« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 23236 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,906
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #640 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm »
David Conn
@david_conn
·
May 29
Informative thread on last night in Paris: police kettling and tear gassing, attacks on Liverpool & Madrid fans after the match; confirms Uefa was fed the lies by the French authorities - but Uefa should not have then broadcast them unquestioningly ...

Chris Williams
@Chris78Williams
Spoken with a UEFA Events Coordinator this afternoon, who was on duty last night. Kettling at the LIV end of the stadium was undertaken without UEFA prior knowledge, by host authorities - it was not discussed in planning, only that ticket checks would be made en route. #UCLfinal

UEFA planned for  thoroughfare to the stadium to be the same at all ingress points, stadium staff were instructed to close the gates at Y and Z by police commanders after issues at Gate E, C and B. Isolated incidents at Gates H at RMA end also. #UCLFinal

Confirms UEFA are aware  of incidents created by pers seemingly not associated with either club at Gates E and C #UCLfinal

Gates Y and Z became yo-yo openings as UEFA event mangers and Police instructions differed to stadium staff in charge of the gates. Eventually one turnstile was opened and remained open #UCLfinal

Acknowledged that initial reports of fans arriving late was passed by host authorities, once this became evident it was false, UEFA asked for explanation, fake tickets info then passed by host auth. Said UEFA acknowledge fans arrived early and peaceful KO-3hrs. #UCLfinal

Use of teargas in and around the stadium is of optimum concern to UEFA executive committee, who have asked for a full report from host authorities. #UCLfinal

As is the report into how both RMA and LIV fans were attacked in large numbers after the match on their way out of the stadium. Confirms UEFA have received complaints from both LIV and RMA representatives. #UCLfinal
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,680
Re: Paris
« Reply #641 on: Today at 01:33:00 pm »
RMC:

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/chaos-au-stade-de-france-apres-liverpool-real-en-direct-suivez-les-infos-du-30-mai-2022_LN-202205300122.html

According to our information, 2800 counterfeit notes were scanned at the Stade de France. These were tickets credible enough to be presented to the stewards' machine at the 2nd screening. They were presented only on the doors of the English public. This real figure because verified by the scans is very significantly higher than what usually happens on this type of event where a few hundred counterfeit notes at most are listed. UEFA and the FFF have therefore deduced that there is a much higher volume of counterfeit notes in circulation and that an extrapolation deemed credible of about 30,000 people without tickets or with fakes has been established. As indicated yesterday to the Ministry of Sports, this order of magnitude has been confirmed by the RATP, the consortium of the Stade de France and the prefecture of police.

That's quite an extrapolation. Of course, we also know that valid tickets were rejected as 'fake', but then succeeded on a subsequent attempt; and that this included Andy Robertson's club allocation ticket.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online banksybanks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • Oranges and cigarettes
Re: Paris
« Reply #642 on: Today at 01:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:03:56 pm
For all those who were in Paris, where were all the volunteers that you normally get at big events (gamesmakers etc)? Obviously there were none on the concourse but were there any in the main city and fanparks?

Seems a massive oversight Ive seen tens (or hundreds) of them lining routes from tube stations for minor events, giving directions etc let alone huge ones with a mass influx or foreign fans.



The only 'helpers' I saw all day, were 3 people in the Porte de Paris metro station, helping people buy tickets in the morning. This turned out to be the station used by Madrid fans, which I wasn't aware of at the time
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,680
Re: Paris
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:33:00 pm
That's quite an extrapolation.
Also remarkably close to the 2,700 valid tickets the Minister of Sport accepted had not been activated.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Paris
« Reply #644 on: Today at 01:38:16 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 01:05:34 pm
We were there from Thursday evening, didn't get offered any tickets in bars or at the fanzone on Saturday. Plenty of people asking if we had tickets and we either said no, or not all of us. Still no offers of tickets, fake or otherwise.

Same. Wasn´t offered a fake ticket (or "legitimate " ticket) even once at the Fan Park, and nor did I speak to anyone who was planning to bunk in or knowingly go to the stadium with a fake ticket. That´s not to say that didn´t happen, but clearly was a tiny minority.


Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:03:56 pm
For all those who were in Paris, where were all the volunteers that you normally get at big events (gamesmakers etc)? Obviously there were none on the concourse but were there any in the main city and fanparks?

Seems a massive oversight Ive seen tens (or hundreds) of them lining routes from tube stations for minor events, giving directions etc let alone huge ones with a mass influx or foreign fans.

My memory of the fankpark was that there was a handful of volunteers directing people the right way through the metro station, and once passed the police cordan to get into the fankpark.

However, I don´t remember seeing any volunteers at all between the metro station and the fanpark entrance, and certainly zero attempt to direct us to any sort of queuing system to get through the police cordon. I also remember very few, if any, stewards inside the fanpark itself. This would have been especially helpful when people were entering to watch the screening of the match, as everyone was gathering at the first screen and there was no one directing people down towards the screens further down.


Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:21:08 pm
Police chiefs from elsewhere in the country, I assume. From what I can gather the Paris police chief Didier Lallement and Darmanin are seen as a pair, both incompetent and equally culpable in Paris police brutality for several years.

There are also different police forces in France with different responsibilities, even in the same cities. I suspect the 'friendly' (or at least, non-violent) police people have mentioned around the fan park earlier in the day and elsewhere are not the same as the Mobile Gendarmerie used outside the ground (and it appears, breaking up the fan park).

There was a mixture of police at the fanpark. The Mobile Gendarmeries were certainly there as well, and were controlling the initial cordan/bottleneck in to check for booze. But to be fair to them, in the daytime at least, even they were good natured despite how chaotic the bottlenecks were. Even accidently bumped into one, which at the stadium sounded like it was enough to get you a baton round the head, but at the fankpark was met with a pat on the back.

After the match screening had finished however, the Gendarmeries were noticably more menacing. So what changed the attitude by that time I could not tell.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:48 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,059
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Paris
« Reply #645 on: Today at 01:46:50 pm »
Quote from: banksybanks on Today at 01:37:00 pm
The only 'helpers' I saw all day, were 3 people in the Porte de Paris metro station, helping people buy tickets in the morning. This turned out to be the station used by Madrid fans, which I wasn't aware of at the time
That's a disgrace IMO, surely thats something that should be stipulated by UEFA for any final where both sets of supporters are coming from abroad is huge numbers. I guess they decided it'll be friendlier to have riot police instead.

I've seen loads going to Lords for a hundred match, maybe shows how valued football supporters are over there.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline jayshields66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: Paris
« Reply #646 on: Today at 01:54:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:37:52 pm
Also remarkably close to the 2,700 valid tickets the Minister of Sport accepted had not been activated.

it is indeed. In all the time from tube station to getting in the ground I saw one fan turned away for fake ticket.  I just cannot fathom this number of 30 to 40k fake tickets, it's lunacy.
Logged

Online steashy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm »
Not sure this has any relevance to the awful things that went on at the stadium but though Id share the tone set by the police.
there was 7 in our group and Saturday morning we went into Paris to see the sights and a few beers.
on our way back the metro we was waking up the champs elysees were I was approached by a few French police who stopped me and the female office was pointing at my top ( lfc top) then showed me a translation that I wasnt allowed to wear it in the area.
There was 100s of fans in lfc and Real Madrid tops which I was pointing out, then 2 other policeman surrounded me and told me to take it off and sent me down a side street to remove it and turn it inside out. just think they were to provoke a reaction from me but done as they asked and moved on as know how heavy handed they can get
Logged

Online ★deb★, please ?

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #648 on: Today at 01:57:54 pm »
while we are asking and uefa said it has launched an 'independent' investigation all parties involved should shut the fuck up and stop trying to control the narrative.

I am not talking about our club specifically, but french police, minitries, uefa and yes even merseyside police should stay quiet and provide evidence. that is all.

this independent thing is turning to shit already with state powers doing everything they can to bend public opinion towards them
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 