were made.

Others will be more familiar with those routes and have other comments, no doubt... Ligne 13 is the odd one to me, because it wasn't mentioned in any figures previously, or a route mentioned by any Liverpool fans I've seen testimony from.
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 10:52:48 am »
Quote from: stan_the_van on Today at 10:44:47 am
There is a full Powerpoint "cover-up" presentation in French produced for the Senate yesterday. I have the full PDF document, which I can't upload here as its too big .It is so full of holes, I'm gonna was my veg in it. I have asked that they provide a transcript of the audience in English...awaiting a reply

Don't get too hopeful then mate, we are still awaiting an apology from UEFA.
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:03:11 am
If you look at the Euros final at Wembley. The behaviour of England fans that day became the whole story, but it was a UEFA organised event and was a shambles of organisation and a major security failure. UEFA escaped any fallout there. We know from our own history they've always been teflon and hide behind scapegoats when things go wrong on their watch.

Adam Crafton on the Athletic football podcast made a similar point about UEFA getting away with it at the Euro's and other events too. But he then asked the question are they learning from the lessons about where each event went wrong, and passing that information onto the next country organising the next event? Because if that is not happening then its only a matter of time before a disaster occurs once more. Ceferin should resign because it's already been too many cock-ups on his watch, when is he going to do the honest thing, after people have died?
Online Al 666

Re: Paris
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 12:06:04 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:47:47 am
UEFA website (and Darmanin in his figures) have capacity for the CL final at 75,000. UEFA/French say 20,000 each club, versus 19,618. 12,000 UEFA ballot, so ~23,000 corporates, clubs, media, VIPs etc.

I took a screenshot of his transport figures table.

Table heading suggested 34,800 to 42,800 people arriving at the ground, above the 75,000 capacity. Below table shows how they came to that...

Ligne 13 (RATP)27,000
RER D Nord (SNCF)37,000
RER B Nord (SNCF)6,500
RER B Sud (RATP) Direct Paris - SDF10,500
Sous-total 181,000
Sous-total 2 ('presence a 90% sur la site du SDF')  73,000
Taxis de remise1,000
Taxis G71,500
Autres Taxis1,500
VTC3,000
Stationnement interieur SDF4,100
Cars exterior au SDF21,000
Cheminement pietons en provenance du nord1,700
Cheminement pietons en provenance du sud3,000
Sous-total 336,800
Total (guess - blocked by news ticker)109,800 to 117,800



There are some obvious oddities here - the remarkably round numbers, for a start, suggest these are all estimates (or worse), not accurate figures. It also supposes a remarkable ability to compile private transport figures, while clearly being estimates - and that every one of them was attending the match. The public transport figure allows for only (and only maybe) 10% of all journeys not being to the Stade de France. There are no time periods indicated for when these journeys were made.

Others will be more familiar with those routes and have other comments, no doubt... Ligne 13 is the odd one to me, because it wasn't mentioned in any figures previously, or a route mentioned by any Liverpool fans I've seen testimony from.


Interesting that.

It almost looks like they decided on the total they wanted and then worked backwards.
Offline PhilScraton

Re: Paris
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 12:19:47 pm »
Final cover-up wont wash in the age of fan videos

Phil Scraton
Wednesday June 01 2022, 12.01am, The Times


Since the distressing events at the Stade de France, I have received more than 500 statements from supporters. The consistency of their experiences emphasises the importance of an independent panel to review the context in which the match was organised and staged.

The panels key objectives would be to access documentary evidence regarding the decision to hold the match in Paris and to receive and analyse fans testimonies. A panel must have the range of expertise to develop a detailed analysis and be independent of all organisations responsible for staging the match.

Uefa has stated its intention to hold an inquiry, yet it was the principal organising body and cannot be considered independent.

Similarly, the French authorities in licensing the stadium, the police in regulating the crowd and the owners of the stadium have vested interests.

The public, particularly football fans, will always be sceptical after the police reconstructed evidence in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster. What is significantly different today is the mass of evidence on thousands of mobile phones.

Gathering eyewitness accounts would provide an essential database for analysis. This process follows an established model  a peoples inquiry  which those who were caught up in the events could participate in and have faith in.

Its key focuses should be: the decision to hold the final at the Stade de France and all aspects of pre-match preparation regarding safety; how fans were received into Paris and the organisation of fan zones; crowd safety and organisation outside and inside the stadium; the adequacy of crowd stewarding by stadium employees; the role and intervention of riot police including the use of tear gas; the kettling and confining of fans in the approaches to the stadium.

It is also important to consider the policing of the crowd during and after the match and events outside the stadium as fans left. It is only by accessing detailed accounts from those directly impacted that a thorough analysis can be achieved.

