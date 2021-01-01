We were there from Thursday evening, didn't get offered any tickets in bars or at the fanzone on Saturday. Plenty of people asking if we had tickets and we either said no, or not all of us. Still no offers of tickets, fake or otherwise.



For all those who were in Paris, where were all the volunteers that you normally get at big events (gamesmakers etc)? Obviously there were none on the concourse but were there any in the main city and fanparks?



Seems a massive oversight Ive seen tens (or hundreds) of them lining routes from tube stations for minor events, giving directions etc let alone huge ones with a mass influx or foreign fans.



Police chiefs from elsewhere in the country, I assume. From what I can gather the Paris police chief Didier Lallement and Darmanin are seen as a pair, both incompetent and equally culpable in Paris police brutality for several years.



There are also different police forces in France with different responsibilities, even in the same cities. I suspect the 'friendly' (or at least, non-violent) police people have mentioned around the fan park earlier in the day and elsewhere are not the same as the Mobile Gendarmerie used outside the ground (and it appears, breaking up the fan park).



Same. Wasn´t offered a fake ticket (or "legitimate " ticket) even once at the Fan Park, and nor did I speak to anyone who was planning to bunk in or knowingly go to the stadium with a fake ticket. That´s not to say that didn´t happen, but clearly was a tiny minority.My memory of the fankpark was that there was a handful of volunteers directing people the right way through the metro station, and once passed the police cordan to get into the fankpark.However, I don´t remember seeing any volunteers at all between the metro station and the fanpark entrance, and certainly zero attempt to direct us to any sort of queuing system to get through the police cordon. I also remember very few, if any, stewards inside the fanpark itself. This would have been especially helpful when people were entering to watch the screening of the match, as everyone was gathering at the first screen and there was no one directing people down towards the screens further down.There was a mixture of police at the fanpark. The Mobile Gendarmeries were certainly there as well, and were controlling the initial cordan/bottleneck in to check for booze. But to be fair to them, in the daytime at least, even they were good natured despite how chaotic the bottlenecks were. Even accidently bumped into one, which at the stadium sounded like it was enough to get you a baton round the head, but at the fankpark was met with a pat on the back.After the match screening had finished however, the Gendarmeries were noticably more menacing. So what changed the attitude by that time I could not tell.