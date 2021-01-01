« previous next »
steashy

Re: Paris
Reply #640 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm
Not sure this has any relevance to the awful things that went on at the stadium but though Id share the tone set by the police.
there was 7 in our group and Saturday morning we went into Paris to see the sights and a few beers.
on our way back the metro we was waking up the champs elysees were I was approached by a few French police who stopped me and the female office was pointing at my top ( lfc top) then showed me a translation that I wasnt allowed to wear it in the area.
There was 100s of fans in lfc and Real Madrid tops which I was pointing out, then 2 other policeman surrounded me and told me to take it off and sent me down a side street to remove it and turn it inside out. just think they were to provoke a reaction from me but done as they asked and moved on as know how heavy handed they can get
★deb★, please ?

Re: Paris
Reply #641 on: Today at 01:57:54 pm
while we are asking and uefa said it has launched an 'independent' investigation all parties involved should shut the fuck up and stop trying to control the narrative.

I am not talking about our club specifically, but french police, minitries, uefa and yes even merseyside police should stay quiet and provide evidence. that is all.

this independent thing is turning to shit already with state powers doing everything they can to bend public opinion towards them
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
Reply #642 on: Today at 02:01:21 pm
Quote from: steashy on Today at 01:57:30 pm
Not sure this has any relevance to the awful things that went on at the stadium but though Id share the tone set by the police.
there was 7 in our group and Saturday morning we went into Paris to see the sights and a few beers.
on our way back the metro we was waking up the champs elysees were I was approached by a few French police who stopped me and the female office was pointing at my top ( lfc top) then showed me a translation that I wasnt allowed to wear it in the area.
There was 100s of fans in lfc and Real Madrid tops which I was pointing out, then 2 other policeman surrounded me and told me to take it off and sent me down a side street to remove it and turn it inside out. just think they were to provoke a reaction from me but done as they asked and moved on as know how heavy handed they can get

There were warnings about wearing team colours, particularly near the Arc de Triomphe, which is seen as a war memorial.

You were the one they chose to pick on pour encourager les autres. ;D
kennedy81

Re: Paris
Reply #643 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm
Jurgen Klopp blamed for CL final crowd issues after 'encouraging ticketless fans to go Paris'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBMoTEmJNRA

What the absolute fuck. They are totally shameless.
jillc

Re: Paris
Reply #644 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 01:57:54 pm
while we are asking and uefa said it has launched an 'independent' investigation all parties involved should shut the fuck up and stop trying to control the narrative.

I am not talking about our club specifically, but french police, minitries, uefa and yes even merseyside police should stay quiet and provide evidence. that is all.

this independent thing is turning to shit already with state powers doing everything they can to bend public opinion towards them

I think that will be almost impossible. From what I have seen an awful lot of French people despise their own government and police.
stoa

Re: Paris
Reply #645 on: Today at 02:05:23 pm
Quote from: banksybanks on Today at 01:37:00 pm
The only 'helpers' I saw all day, were 3 people in the Porte de Paris metro station, helping people buy tickets in the morning. This turned out to be the station used by Madrid fans, which I wasn't aware of at the time

Same here. The only "helper" I saw (without really looking for them) was one lady at the Charles de Gaulle station helping people getting tickets and sending them to available machines. Other than that, there were only various kinds of police in the fanpark and the people working at the beer and food stations. And when I left the fanzone after the show was over to get to a place to watch the match, there were two guys in the Nation-metro station waving people through the open gate.
banksybanks

Re: Paris
Reply #646 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:46:50 pm
That's a disgrace IMO, surely thats something that should be stipulated by UEFA for any final where both sets of supporters are coming from abroad is huge numbers. I guess they decided it'll be friendlier to have riot police instead.

I've seen loads going to Lords for a hundred match, maybe shows how valued football supporters are over there.

