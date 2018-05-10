Well the FFF have done their sums on how the 110,000 got to the stadium. Very accurate!



However, Inspector Clouseau is needed now to explain where they were after the game kicked off.



BT showed pictures of fans outside the locked gates around the original k.o. time and it wasnt 35,000. So were they inside the stadium or had they been spirited away by the police. Arrests were a very low number.



This question is being asked in France. Politicians are in trouble when criticism becomes mockery.How can 40,000 football fans evaporate over 800 meters? It is time for the Minister of the Interior to abandon his whimsical explanations.The final of the Champions League 2022 is likely to remain in the annals of the Republic even when it will be forgotten by football fans. State scandal? If we prefer to believe the explanations of the Minister of the Interior, it would rather be a police enigma to make pale the best classics of Agatha Christie, Gaston Leroux, James Cain or Maurice Leblanc: at the security point A would have presented themselves 40,000 Liverpool supporters, "without a ticket or with counterfeit notes". But at security point B, less than 800 meters away, only 2,800 counterfeit notes were scanned. Where and how were the 37,200 missing free-riders able to disappear? Did they blow themselves through a secret tunnel under the crypt of the nearby basilica (Maurice Leblanc)? Did they deceive the police by disguising themselves as players of their club, which would explain the defeat against Real Madrid (Agatha Christie)? Did they climb the 18 javelin-shaped needles of the floating roof to dive into the water retention basin they have been hiding since its construction (Gaston Leroux)? Did they fall in love with the same blonde and treacherous French woman who buried them all under the pitch before the referee's (James Cain) whistle?The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and his acolyte the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, will be heard this Wednesday afternoon in the Senate to take stock. Bad luck, the president of the law commission, François-Noël Buffet (LR) does not seem to believe in phenomena too supernatural or information reports too convenient. First question: is it possible that there was no "massive, industrial and organized fraud, counterfeit notes", but rather a lack of dialogue in the face of supporters distraught at having been deceived, robbed and too often attacked? Subsidiary question: can we finally renounce the lie of the state, especially when it is quite ridiculous?