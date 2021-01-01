« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 27404 times)

Offline johnybarnes

Re: Paris
« Reply #720 on: Today at 06:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 04:50:49 pm
Mayor of the 12th Arrondissement where the fan park was, complimentary and apologetic to Liverpool supporters

https://twitter.com/RichardBouigue/status/1531652229970677761?s=20&t=Q5PttKbNO082sTcX-2wqtw

That's great - show him some appreciation on twitter.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Paris
« Reply #721 on: Today at 06:13:13 pm »
Not in the least football related...

I went to Paris back in 2019. For some reason I found it my most stressful ever trip abroad. I don't know if it's the way French people learn English, but just about everyone I spoke to there came across as rude, cold or disinterested.

I pretty much swore off travelling abroad again after that experience - before Covid had its way with the world and three years down the line I didn't want Paris to be my last memory/experience of travelling.

It's a very poorly signposted city in my experience, and I found the Gare du Nord one of the most complicated stations to navigate ever. And when my flight coming back was cancelled the hotel Easyjet put me up in locked me out of my room after the first night because they had somehow not realised I was being put up for two. I don't know if that's EJ's fault or theirs, but the stories of the serial incompetence being recounted in here got my memory going.

If that's the experience of one guy just doing his own thing, then multiplying that experience by several tens of thousands during a complicated event and the results I'm reading about in here do not surprise me in the slightest. I wouldn't set foot in France again, never mind Paris.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Paris
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:14:39 pm »
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Paris
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:15:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:04:19 pm
It is not uncommon for the Police or authorities to film the incoming crowd at major events to spot and record trouble causers  it would be interesting to know if a high level decision was made NOT to film the crowd because they knew they were giving the Police a free-reign.

Good point. I think the police in Napoli have more footage of me entering and exiting the airport than my parents have of me growing up.
Online oojason

Re: Paris
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm »

'No excuse for Uefa echoing Hillsborough by instantly blaming Liverpool fans':-

Rush to instant judgment during the chaos in Paris instead of waiting for the facts was shocking from those responsible

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/31/no-excuse-for-uefa-echoing-hillsborough-by-instantly-blaming-liverpool-fans-paris - by David Conn


Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #725 on: Today at 06:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:13:13 pm
Not in the least football related...

I went to Paris back in 2019. For some reason I found it my most stressful ever trip abroad. I don't know if it's the way French people learn English, but just about everyone I spoke to there came across as rude, cold or disinterested.

I pretty much swore off travelling abroad again after that experience - before Covid had its way with the world and three years down the line I didn't want Paris to be my last memory/experience of travelling.

It's a very poorly signposted city in my experience, and I found the Gare du Nord one of the most complicated stations to navigate ever. And when my flight coming back was cancelled the hotel Easyjet put me up in locked me out of my room after the first night because they had somehow not realised I was being put up for two. I don't know if that's EJ's fault or theirs, but the stories of the serial incompetence being recounted in here got my memory going.

If that's the experience of one guy just doing his own thing, then multiplying that experience by several tens of thousands during a complicated event and the results I'm reading about in here do not surprise me in the slightest. I wouldn't set foot in France again, never mind Paris.

Only been to Paris once and no real problems.

Regularly visit the South of France and the people are at least as helpful as what you find in this country so I wouldnt tar the whole of the country after what happened at the weekend.

I also think the rest of France thinks Parisians are cold and rude. :D
Offline Samie

Re: Paris
« Reply #726 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm »
The French authorities and UEFA are fucked whichever way you look at it.  There is evidence and eye witness accounts from Liverpool, Madrid and journalists and sponsors to show how incompetent these were intially and the lies they've spun since and they can't hide from it.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #727 on: Today at 06:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:17:54 pm
The French authorities and UEFA are fucked whichever way you look at it.  There is evidence and eye witness accounts from Liverpool, Madrid and journalists and sponsors to show how incompetent these were intially and the lies they've spun since and they can't hide from it.

