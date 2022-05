Mark my words on this, though. This mindless tribalism and rampant desire to believe lies over clear facts will result, at some point, in another football stadium disaster, and next time it won't be us, it will be one of those other fanbases. I'm absolutely convinced of it. It will happen.





Yep, I think you could be right. What served us well was fan experience but replace our lot with inexperienced fans, for example, Newcastle fans or West Ham fans, and you could have a very different outcome very quickly. And that's the scary thing about these things, it can happen so quickly, almost innocuously, and before you know it this thing means that thing happens and...disaster.I hope for all fans sake's that we are wrong about this and it never happens again but the signs suggest otherwise unfortunately.