From the accounts I have read, there are clear consistencies regarding inadequacies in directing people on arrival, stewarding them on their approach and on gaining entry into the stadium. Bottlenecks were created by police vehicles, and police in body armour reacted violently to a passive crowd.
It is the responsibility of the organisers, stadium owners and the police to put in place arrangements to safeguard fans attending  at significant cost  an unfamiliar venue, ensuring they are safely directed to the entrances. It is already evident from fans written accounts, their mobile phone filming and their photographs that their safety was compromised, by slowing their progress and by aggressive policing using unreasonable force and tear gas.

Yet there is filmed evidence of local people, assisted by stewards, gaining entry without tickets.

What happened is all too familiar, regarding football fans as a threat.

Before the dust settled on Saturday, the trope of Hillsborough was wheeled out by the French authorities  that thousands of ticketless fans were determined to force entry. That lazy allegation was debunked by the Hillsborough Panels research and there is no evidence that it had credibility in Paris.
Phil Scraton is the author of Hillsborough: The Truth and lead researcher and primary author of Hillsborough, the Hillsborough Independent Panel Report.
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 12:23:51 pm »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 12:19:47 pm
Final cover-up wont wash in the age of fan videos

Phil Scraton
Wednesday June 01 2022, 12.01am, The Times


Since the distressing events at the Stade de France, I have received more than 500 statements from supporters. The consistency of their experiences emphasises the importance of an independent panel to review the context in which the match was organised and staged.

The panels key objectives would be to access documentary evidence regarding the decision to hold the match in Paris and to receive and analyse fans testimonies. A panel must have the range of expertise to develop a detailed analysis and be independent of all organisations responsible for staging the match.

Uefa has stated its intention to hold an inquiry, yet it was the principal organising body and cannot be considered independent.

Similarly, the French authorities in licensing the stadium, the police in regulating the crowd and the owners of the stadium have vested interests.

The public, particularly football fans, will always be sceptical after the police reconstructed evidence in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster. What is significantly different today is the mass of evidence on thousands of mobile phones.

Gathering eyewitness accounts would provide an essential database for analysis. This process follows an established model  a peoples inquiry  which those who were caught up in the events could participate in and have faith in.

Its key focuses should be: the decision to hold the final at the Stade de France and all aspects of pre-match preparation regarding safety; how fans were received into Paris and the organisation of fan zones; crowd safety and organisation outside and inside the stadium; the adequacy of crowd stewarding by stadium employees; the role and intervention of riot police including the use of tear gas; the kettling and confining of fans in the approaches to the stadium.

It is also important to consider the policing of the crowd during and after the match and events outside the stadium as fans left. It is only by accessing detailed accounts from those directly impacted that a thorough analysis can be achieved.

From the accounts I have read, there are clear consistencies regarding inadequacies in directing people on arrival, stewarding them on their approach and on gaining entry into the stadium. Bottlenecks were created by police vehicles, and police in body armour reacted violently to a passive crowd.
It is the responsibility of the organisers, stadium owners and the police to put in place arrangements to safeguard fans attending  at significant cost  an unfamiliar venue, ensuring they are safely directed to the entrances. It is already evident from fans written accounts, their mobile phone filming and their photographs that their safety was compromised, by slowing their progress and by aggressive policing using unreasonable force and tear gas.

Yet there is filmed evidence of local people, assisted by stewards, gaining entry without tickets.

What happened is all too familiar, regarding football fans as a threat.

Before the dust settled on Saturday, the trope of Hillsborough was wheeled out by the French authorities  that thousands of ticketless fans were determined to force entry. That lazy allegation was debunked by the Hillsborough Panels research and there is no evidence that it had credibility in Paris.
Phil Scraton is the author of Hillsborough: The Truth and lead researcher and primary author of Hillsborough, the Hillsborough Independent Panel Report.

Great piece that Phil, as ever thanks for all your excellent work.
Online duvva

Re: Paris
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 12:23:57 pm »
Thanks Phil, for all youve done and continue to do.
Online TheTeflonJohn

Re: Paris
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 12:30:43 pm »
Anyone know what the general response has been in France to Darmanins lies yesterday?
Offline ★deb★, please ?

Re: Paris
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 12:30:43 pm
Anyone know what the general response has been in France to Darmanins lies yesterday?

I've tried checking but there's fucking paywalls everywhere
Online TheTeflonJohn

Re: Paris
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 12:41:07 pm
I've tried checking but there's fucking paywalls everywhere
Thanks Deb
Online davidsteventon

Re: Paris
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 01:03:04 pm »
I've got a question about where the kettling was.

I took a taxi as RER B strikes meant it was only going to GDN. (Or maybe some did go beyond).
Club's advise was RER B line. I got the RER B return. Would/should have worked well.
I think a lot stemmed from this issue as people don't end up on the expected route?

Can you look at the attached. I walked this way and it took around 15minutes.

route" border="0

Dropped off from Taxi around 19:25
Got beyond the checkpoint at 19:40 ish.
I did not have to queue at the first ticket check.

Is this where all the big queues and kettling was? If so, how did I miss it?
Was it another section, or did I go after?