Sure youre not confusing this with Johnsons lot? ;D
Offline Waterpistol

Re: Paris
« Reply #728 on: Today at 06:19:56 pm »
Didn't have a ticket, went for a bevvy with my dad and mates. Had a decent time up until that Uefa shite on the screens, instantly got in touch with mates who had tickets. Heard off em around half time.

Paris is a strange place. Some great parts and then those rats up to no good even in the day.

I didn't see one bit of trouble, got lucky on finding a bar pretty early in the day and stuck with it seeing it was away from the fan park and ground. Always felt it could be moody at night after seeing via twitter that a few got mugged on the Friday night.
Offline Pheeny

Re: Paris
« Reply #729 on: Today at 06:49:18 pm »
The main day in Paris was fine and we had no problem with the Parisians who were friendly enough.

It did help that two of our group are fluent French speaking as they are Belgians though...
Online Fromola

« Reply #730 on: Today at 07:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:17:54 pm
The French authorities and UEFA are fucked whichever way you look at it.  There is evidence and eye witness accounts from Liverpool, Madrid and journalists and sponsors to show how incompetent these were intially and the lies they've spun since and they can't hide from it.

They should have, from their point of view, just done a big mea culpa and apologised to fans and condemned the tactics of the police.

Obviously in 1989 the same thing should have happened but football fans, particularly Liverpool fans, were the easy scapegoat and they could get the media to spin it for them (no social media or camera phones then).

The cover up is as incompetent as the events on the night. UEFA and everyone involved from France.

Imagine if the final took place at Anfield. The same scenes before the game with PSG fans put through the same and Real Madrid. Local scallies break into the ground and attack and rob scores of Spaniards and French, while many more and tear gassed and pepper sprayed by Merseyside Police. Then the FA blame it on the French and the foreign secretary makes up all kinds of lies blaming it on the PSG fans. Nobody would buy it for a minute and nobody outside of rival English football fans is buying it for a minute.
Online tunred

Re: Paris
« Reply #731 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
French here. We have a serious problem when it comes to organizing football matches even at the lowest levels. Last thursday I went to see a friend play in 8th tier of french football (paris regional league). They were playing away to the league leaders and needed to get a point at least to stay in contention for promotion. The game ended 1-1. Immediatly after the game local fans got into the pitch and attacked my friend's team and the referees.. Police was there before the game and decided it's too "calm" so they stayed in their vans outside the stadium. Some players were injured and no police officer was there to stop it. They[police] only came back when they heard people shouting and running from the stadium. This is 8th tier football and we're talking about a maximum of 200 fans.. It pains me to say it but I'm not surprised by the way they handled the ucl final.
Also, some ligue1 games are played without away supporters because the police think it's going to be too hard for them. Marseille for example can't take their fans to Parc des Princes..
Offline El_Frank

Re: Paris
« Reply #732 on: Today at 07:16:26 pm »
tunred, why is this happening, is there anything you can point to as to why fans are behaving in this way?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Paris
« Reply #733 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 07:16:26 pm
tunred, why is this happening, is there anything you can point to as to why fans are behaving in this way?

 ???
Offline El_Frank

Re: Paris
« Reply #734 on: Today at 07:28:56 pm »
What's up? Did you miss the part where he said "Immediatly after the game local fans got into the pitch and attacked my friend's team and the referees"?
Online Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #735 on: Today at 07:32:22 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 07:28:56 pm
What's up? Did you miss the part where he said "Immediatly after the game local fans got into the pitch and attacked my friend's team and the referees"?

There's been terrible crowd problems in France all season (St Ettiene at the weekend the latest example).
Offline BCCC

Re: Paris
« Reply #736 on: Today at 07:35:48 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 05:22:36 pm
I thought the security at the fan park were reasonable during the day, and even when patting down people, checks etc for getting in, they were spot on. Overall for a crowd that size the behaviour was good, a few incidents but that's to be expected with masses of people all day drinking in the sun.

I came back to the park about an hour before KO, there were 2 small entrances and it was getting very condensed and extremely slow moving. It seemed crazy to me that the couldn't spread the entrances out. Giving the cost to fans of things in the fan park, they surely could afford a better set up.

