That's a disgrace IMO, surely thats something that should be stipulated by UEFA for any final where both sets of supporters are coming from abroad is huge numbers. I guess they decided it'll be friendlier to have riot police instead.



I've seen loads going to Lords for a hundred match, maybe shows how valued football supporters are over there.



It is. So much confusion about where to go etc. We got the metro to Porte de Vincennes for the fan park, had to wander down sidestreets to find the entrance. Went back there later to head to the game, and it was closed, so had to walk back to NationWe ended up back at Porte de Paris as that's where we'd parked, hordes of Madrid and locals blocking all the paths, so had to squeeze through and join what looked like a queue to the stadium.That turned out to be the security check at the Madrid end, and whilst we ended up at the side and found ourselves pushed down a path to the canal, so had to go back up to the queue, it still only took about half an hour to get through (very uncomfortable though)Didn't see anyone inside the perimeter, just massive queues everywhere. No-one to direct people, and apart from a few very busy red cross people who seemed to move inside about an hour before KO, there was no way of getting people out of the queue, which a few needed