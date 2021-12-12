do we have any spanish speakers on the forum who could go on madrid websites and ask if any of their fans would be willing to forward their experience and camera footage to lfc/phil scraton?
There are numerous articles on the internet , many with video evidence , from Madrid fans in attendance that night . Was also covered in the Spanish media .They experienced many of the problems we had .
Mention keeps being made that there were no problems at the Madrid end , and this is patently untrue .
Also , on most of the commentaries from the Spanish fans , many point out that there were no problems at all with the Liverpool fans .