Where I was standing at the end of the game, there was a security guard who forcefully tried to close the fences at the side which he had opened through the game, and direct everyone toward another entrance. Some of the lads beside us just knocked the fences down and we all walked out over them. Knowing how packed it was at the back of the fan park, it was unreasonable to expect everyone to head down one exit. Seemed like dickhead behaviour from that guard.

Ironically the only thing that stopped a major incident at the fan park was the trouble at the ground delaying the kick off. If the game had kicked off on time there would've been a major crush at the entrance to the fan park. It was getting scary 40mins before scheduled kick off time and believe me there would've been a surge if the game started on the screens. We didn't hang around after the final whistle to wait for the inevitable trouble after seeing water cannons parked up ready in the afternoon. Not to mention the ferral c*nts that are all over the place like rats after sundown.
Online Yorkykopite

« Reply #737 on: Today at 07:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:25:03 pm
???

It is a legitimate question - and perhaps a relevant one too for us.

Somehow Darminin in his 'Alice in Wonderland' press conference failed to mention the astonishing violence problems in French football this season. We saw them again on Sunday when St Etienne fans attacked their own players with missiles and flares. The police riot outside the Stade de France may well have been partly caused by the Chief of Police believing that all football supporters behave like French football supporters and that it might be a good idea to attack the Liverpool fans first before they rioted inside the stadium.

If so, it would show once again how stupid it was for UEFA to give the job of organising such a prestigious final to a country which can't even police its own football matches properly. 

 
Online TSC

Re: Paris
« Reply #738 on: Today at 07:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:13:13 pm
Not in the least football related...

I went to Paris back in 2019. For some reason I found it my most stressful ever trip abroad. I don't know if it's the way French people learn English, but just about everyone I spoke to there came across as rude, cold or disinterested.

I pretty much swore off travelling abroad again after that experience - before Covid had its way with the world and three years down the line I didn't want Paris to be my last memory/experience of travelling.

It's a very poorly signposted city in my experience, and I found the Gare du Nord one of the most complicated stations to navigate ever. And when my flight coming back was cancelled the hotel Easyjet put me up in locked me out of my room after the first night because they had somehow not realised I was being put up for two. I don't know if that's EJ's fault or theirs, but the stories of the serial incompetence being recounted in here got my memory going.

If that's the experience of one guy just doing his own thing, then multiplying that experience by several tens of thousands during a complicated event and the results I'm reading about in here do not surprise me in the slightest. I wouldn't set foot in France again, never mind Paris.

I worked in Paris for about a year and loved it.  Away from its centre it does have its areas that tourists for example may steer clear of, but so do many large cities all over the world.

Issue here is the sheer incompetence (and aggressive policing) of the French police and by extension UEFA.  Nothing to do with the country as a whole.  There's also political showboating currently going on which does nothing to help.
Online tunred

Re: Paris
« Reply #739 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 07:16:26 pm
tunred, why is this happening, is there anything you can point to as to why fans are behaving in this way?

bad immigration policy led from the 50s, it created a completely uprooted and disturbed generation.
When you grow up in neighborhoods (les cités) where the population is almost completely from immigrant background, you don't really get the chance to be integrated into the french society. Then you get labeled as "racaille" (scum) and be subject to racial profiling by the police.. Some of the young people accept that label and act as such. You add bad public schools in these areas, it gives you 16 year olds with bad education, lack of professional future and "nothing to lose"
ps: my parents are immigrants

edit: this may come down as me saying immigration is the problem. It's not.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Paris
« Reply #740 on: Today at 08:02:17 pm »
on issue of 'fake tickets' Guardian reporting official figure is 2,800...however if this is figure derived from turnstiles rejecting tickets...loads where trying to get into alternative gate's due to queue..these where rejected...its possible this figure includes those...large % of them where legit tkts at wrong turnstile if that the case
Offline tray fenny

Re: Paris
« Reply #741 on: Today at 08:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:32:22 pm
There's been terrible crowd problems in France all season (St Ettiene at the weekend the latest example).
my god that was unbelievable
