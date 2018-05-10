« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 31907 times)

Re: Paris
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
Re: Paris
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Does that tweet picture Liverpool fans causing damage to a fence?

Need to be very careful with pictures in any circumstance. I've seen vids of fans picking up gas grenades and throwing it back over the fences.
This could be it, or could be something different.
Re: Paris
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm
Need to be very careful with pictures in any circumstance. I've seen vids of fans picking up gas grenades and throwing it back over the fences.
This could be it, or could be something different.

Just seems strange that this picture is associated with French politicians appearing before the Senate, when it could form part of their defence that Liverpool fans caused the problem.
Re: Paris
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
There was a video of a fan getting attacked and a car ran over him whilst Police just stood there, Is this video old?
Re: Paris
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:32:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm
Just seems strange that this picture is associated with French politicians appearing before the Senate, when it could form part of their defence that Liverpool fans caused the problem.
I've seen a couple of similar images - seems to be from immediately after the game finished, coinciding with reports of teargas being thrown over the fence and fans dispersing. I saw conflicting reports of whether the teargas came from police, or locals (don't know where they'd get it from) - looks likely that this is someone throwing something back, or reacting to that. A bit of an odd choice for a photo, but as far as I've seen, there have been no claims that Liverpool fans started the problems at the fan park. Don't think I've come across a single French news article defending the ministers responsible, and I've read plenty today (thanks to Google translate).
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Paris
« Reply #765 on: Today at 12:57:09 am »
Re: Paris
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:15:12 am »
Re: Paris
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:25:10 am »

Apologies if already posted...

'After their departure, the #REDS #Liverpool supporters clean up. After their departure, #REDS #Liverpool fans are "cleaning house." #ChampionsLeagueFinal Paris - May 28, 2022':-

https://twitter.com/MainStandULTRAS/status/1531248493100158976 (with video)

Edit: apologies; I posted the wrong video, here it is - https://twitter.com/hz_press/status/1531266601638678528

« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:49 am by oojason »
Re: Paris
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:25:10 am
Apologies if already posted...

'After their departure, the #REDS #Liverpool supporters clean up. After their departure, #REDS #Liverpool fans are "cleaning house." #ChampionsLeagueFinal Paris - May 28, 2022':-

https://twitter.com/MainStandULTRAS/status/1531248493100158976 (with video)

This is a very weird video as received this yesterday as video 2/2 - in video 1/2 you see the coppers remove guns from the sewer hole in the ground u see the copper on the right standing, headline reading "terror attack averted?"
Re: Paris
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 10:27:05 am
This is a very weird video as received this yesterday as video 2/2 - in video 1/2 you see the coppers remove guns from the sewer hole in the ground u see the copper on the right standing, headline reading "terror attack averted?"


Sorry mate - I posted the wrong link - corrected in the post above now (the correct link is https://twitter.com/hz_press/status/1531266601638678528:wave

« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:55 am by oojason »
Re: Paris
« Reply #770 on: Today at 10:38:52 am »
Pure speculation but I read someone say looked like filming rig equipment and likely youtubers. Again. Speculation.
Re: Paris
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:42:24 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 10:38:52 am
Pure speculation but I read someone say looked like filming rig equipment and likely youtubers. Again. Speculation.
Yeah, looked like a large tripod. Not an automatic weapon - and certainly not how the police would handle an automatic weapon, or allow people to be milling around within a few feet.
Re: Paris
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:42:24 am
Yeah, looked like a large tripod. Not an automatic weapon - and certainly not how the police would handle an automatic weapon, or allow people to be milling around within a few feet.

Indeed, if they thought they had automatic weapons they would have been suspicious of explosives, no way they don't erect a massive cordon and move everyone from the area.
Re: Paris
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:18:40 am »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Today at 10:15:12 am
Not sure if anyone has posted this but what the fuck is going on here ?

https://twitter.com/mainstandultras/status/1531248382068822016?s=24&t=O95xcHbkpOIXHwOSmPsCdw

https://twitter.com/i/status/1531248493100158976

the person that posted this is entirely speculating (and seemingly wasn't even in Paris) which is unhelpful in this scenario. could be anything in those bags, even stolen phones, or they could just be trying to smuggle their way into the stadium somehow.

as others have said, as incompetent as the police were, i don't think they'd have been so blase about a potential terrorist attack or whatever.
Re: Paris
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:51:46 am »
Not seen this posted, but the French Football Federation (this from last night) appears to be doubling down on the blatantly ridiculous 35,000 fake tickets number - contrary to reports yesterday of 2,800 actual fakes being 'extrapolated'. The wording - and the round numbers - is revealing, though: this is still all extrapolation and Police/Ministry of the Interior fabrication. Also still avoiding a key question of whether 'false fakes' are being included in any of these figures.