It is. So much confusion about where to go etc. We got the metro to Porte de Vincennes for the fan park, had to wander down sidestreets to find the entrance. Went back there later to head to the game, and it was closed, so had to walk back to Nation

We ended up back at Porte de Paris as that's where we'd parked, hordes of Madrid and locals blocking all the paths, so had to squeeze through and join what looked like a queue to the stadium.

That turned out to be the security check at the Madrid end, and whilst we ended up at the side and found ourselves pushed down a path to the canal, so had to go back up to the queue, it still only took about half an hour to get through (very uncomfortable though)

Didn't see anyone inside the perimeter, just massive queues everywhere. No-one to direct people, and apart from a few very busy red cross people who seemed to move inside about an hour before KO, there was no way of getting people out of the queue, which a few needed
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Paris
Reply #647 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Jurgen Klopp blamed for CL final crowd issues after 'encouraging ticketless fans to go Paris'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBMoTEmJNRA

What the absolute fuck. They are totally shameless.

That's it now, that's enough. Pull out of all future matches in France and tell UEFA LFC are not prepared to play games in France going forward. If they throw us out of future European games then so be it.

Absolute cnuts. Good fuck i thought the British government was bad but this is just appalling it really is.
Chakan

Re: Paris
Reply #648 on: Today at 02:20:34 pm
Absolutely no shame whatsoever.
KillieRed

Re: Paris
Reply #649 on: Today at 02:22:37 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:18:57 pm
That's it now, that's enough. Pull out of all future matches in France and tell UEFA LFC are not prepared to play games in France going forward. If they throw us out of future European games then so be it.

Absolute cnuts. Good fuck i thought the British government was bad but this is just appalling it really is.

And those are the moderate ones...
redbyrdz

Re: Paris
Reply #650 on: Today at 02:22:56 pm
Quote from: jayshields66 on Today at 01:54:31 pm
it is indeed. In all the time from tube station to getting in the ground I saw one fan turned away for fake ticket.  I just cannot fathom this number of 30 to 40k fake tickets, it's lunacy.

I think it's probably the number of failed scan attempts, which would have been somewhere in the turnstyle system. But failed scans include those where the ticket was moved too quickly, reader didn't work right, scanned twice because you stood there too long, at the wrong gate, etc, not just fake tickets.
jonnypb

Re: Paris
Reply #651 on: Today at 02:29:17 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Jurgen Klopp blamed for CL final crowd issues after 'encouraging ticketless fans to go Paris'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBMoTEmJNRA

What the absolute fuck. They are totally shameless.

Unbelievable, bunch of c***s.  Blame anyone else apart from themselves.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Paris
Reply #652 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Jurgen Klopp blamed for CL final crowd issues after 'encouraging ticketless fans to go Paris'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBMoTEmJNRA

What the absolute fuck. They are totally shameless.
They were always going to do that. Just as they wrongly claimed there were issues in Madrid in order to deflect from the fact that theirs was the only final in the last 3 that have had issues. There were big numbers in the last 3 that just went for the party.

ianburns252

Re: Paris
Reply #653 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:22:56 pm
I think it's probably the number of failed scan attempts, which would have been somewhere in the turnstyle system. But failed scans include those where the ticket was moved too quickly, reader didn't work right, scanned twice because you stood there too long, at the wrong gate, etc, not just fake tickets.

That would mean that for every 2 people in the stadium there was a failed attempt and that sort of failure rate just seems far too high, even when combining all the factors you listed.

duvva

Re: Paris
Reply #654 on: Today at 02:43:14 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:18:57 pm
That's it now, that's enough. Pull out of all future matches in France and tell UEFA LFC are not prepared to play games in France going forward. If they throw us out of future European games then so be it.

Absolute cnuts. Good fuck i thought the British government was bad but this is just appalling it really is.
I get the sentiment, but the only losers in that scenario are us. European football has carried on without us before so theyd probably do no more than shrug their shoulders. Id rather win it as I think thats the ultimate in your face gesture we can give.