Thanks.
Online oojason

Re: Paris
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 01:12:42 pm »

'Neil on Sky Sport News debunking French Minister's Lies' - an 8 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nk7Pb_vbiuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nk7Pb_vbiuU</a>
Online redmark

Re: Paris
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 01:12:54 pm »
Remind me to cancel these introductory offer subscriptions next month... (I might keep Liberation).

Three 'newspapers of record' in France:

Le Monde: (centre-right, most 'Macroniste' of the big 3?)

Champions League final: Learning from Stade de France pandemonium
https://www.lemonde.fr/en/opinion/article/2022/05/31/champions-league-final-learning-from-stade-de-france-pandemonium_5985192_23.html


EDITORIAL
Even if there were multiple causes for the chaos that occurred before the kickoff of the Champions League final, the French government must emerge from its state of flat denial to best prepare the 2024 Olympics.

There are two ways to look at the disorder that occurred around the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis on Saturday, May 28, prior to the kick-off of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The first one consists in facing reality and analyzing coldly the sequence of circumstances that led to severe congestion at certain access points and to clashes with the police, forcing a delay of 36 minutes to an event that was being broadcast to huge audiences worldwide. And then, there is the one that consists in searching for any convincing excuses to better exonerate themselves from their own responsibilities. The organizers of the event and the people in charge of the security forces have unfortunately opted for the second approach.

On Monday, at a press conference following an ministerial meeting supposed to find the lessons to be learnt from the chaos, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin pointed to a "massive, industrial and organized fraud of fake tickets," implicitly blaming the "30,000 to 40,000 English supporters," who Mr. Darmanin claimed, "found themselves at the Stade de France, either without a ticket or with fake tickets."

This fake ticket argument was immediately put forward after the match by UEFA, the governing body of European football, and picked up by Mr. Darmanin. It seems a bit simplistic, to say the least, and certainly does not justify the treatment meted out to the Liverpool fans, the vast majority of whom turned up calmly at the stadium hours before kick-off. The videos of families with children with legitimate tickets being forcibly pushed back with tear gas sprays have shocked people and given a poor image of law enforcement in France.

The disproportionate show of force is all the more open to criticism since it was not used to deter the groups of petty criminals, some of whom came to sneak in, others to rob supporters as they left the stadium. In addition to these obvious shortcomings in the security system, there were also significant problems in the crowd management at the stadium. Full disclosure must be made on the responsibilities that allowed these excesses.

As is often the case in such situations, the origins of this chaotic disorder have multiple elements. The fact that there was a strike on the direct train line to Stade de France, RER B, which forced thousands of supporters, predominantly British, on to the line D complicated the organization from the beginning. But here again, the lack of anticipation is flagrant. It was not possible to get tens of thousands of people to and from the stadium by public transport without a minimum of security and ease, which was lacking.

"Without the decisions taken by the police and the prefect, there would have been deaths," said Mr. Darmanin yesterday. Invoking the worst possible outcomes to free oneself from one's own failures is not the best way to learn from this fiasco. For the last number of weeks, the Minister of the Interior has kept repeating that security preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 was going to constitute the centrepoint of his mandate.

What happened on Saturday at the Stade de France does not bode well for Mr. Darmanin's planning, especially if the government persists in its complete denial of any responsibility. It must emerge from this chaos quickly in order to prepare the best conditions for the Rugby World Cup in 2023. As for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which is expected to welcome nearly eight times more people than at the Stade de France along the banks of the River Seine, would it not be more reasonable to reduce ambition?
Online redmark

Re: Paris
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 01:15:07 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 01:03:04 pm
I've got a question about where the kettling was.

I took a taxi as RER B strikes meant it was only going to GDN. (Or maybe some did go beyond).
Club's advise was RER B line. I got the RER B return. Would/should have worked well.
I think a lot stemmed from this issue as people don't end up on the expected route?

Can you look at the attached. I walked this way and it took around 15minutes.

route" border="0

Dropped off from Taxi around 19:25
Got beyond the checkpoint at 19:40 ish.
I did not have to queue at the first ticket check.

Is this where all the big queues and kettling was? If so, how did I miss it?
Was it another section, or did I go after?

Thanks.
See the image in previous post - bottlenecks were before gates X/Y, points 2/3 on the map. (i.e. opposite left corner of where you approached).
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 12:30:43 pm
Anyone know what the general response has been in France to Darmanins lies yesterday?

in one word? General derision.
Online TheTeflonJohn

Re: Paris
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:15:20 pm
in one word? General derision.
Thanks Jill but that's two words  :D
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Some of the stories coming out now are so horrific, David Conn tweeted one of a man who took his 11 year old son to the game. Basically they were caught up in the gas attack, his son was forced to watch his dad getting beaten up when stewards asked him to sit in his seat, needless to say there were locals sitting in it. Not surprisingly his son never wants to go to a football match again, that is just heart breaking. It was the kid's birthday as well.  :(
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Thanks Jill but that's two words  :D

I knew someone would point that out.  :)
