Author Topic: Paris  (Read 35250 times)

Re: Paris
« Reply #960 on: Today at 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 06:14:33 pm
in general the questions have been sensible, in most questioning you can hear they dont believe the lies.
the answers are utter bullshit though.

sadly because of the way the Q&A is answering, it's not really a dialogue, they can just lie and be done with it

Yeah, haven't watched it but kept up with updates on here, seems a lot of the senators don't believe the garbage coming from Darmanin.

Is there any chance Darmanin loses his seat?
Re: Paris
« Reply #961 on: Today at 06:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:24:58 pm
Yeah, haven't watched it but kept up with updates on here, seems a lot of the senators don't believe the garbage coming from Darmanin.

Is there any chance Darmanin loses his seat?

He's certainly not the most popular politician around going by twitter in France.
Re: Paris
« Reply #962 on: Today at 06:27:02 pm »
Honestly its a fucking outrage that our Goverbment arent absolutely hammering Macron for this.

Its also a bit weird
Re: Paris
« Reply #963 on: Today at 06:27:34 pm »
I dont think so.
Macron has elections soon.
Re: Paris
« Reply #964 on: Today at 06:28:57 pm »
do we have any spanish speakers on the forum who could go on madrid websites and ask if any of their fans would be willing to forward their experience and camera footage to lfc/phil scraton?
Re: Paris
« Reply #965 on: Today at 06:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:27:02 pm
Honestly its a fucking outrage that our Goverbment arent absolutely hammering Macron for this.

Its also a bit weird
The club, and the government (to a much lesser extent) have been quite clear in calling for a full, independent investigation and criticised inflamatory/unproven claims. They just don't give a fuck. I suppose with elections next week, they don't have time to wait - getting their narrative out first - but surely this is making things worse for them rather than better.

This is as if Thatcher or her Home Secretary had gone on TV and just spouted all the Scum's lies in one go to Parliament. They don't even need to leak lies to the tabloids, they just stand there and say it.

Re: Paris
« Reply #966 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
John Henry must be pissing himself laughing at this and no because he's old.
Re: Paris
« Reply #967 on: Today at 06:33:28 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 06:27:34 pm
I dont think so.
Macron has elections soon.

It's the Parliamentary election that's coming up, i think it's this weekend, the President election was a few weeks ago.
Re: Paris
« Reply #968 on: Today at 06:33:37 pm »
She is an evil c*nt.

She has just talked about violence in Ligue 1 and in the same breath she talked about violence in English stadiums this season they have seen.

Has anyone seen St Etienne on Sunday and can fucking compare with Everton's pitch invasion?!?!?!

This is completely crazy
Re: Paris
« Reply #969 on: Today at 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 06:28:57 pm
do we have any spanish speakers on the forum who could go on madrid websites and ask if any of their fans would be willing to forward their experience and camera footage to lfc/phil scraton?
That's a good idea. Both sets of fans were horribly abused in Paris, and need to stand together on this.

Re: Paris
« Reply #970 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:33:28 pm
It's the Parliamentary election that's coming up, i think it's this weekend, the President election was a few weeks ago.

yes, but he wont fire him now
Re: Paris
« Reply #971 on: Today at 06:34:08 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 06:28:57 pm
do we have any spanish speakers on the forum who could go on madrid websites and ask if any of their fans would be willing to forward their experience and camera footage to lfc/phil scraton?

There are numerous articles on the internet , many with video evidence , from Madrid fans in attendance that night . Was also covered in the Spanish media .They experienced many of the problems we had .

Mention keeps being made that there were no problems at the Madrid end , and this is patently untrue .

Also , on most of the commentaries from the Spanish fans , many point out that there were no problems at all with the Liverpool fans .
Re: Paris
« Reply #972 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 06:34:00 pm
yes, but he wont fire him now

True, hopefully he'll be gone after the election, that's if Darmanin retains his seat.
Re: Paris
« Reply #973 on: Today at 06:36:36 pm »
There is a discussion about the fiasco with Ian Byrne on now on France24
https://www.france24.com/en/live
Re: Paris
« Reply #974 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm »
Think theyve dug themselves a bigger hole and the French public will see that, so Im hopeful that they wont get away with this. However, the comment about Liverpool fans being a specific risk is absolutely sickening. Someone needs to educate that prick.
Re: Paris
« Reply #975 on: Today at 06:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:27:02 pm
Honestly its a fucking outrage that our Goverbment arent absolutely hammering Macron for this.

Its also a bit weird

Parliament in recess this week hasn't helped. Too busy fussing over the jubilee and Johnson trying to save his own skin amidst a Tory coop.

If it was Chelsea and Gove and other ministers were caught up in it (they were at the final last year) then it'd be different.
Re: Paris
« Reply #976 on: Today at 06:43:11 pm »
At least some truth from this witch.