The best thing we can do is to provide as much evidence as possible through the various channels that have been set up. We as a club and fan base have faced this shit before, but this time theres far more footage and the like of what happened in terms of what went wrong. Annoying though it is we again have trust in systems and processes that have largely let us down before so I can fully understand the anxiety though.
Schmarn

Re: Paris
Reply #655 on: Today at 02:44:05 pm


They clearly had issues with the turnstiles failing to scan properly as there are plenty of reports of both sets of fans having to crawl underneath to get in as well as corporates and players' friends and family having their tickets rejected. Utterly disgraceful to say there were thousands of fake tickets and start alluding to deaths at Heysel.  It's par for the course on Bluemoon but you'd expect a French government minister to do better.
Slippers

Re: Paris
Reply #656 on: Today at 02:44:52 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 01:26:29 pm
More quotes:

"The French doctrine of maintaining order prevented deaths and injuries. Comparisons with the Olympics and the Rugby World Cup [to be held in France in 2024 and 2023], knowing that it's patently only in football with certain English clubs that these events happen." (via BFMTV)

Fuck me,they're really going for it aren't they?
LFC when it suits

Re: Paris
Reply #657 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:18:57 pm
That's it now, that's enough. Pull out of all future matches in France and tell UEFA LFC are not prepared to play games in France going forward. If they throw us out of future European games then so be it.

Absolute cnuts. Good fuck i thought the British government was bad but this is just appalling it really is.

Brexit was the right choice after all.
Son of Spion

Re: Paris
Reply #658 on: Today at 02:52:11 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Jurgen Klopp blamed for CL final crowd issues after 'encouraging ticketless fans to go Paris'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBMoTEmJNRA

What the absolute fuck. They are totally shameless.
Why was there no outcry about ''ticketless fans" in other finals? The media were hailing the amount Rangers took to the UEFA Cup Final. The influx of these fans (basically weekend break tourists) is welcomed by hosting cities for the economic boost they provide via accomodation, shops, restaurants, bars and visits to tourist sites. It amazing how quickly they are painted as a problem as soon as scapegoat is required though.

Cities are quite happy taking their money, but then the authorities there use them as a convenient scapegoat to hang the blame on when their incompetence is exposed.

I could understand if 50,000 ticketless fans were camped outside the stadium trying to get in, because that would be a problem, but they weren't.

★deb★, please ?

Re: Paris
Reply #659 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:47:47 pm
Brexit was the right choice after all.
no.
KIFS

Re: Paris
Reply #660 on: Today at 02:57:43 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm
Back to the forged tickets. For those of you who were there, was there evidence of lots of people buying tickets from touts over in Paris?

We were at Hotel de Ville (UEFA had their ridiculous merch sales there) on Saturday afternoon before going to the Fan Park. There were lots of gangs trying to sell fakes. But they were obviously fake and I didn't see anyone buying them. You would want to be blind not to realise they were fake. Also not a cop to be seen in that area the whole time I was there, nor was there any place to purchase water. Joke of a set up.
damomad

Re: Paris
Reply #661 on: Today at 03:00:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:52:11 pm
Why was there no outcry about ''ticketless fans" in other finals? The media were hailing the amount Rangers took to the UEFA Cup Final. The influx of these fans (basically weekend break tourists) is welcomed by hosting cities for the economic boost they provide via accomodation, shops, restaurants, bars and visits to tourist sites. It amazing how quickly they are painted as a problem as soon as scapegoat is required though.

Cities are quite happy taking their money, but then the authorities there use them as a convenient scapegoat to hang the blame on when their incompetence is exposed.

I could understand if 50,000 ticketless fans were camped outside the stadium trying to get in, because that would be a problem, but they weren't.