Also of course, no answer on where 35,000 people disappeared to.

https://www.fff.fr/article/7543-communique-de-la-fff.html

Press release from the French Football Federation following the champions league final on May 28 at the Stade de France.

As part of the Champions League final on May 28 at the Stade de France, in addition to the public security system, the FFF has set up 1,650 security and reception agents in anticipation of a possible presence of people without tickets or in possession of counterfeit tickets.

This system is 25% higher than that of a sold-out France Team match. It was validated by the Prefecture of Police taking into account the information available to the FFF as part of the preparation of the Champions League Final.

75,000 tickets were issued, therefore, 75,000 people should have gone to the France Stadium. On the basis of information gathered from the various public and private operators, however, the FFF found that 110,000* people had gone to the homeless.

These additional 35,000 people, in possession of counterfeit or ticketless tickets, caused disturbances to public order by blocking the access doors to the stadium and preventing some holders of real tickets from accessing it before the kick-off of the match scheduled for 9 p.m.

*In detail, 79,200 people used public transport, 21,000 by bus (UEFA supporters, partners and guests), 6,000 by taxis and private drivers and 4,100 by private vehicles.
Re: Paris
« Reply #775 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on May 30, 2022, 06:43:11 pm
So anyone remember the video of the lad going under the turnstile, allowed by the female UEFA official, then calling his mate through? Well, there's a video of him and another lad last week in Syria, firing rocket launches and Kalashnikovs.

the woman who posted that is a notoriously right-wing National Front-backing politician.

the individual in question is a mid-sized influencer that is somewhere near the 'Jackass' style of comedy. it's bad timing but he is harmless albeit stupid.

she's trying to drum up hate and dog whistle suggesting there was a terrorist threat or something. a lot of the French right-wing are jumping on this to blame migrants and muslims when it was the failure of authorities and police that in the first place let many of these gangs/youths through. french politics seems a bit murky so unfortunately a lot of our fans are ending up sharing this sort of stuff from opportunists.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:51 pm by RainbowFlick »
« Reply #776 on: Today at 11:58:55 am »
"These additional 35,000 people, in possession of counterfeit or ticketless tickets, caused disturbances to public order by blocking the access doors to the stadium and preventing some holders of real tickets from accessing it before the kick-off of the match scheduled for 9 p.m."

So where did the 35000 go when they didnt gain access or are they trying to say that everyone did access and the stadium was 35k over capacity?

Every fan who went without a ticket tried to access the stadium by that logic. I sure as hell didnt!
« Reply #777 on: Today at 12:05:23 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 11:58:55 am
"These additional 35,000 people, in possession of counterfeit or ticketless tickets, caused disturbances to public order by blocking the access doors to the stadium and preventing some holders of real tickets from accessing it before the kick-off of the match scheduled for 9 p.m."

So where did the 35000 go when they didnt gain access or are they trying to say that everyone did access and the stadium was 35k over capacity?

Every fan who went without a ticket tried to access the stadium by that logic. I sure as hell didnt!
In addition, those public transport figures don't seem to tally with what was being reported yesterday. Unless everyone who used the Paris Metro on Saturday was a Liverpool fan heading to the match.
Re: Paris
« Reply #778 on: Today at 12:15:23 pm »
Well the FFF have done their sums on how the 110,000 got to the stadium. Very accurate!

However, Inspector Clouseau is needed now to explain where they were after the game kicked off.

BT showed pictures of fans outside the locked gates around the original k.o. time and it wasnt 35,000. So were they inside the stadium or had they been spirited away by the police. Arrests were a very low number.

The FFF need to do better than this if they want credibility. There are too many pictures of the event to get away with manufactured bullshit.

I just hope that if we draw PSG or a French team next season the club declines tickets and shows the game at Anfield on large screens. The team is good enough to manage one match without our fans. Its not worth going there for a game of football with the current political regime in charge of policing and organisation.

« Reply #779 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 12:15:23 pm
Well the FFF have done their sums on how the 110,000 got to the stadium. Very accurate!

However, Inspector Clouseau is needed now to explain where they were after the game kicked off.