Quote
Amélie Oudéa-Castéra: "There was a complete absence of violence between the two sets of supporters of these great clubs."
Re: Paris
« Reply #977 on: Today at 06:43:27 pm »
Article in the Guardian today about a season of fan violence and disorder in France:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/01/france-shameful-season-fans-st-etienne-ligue-2
Re: Paris
« Reply #978 on: Today at 06:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:37:05 pm
Think theyve dug themselves a bigger hole and the French public will see that, so Im hopeful that they wont get away with this. However, the comment about Liverpool fans being a specific risk is absolutely sickening. Someone needs to educate that prick.

Yep, it's just relentless bullshit, even weird lies like what time the fan zone opened. We do seem to have lots of awesome French people on our side, politicians, journalists, the public and football fans which is good and thank you to them! This utter bollocks as horrific as it is to hear hopefully just helps us further down the line. That line indeed made me feel physically sick.
Re: Paris
« Reply #979 on: Today at 06:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 05:58:29 pm
Yes! Two women went to him for help, apparently one needed social housing. He agreed to help in return for sexual favours from them. So it was basically rape through pressure. He really does sound like a disgusting little rat.

I read that on reddit myself last week, but from what they said he didn't actually help them afterwards so got in no trouble for it.
Re: Paris
« Reply #980 on: Today at 06:47:33 pm »
People clamouring for the Tories led by Boris fucking Johnson to fight our corner? Fuck that!
Re: Paris
« Reply #981 on: Today at 06:49:06 pm »
Quote
Darmanin: "We should pay homage to the police and gendarmerie because there no serious injuries and no deaths. There were no sexual assaults in the area around the stadium. If there were, they should report it."
Re: Paris
« Reply #982 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-offers-support-fans-dealing-distressing-ucl-final-events

Quote
Liverpool Football Club is working with a number of expert mental health organisations to offer urgent support to fans following events at the Champions League final.

The club has pledged financial assistance for those organisations already in high demand, and is encouraging fans to seek support if they feel they need it at this time.

The scenes witnessed in and around Stade de France, before and after kick-off, on Saturday night will live long in the memory for all the wrong reasons.

Liverpool Football Club wants supporters to know that expert help is available.

Working with the LFC Foundation, who collaborate with professional mental health services on a daily basis, the club has compiled a list of organisations supporters can turn to right now.

A landing page has also been set up on the LFC Foundation website, signposting fans requesting specialist help from partnering organisations.

The club has also officially requested a formal and transparent investigation into the issues supporters faced in Paris.

LFC is also asking supporters who attended the match to complete a feedback form in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event.

The form, which must be completed by Sunday June 5, can be accessed online here.

Liverpool Football Club encourages fans to seek support and advice if needed. There are a number of specialist services available both locally and nationally for fans of all ages:

Children/young people (0-18 years)

There is a 24-hour local Child and Adolescent Crisis line that can be used: 0151 293 3577 or free phone 0808 196 3550 or text GREEN to 85258.
Parents, guardians or carers can refer a young person to Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) team via their GP or Alder Hey Liverpool and Alder Hey Sefton via this link: www.liverpoolcamhs.com/referral-form
Young Person Advisory Service (YPAS) works with young people and those up to age 25. They have a team of counsellors available and parents, guardians or carers can either refer to use the drop-in service at their hub sites throughout Liverpool. To find out more, please visit: www.ypas.org.uk 
The national 24-hour NSPCC Childline: 0800 11 11 or visit www.childline.org.uk
Adults

There is a 24-hour local crisis line via Merseycare NHS Trust: 0800 145 6570
Liverpool Life Rooms provide advice and mental health support. Please visit www.liferooms.org
Talk Liverpool has a team of therapists, counsellors who offer free therapy for people across Liverpool City Region. Please visit www.talkliverpool.nhs.uk
The national 24-hour Samaritans helpline: 08457 90 90 90 or visit www.samaritans.org
Re: Paris
« Reply #983 on: Today at 06:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:49:06 pm


Has anyone at the senate got a straight face after that comment?
Re: Paris
« Reply #984 on: Today at 06:53:29 pm »
At some point its going to dawn on Darmanin that hes chosen the wrong city to start a fight with.

Re: Paris
« Reply #985 on: Today at 06:55:50 pm »
Quote
Gérald Darmanin is now saying only football fans bring trouble and violence to events in comparison with other sports.
Re: Paris
« Reply #986 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:49:06 pm


Hahaha, fucking wow. In France many refer to him as 'The Rapist' - Cheeky twat.
Re: Paris
« Reply #987 on: Today at 06:57:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:51:25 pm
Has anyone at the senate got a straight face after that comment?

I've been following this thread today (an over the past few days) and have been reading those quotes; there's no way there won't be any repercussions for them surely? Especially in this day and age, with social media where fans have evidence of what really happened and both journalists and sponsors are saying the same thing as well.

Seems like this can only go one way, surely or is that being too naive?
Re: Paris
« Reply #988 on: Today at 07:00:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:51:25 pm
Has anyone at the senate got a straight face after that comment?

Basically he continues to wave his hands around like a madman.