It's madness. Why did they erect 3 huge screens in a public area to show the game, a stage, bars/food vans etc if they didn't want to accommodate/fleece fans with no tickets?
CraigDS

Re: Paris
Reply #662 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm
Best take the Olympics off them if they seemingly can't handle the fans of one football club coming to their city.
pl_kop_1969

Re: Paris
Reply #663 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:18:05 am
Is there anything we can do to put pressure on the Champions league sponsors to call this bullshit out?

Heineken, Sony, Walkers, Mastercard, FedEx, Just Eat, Expedia

Go on here https://www.ceoemail.com/ find the email for their CEO and send a polite email explaining how distressed you are by events and want to know what they intend to do about it. Let them know that what happened on Saturday had damaged their brand and they may want to reconsider their association with UEFA. This lot don't understand football fans but they understand money. If they think it will cost them, they will put pressure on UEFA.

Also email your MP and ask what they intend to do about the French authorities putting one of their constituents in danger and lying about the cause.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
Reply #664 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:18:57 pm
That's it now, that's enough. Pull out of all future matches in France and tell UEFA LFC are not prepared to play games in France going forward. If they throw us out of future European games then so be it.

Absolute cnuts. Good fuck i thought the British government was bad but this is just appalling it really is.

Bit of an over reaction to a lying politician.

Im sure club, fans and players will support you though.
Yorkykopite

Re: Paris
Reply #665 on: Today at 03:09:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:52:11 pm
Why was there no outcry about ''ticketless fans" in other finals? The media were hailing the amount Rangers took to the UEFA Cup Final. The influx of these fans (basically weekend break tourists) is welcomed by hosting cities for the economic boost they provide via accomodation, shops, restaurants, bars and visits to tourist sites. It amazing how quickly they are painted as a problem as soon as scapegoat is required though.

Cities are quite happy taking their money, but then the authorities there use them as a convenient scapegoat to hang the blame on when their incompetence is exposed.

I could understand if 50,000 ticketless fans were camped outside the stadium trying to get in, because that would be a problem, but they weren't.

The French government and Department of the Interior now need to produce evidence that they tried to deter anyone coming to Paris to experience the city during the Final. Did they criticise Klopp when he made his original comment? Did they contact Liverpool FC and tell them to discourage Liverpool fans from travelling? Did they resist the idea of a large Fan Zone because it would encourage more visitors to Paris? Did they warn UEFA that they couldn't cope with the numbers?

If they did all these things then they are stronger ground. It's still no excuse for the kettling and the police riots. But at least they can argue that they tried to stop so many people coming to the French capital to enjoy the weekend's festivities.

But of course they almost certainly did NONE of these things. They knew that Liverpool fans would travel in massive numbers and they looked forward to taking their coin. My god, Jurgen should have got a travel agent's commission of 10 per cent for encouraging people to go and enjoy the city.
lfcrule6times

Re: Paris
Reply #666 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm
Back to the forged tickets. For those of you who were there, was there evidence of lots of people buying tickets from touts over in Paris?

Nope didn't see any. Weirdly there was a local asking for used tickets when leaving the ground though with a sign saying he was a collector. Looked on ebay ones going for 80 quid, makes sense now.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Paris
Reply #667 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm
So its hoards of English fans causing trouble at Domestic French games is it?
Theres also a deafening silence over their inability to control the behaviour of the St Denis locals.

They are scrambling around for scapegoats, but their comments are beneath contempt.
jillc

Re: Paris
Reply #668 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm
Am I right in thinking that when those French Government officials were talking yesterday they used the final in Madrid as another example of being the "same issues" as there was in Paris, to justify their actions. I was tweeting to a Tottenham fan before who was there, and said it was absolute bollocks.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
Reply #669 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:18:29 pm
So its hoards of English fans causing trouble at Domestic French games is it?
Theres also a deafening silence over their inability to control the behaviour of the St Denis locals.

They are scrambling around for scapegoats, but their comments are beneath contempt.

Who would have thought there were elections due, hey?

Trashing Les Rosbifs is as popular in the French Redtops as trashing the Frogs is in ours.