BT showed pictures of fans outside the locked gates around the original k.o. time and it wasnt 35,000. So were they inside the stadium or had they been spirited away by the police. Arrests were a very low number.
This question is being asked in France. Politicians are in trouble when criticism becomes mockery.

https://www.liberation.fr/idees-et-debats/editorial/fiasco-du-stade-de-france-darmanin-et-le-mensonge-detat-20220531_V36YWCI4V5E5TDX7UHB5QUDCCQ/

Editorial
France Stadium Fiasco: Darmanin and the State Lie
How can 40,000 football fans evaporate over 800 meters? It is time for the Minister of the Interior to abandon his whimsical explanations.

The final of the Champions League 2022 is likely to remain in the annals of the Republic even when it will be forgotten by football fans. State scandal? If we prefer to believe the explanations of the Minister of the Interior, it would rather be a police enigma to make pale the best classics of Agatha Christie, Gaston Leroux, James Cain or Maurice Leblanc: at the security point A would have presented themselves 40,000 Liverpool supporters, "without a ticket or with counterfeit notes". But at security point B, less than 800 meters away, only 2,800 counterfeit notes were scanned. Where and how were the 37,200 missing free-riders able to disappear? Did they blow themselves through a secret tunnel under the crypt of the nearby basilica (Maurice Leblanc)? Did they deceive the police by disguising themselves as players of their club, which would explain the defeat against Real Madrid (Agatha Christie)? Did they climb the 18 javelin-shaped needles of the floating roof to dive into the water retention basin they have been hiding since its construction (Gaston Leroux)? Did they fall in love with the same blonde and treacherous French woman who buried them all under the pitch before the referee's (James Cain) whistle?

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and his acolyte the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, will be heard this Wednesday afternoon in the Senate to take stock. Bad luck, the president of the law commission, François-Noël Buffet (LR) does not seem to believe in phenomena too supernatural or information reports too convenient. First question: is it possible that there was no "massive, industrial and organized fraud, counterfeit notes", but rather a lack of dialogue in the face of supporters distraught at having been deceived, robbed and too often attacked? Subsidiary question: can we finally renounce the lie of the state, especially when it is quite ridiculous?
Re: Paris
« Reply #780 on: Today at 01:25:08 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:18:40 am
the person that posted this is entirely speculating (and seemingly wasn't even in Paris) which is unhelpful in this scenario. could be anything in those bags, even stolen phones, or they could just be trying to smuggle their way into the stadium somehow.

as others have said, as incompetent as the police were, i don't think they'd have been so blase about a potential terrorist attack or whatever.

Corrupt more like. My Spanish family had their bus ambushed by 20-30 of those scumbags, they were robbed at knife point and the police just watched and did nothing. There are several accounts of similar scenarios from Madrid fans: sort of thing you would expect in Venezuela.
Re: Paris
« Reply #781 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:22:01 pm
This question is being asked in France. Politicians are in trouble when criticism becomes mockery.

https://www.liberation.fr/idees-et-debats/editorial/fiasco-du-stade-de-france-darmanin-et-le-mensonge-detat-20220531_V36YWCI4V5E5TDX7UHB5QUDCCQ/

Editorial
France Stadium Fiasco: Darmanin and the State Lie
How can 40,000 football fans evaporate over 800 meters? It is time for the Minister of the Interior to abandon his whimsical explanations.

The final of the Champions League 2022 is likely to remain in the annals of the Republic even when it will be forgotten by football fans. State scandal? If we prefer to believe the explanations of the Minister of the Interior, it would rather be a police enigma to make pale the best classics of Agatha Christie, Gaston Leroux, James Cain or Maurice Leblanc: at the security point A would have presented themselves 40,000 Liverpool supporters, "without a ticket or with counterfeit notes". But at security point B, less than 800 meters away, only 2,800 counterfeit notes were scanned. Where and how were the 37,200 missing free-riders able to disappear? Did they blow themselves through a secret tunnel under the crypt of the nearby basilica (Maurice Leblanc)? Did they deceive the police by disguising themselves as players of their club, which would explain the defeat against Real Madrid (Agatha Christie)? Did they climb the 18 javelin-shaped needles of the floating roof to dive into the water retention basin they have been hiding since its construction (Gaston Leroux)? Did they fall in love with the same blonde and treacherous French woman who buried them all under the pitch before the referee's (James Cain) whistle?

