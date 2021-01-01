« previous next »
Kitch83

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #880 on: Today at 05:15:11 pm
Steaming angry with this.
nycjon

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #881 on: Today at 05:16:22 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:04:44 pm
Amélie Oudéa-Castéra: "The time we had to prepare this final was short. We only knew the identity of the finalists on 4 May, especially Liverpool with the very specific risk their fans present us."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-villareal-fans-bond-behind-23850294

Yet the SEMI FINAL of the UEFA Champions League was classed a low risk fixture..
TeddyTime33

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #882 on: Today at 05:18:05 pm
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 05:16:22 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-villareal-fans-bond-behind-23850294

Yet the SEMI FINAL of the UEFA Champions League was classed a low risk fixture..
those hooligan Liverpool fans don't you know
jayshields66

  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #883 on: Today at 05:18:44 pm
"One ticket was scanned over 700 times"

We know 2 things. Valid tickets were needing to be scanned multiple times, are they included in your silly numbers?  You were not confiscating or detaining those with fakes, so they could try at multiple gates multiple times.

Where did the 30 to 40 thousand fans go?  "They got on the train back to Paris, we have video with fans with red shirts going back"  Well how many?  These are probably the 2300 you say did not get in.

"all the Spanish and neutral fans got in fine"  Which station served the neutral ends?  Yes, it was RER D, same as Liverpool fans.  So how did they get in on time and through the gates and we did not?

Seething
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #884 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm
That was a bullshit press conference then.

EVERY single point they made can be countered with evidence that what they said is bullshit.
tunred

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #885 on: Today at 05:20:02 pm
they wont get away with this. theyre sticking to their lies despite all the evidence. Im ashamed by this gouvernement.
Oudea-Castera saying that were a big club and we have a great coach after accusing our fans of being used to fake tickets and jump fences  :no :no
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #886 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:04:44 pm
Amélie Oudéa-Castéra: "The time we had to prepare this final was short. We only knew the identity of the finalists on 4 May, especially Liverpool with the very specific risk their fans present us."

It's precisely this bullshit that contributed massively to lives nearly being lost on Saturday whilst our fans behaved superbly.

You've picked on the wrong people you lying fucking twats.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #887 on: Today at 05:20:06 pm
Are they actually being questioned and asked to prove any of these lies?
Theoldkopite

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #888 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm
Not watching any more.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #889 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm
These aren't nobodies - these are Government Ministers lying and slandering. Arguably far worse than the behaviour of even any of ours.

Nevermind our club suing etc. The PM or Foreign Secretary should be demanding an apology from the poundland David Cameron that is Macron.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #890 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 05:15:11 pm
Steaming angry with this.

I bet you are.

It is anguishing having to hear this man because his defence is based on trashing the reputation of Liverpool supporters. He's still insisting that hundreds of Liverpool fans tried to smash down the gates around the stadium ("unfortunately we did not have drones which would have shown this happening"), and he is still saying that there were 40,000 people outside the stadium who had no right to be there. But all the emotional stuff at the end was innuendo about how Liverpool fans are notoriously violent and how - without actually mentioning the name - they caused so many deaths at Hillsborough.

He's obviously a scumbag, but I reckon he's been very badly advised as well. He - and his government - have no idea what they've just released with this line of attack.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:12 pm by Yorkykopite »
Millie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #891 on: Today at 05:21:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:20:06 pm
Are they actually being questioned and asked to prove any of these lies?

Don't know - I have had to turn it off - not doing my blood pressure any good.
Levitz

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #892 on: Today at 05:22:24 pm
This is really upsetting. I'm a non scouse female fan who has been doing Euro aways since Europa under Jürgen. I have never witnessed any trouble from Liverpool fans in this time.

I did all the aways bar Porto this season and nothing but good humour and people buzzing about being on a journey with the Reds. The picture of Liverpool and scousers they are trying to paint is fucking disgusting. They can't even get basic facts right (all our Euro away tickets were paper this season - as they always are - even the e-tickets we had to collect the printouts from the club I queued for 2 hours in MIlan to fucking pick them up!)

Utter fucking lying, face saving dickheads. The club needs to do something and challenge them and the lies. Fucking nuke them.
tunred

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #893 on: Today at 05:23:40 pm
Theyre being questioned now. French senat works this way, they let the gouvernement officials start and then they question them 
Bill Lacey

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #894 on: Today at 05:24:13 pm
Is anyone actually questioning what they are saying? Because there is lie overwhelming evidence that they are lying.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #895 on: Today at 05:24:38 pm
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1532034899699552257

Quote
A senator is now standing up and saying there is absolutely nothing, no image or video, which corresponds with the figure of 40,000 Darmanin is throwing out.

"Where did they go?", he asks.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #896 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:21:43 pm
He's obviously a scumbag, but I reckon he's been very badly advised as well. He - and his government - have no idea what they've just released with this line of attack.

I doubt it. Can't imagine even French officials would brief lines like that knowing the legal and reputational risks. He's just a lying, smarmy c*nt. Perfect representation of his government and country.
Kitch83

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #897 on: Today at 05:25:51 pm
So this is one video I took, of many, (I really didn't wanna upload a load - let the officials deal with is) that the club are receiving.... where in here is pushing from fans?

https://twitter.com/Chris76251397/status/1532032450658029569
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #898 on: Today at 05:25:53 pm
https://twitter.com/Carra23/status/1532033107783782401

Liars
@GDarmanin
@AOC1978
@UEFA
video evidence proves how corrupt you all are. Margaret Thatcher & Norman Bettison all over again
sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #899 on: Today at 05:26:05 pm
I am fucking livid! I cant quite believe what Im reading. The feelings must be so much worse for those who actually experienced this in Paris too and/or were at Hillsborough.
tunred

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #900 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm
Macron is reportedly furious with the way Darmanin has handled this.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #901 on: Today at 05:27:12 pm
Quote from: tunred on Today at 05:26:17 pm
Macron is reportedly furious with the way Darmanin has handled this.


Nah. Chance to have a pop at the English to excuse the massive shortcomings of his officials.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #902 on: Today at 05:27:55 pm
Quote
The next senator asking if the security process here was a test, a new system and fi so why they were experimenting for such a huge match.

The format seems to be each senator taking around four minutes to ask their question, then the next. I don't know when they will answer.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Paris
Reply #903 on: Today at 05:28:35 pm
Quote from: tunred on Today at 05:23:40 pm
Theyre being questioned now. French senat works this way, they let the gouvernement officials start and then they question them

Let's hope they take them to the bloody cleaners.
