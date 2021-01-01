Not in the least football related...



I went to Paris back in 2019. For some reason I found it my most stressful ever trip abroad. I don't know if it's the way French people learn English, but just about everyone I spoke to there came across as rude, cold or disinterested.



I pretty much swore off travelling abroad again after that experience - before Covid had its way with the world and three years down the line I didn't want Paris to be my last memory/experience of travelling.



It's a very poorly signposted city in my experience, and I found the Gare du Nord one of the most complicated stations to navigate ever. And when my flight coming back was cancelled the hotel Easyjet put me up in locked me out of my room after the first night because they had somehow not realised I was being put up for two. I don't know if that's EJ's fault or theirs, but the stories of the serial incompetence being recounted in here got my memory going.



If that's the experience of one guy just doing his own thing, then multiplying that experience by several tens of thousands during a complicated event and the results I'm reading about in here do not surprise me in the slightest. I wouldn't set foot in France again, never mind Paris.