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and his acolyte the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, will be heard this Wednesday afternoon in the Senate to take stock. Bad luck, the president of the law commission, François-Noël Buffet (LR) does not seem to believe in phenomena too supernatural or information reports too convenient. First question: is it possible that there was no "massive, industrial and organized fraud, counterfeit notes", but rather a lack of dialogue in the face of supporters distraught at having been deceived, robbed and too often attacked? Subsidiary question: can we finally renounce the lie of the state, especially when it is quite ridiculous?


That is some article there mate - factual, insightful, scornful, and also mocking (like you said)  :wellin

Well in www.liberation.fr
Re: Paris
« Reply #782 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm »
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1531747364901462021

Tomorrow at 4pm UK time, minister of the interior Gérald Darmanin and sport minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéa will be called before the French senate to speak about the mayhem at the Stade de France and explain their completely unacceptable response to it.

Keep your eyes peeled!

The hearing should be streamed live at the below link. All in French, obviously, but plenty to glean for non-speakers from body language and the tone taken by those questioning them.

The more people watch, the more they'll know how serious this is.

https://videos.senat.fr/index
Re: Paris
« Reply #783 on: Today at 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 02:43:15 pm
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1531747364901462021

Tomorrow at 4pm UK time, minister of the interior Gérald Darmanin and sport minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéa will be called before the French senate to speak about the mayhem at the Stade de France and explain their completely unacceptable response to it.

Keep your eyes peeled!

The hearing should be streamed live at the below link. All in French, obviously, but plenty to glean for non-speakers from body language and the tone taken by those questioning them.

The more people watch, the more they'll know how serious this is.

https://videos.senat.fr/index

This is happening today.
Re: Paris
« Reply #784 on: Today at 03:44:22 pm »
Re: Paris
« Reply #785 on: Today at 03:48:53 pm »
Huffington Post France has a piece on the numbers that will be key in the senate hearing - https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/audition-darmanin-senat-fiasco-stade-de-france-les-chiffres-a-retenir_fr_629719f3e4b07aa9389377ea?ncid=other_twitter_cooo9wqtham&utm_campaign=share_twitter

Has some interesting info on the FFF figures (totalling 110,000), i.e. 35,000 more than the 75,000 capacity.

110.000

In this official speech of the French football body, which has remained silent until then, she adds that 75,000 tickets were issued for the final, but "nevertheless found that 110,000 people had gone to the Stade de France". This allows the FFF to follow the arguments mentioned earlier concerning the figure of 30,000 to 40,000 English fans with counterfeit tickets.

The FFF also specifies the number of people who used public transport to get to Saint-Denis. "79,200 people used public transport" on Saturday. 21,000 people used buses. 6000 came to the stadium via taxis and 4100 with their private vehicles.

To these data are added those of the SNCF, in charge of the RER B (from the Gare du Nord) and the RER D. In a report sent to Le Parisien, the SNCF estimates at "37,000" the number of passengers who used the RER D trains towards the Stade de France, an attendance "three and a half times greater than during a big event at the Stade de France". "6200 passengers" were counted in the RER B, an affluence "two and a half times less" important for this type of event at the Stade de France.



The mathematically able will notice a discrepancy between FFF's 'public transport' figure of 79,200 and the sum of the SNCF figures of 37,000 and 6,200.

The difference between those? 36,000.
Re: Paris
« Reply #786 on: Today at 03:51:01 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:58:38 am
the woman who posted that is a notoriously right-wing National Front-backing politician.

the individual in question is a mid-sized influencer that is somewhere near the 'Jackass' style of comedy. it's bad timing but he is harmless albeit stupid.

she's trying to drum up hate and dog whistle suggesting there was a terrorist threat or something. a lot of the French right-wing are jumping on this to blame migrants and muslims when it was the failure of authorities and police that in the first place let many of these gangs/youths through. french politics seems a bit murky so unfortunately a lot of our fans are ending up sharing this sort of stuff from opportunists.

If that lad had a genuine ticket which wasnt scanned hence him having to go under the turnstile, doesnt that help our case?

Equally if he was a local celeb who blagged his way in with the help of stadium staff, doesnt that go some way to showing the chaotic management.
Re: Paris
« Reply #787 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
people that are at their desks anyway, even if we don't speak French I think it's worth just showing up in numbers on the link. mute it and just leave it in the background if it's making zero sense.

https://videos.senat.fr/video.2914572_6297707e95552.incidents-au-stade-de-france---audition-de-gerald-darmanin-et-d-amelie-oudea-castera
