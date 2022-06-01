Its not about left vs. right in France, or immigrants vs. non-immigrants, or what not. Those that try to make it so are pushing their own agendas, or worse, trying to obfuscate the issue.
What happened on Saturday in Paris appears to be a premediated conspiracy, by officials who had a duty of care, in a city that requested to hold the final, to put of thousands of innocent people in harms way, causing injuries and trauma to thousands, and then smear them afterwards.
If so, then testimony from as many witnesses as possible, if brought before an impartial judge, jury or deliberative body of any reasonableness, could be enough to send all those responsible in planning and executing this crime, to jail.
The police, the municipality, the French ministers, UEFA - every responsible party should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.