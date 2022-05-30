« previous next »
https://twitter.com/cleanstreetstu/status/1531337580100440065

Stuart Collins
@cleanstreetstu
Replying to
@JacobsBen
Why were any LFC fans there without tickets whether it was a thousand or 40,000
7:11 PM · May 30, 2022·Twitter for iPhone

Chelsea fan. Labour councillor in Broad Green. Fucking furious.

Shambles. Joanne Anderson or Steve Rotheram need to have a word.

As do his voters.
https://twitter.com/cleanstreetstu/status/1531337580100440065

Stuart Collins
@cleanstreetstu
Replying to
@JacobsBen
Why were any LFC fans there without tickets whether it was a thousand or 40,000
7:11 PM · May 30, 2022·Twitter for iPhone

Chelsea fan. Labour councillor in Broad Green. Fucking furious.

Don't waste your time with arse holes like this one, it will distract us. There are always going to be people like him, just block them. Otherwise you are wasting your energy, we have the evidence on our side here, there are still great article out there on twitter. Oliver Holt has put a really good one out on the experiences of Real Madrid fans. Their problems were exactly the same, hold-ups getting in, being attacked before and after the game. Getting sprayed as well for no reason. This is what we need to keep pushing.
Don't waste your time with arse holes like this one, it will distract us. There are always going to be people like him, just block them. Otherwise you are wasting your energy, we have the evidence on our side here, there are still great article out there on twitter. Oliver Holt has put a really good one out on the experiences of Real Madrid fans. Their problems were exactly the same, hold-ups getting in, being attacked before and after the game. Getting sprayed as well for no reason. This is what we need to keep pushing.

Difference here is that this is a labour councillor for Broad Green who is supposed to be representing his constituents - he therefore should not be ignored and needs bringing to task over such  comments.
We did exactly this - I was looking to get on RER B on route to the game, but we got funneled with the crowd to change onto RER D at gare de lyon. I was a bit bemused as had RER B in my head (and was unaware of any strike), but even locals were ushering us to change in good faith with police instructing. Was fine on the walk from RER D until we got to the underpass.

Left pretty much bang on the final whistle and headed straight from gate A to the RER B (so much closer), could see the station from the gate pretty much. Thankfully there was no trouble at this time (small police blockade), and probably got the 2nd or 3rd train back to the city.

Yes to your question - it terminated at gare de nord. We then transferred onto the metro over to bastille way near our hotel - and got a crepe. There was a little bit of malice about over there actually - few kids on scooters in RM clobber. Not sure if it was fairly innocent and just a bit shook up from the ground.

There was a few wrong´uns getting around the city in general. Most of my interactions with Parisians were very nice over the weekend (the Friday especially) - they seemed happy to see us and were cheering us on against Madrid. I have been to Paris a few times and had never seen people so friendly. But after the match finished the wrong´uns seemed to emerge.

There was a lad on our train home from the fanpark singing Benzema songs, clearly a nutter, very aggressively screaming in peoples faces (my girl mate included) and trying to start fights. He was next to the door so he eventually got booted off the train as the doors closed - although came running back up banging on the glass as the train took off.

To be honest I just get the impression Paris is a pretty rough place at night, and in general outside of the more touristy areas.
Don't waste your time with arse holes like this one, it will distract us. There are always going to be people like him, just block them. Otherwise you are wasting your energy, we have the evidence on our side here, there are still great article out there on twitter. Oliver Holt has put a really good one out on the experiences of Real Madrid fans. Their problems were exactly the same, hold-ups getting in, being attacked before and after the game. Getting sprayed as well for no reason. This is what we need to keep pushing.
I've blocked loads - all City or Chelsea - for some reason clicked on his profile. Labour councillor. I'm still a member, I'm complaining about this one. Don't expect anyone else to get involved - apologies for posting here.

(There was a more directly victim blaming tweet also, and a like for 'it won't be their fault'.)
Difference here is that this is a labour councillor for Broad Green who is supposed to be representing his constituents - he therefore should not be ignored and needs bringing to task over such  comments.

I work with councillors on a daily level and believe me some are so stupid it defies belief.  :-\
I've blocked loads - all City or Chelsea - for some reason clicked on his profile. Labour councillor. I'm still a member, I'm complaining about this one. Don't expect anyone else to get involved - apologies for posting here.

(There was a more directly victim blaming tweet also, and a like for 'it won't be their fault'.)

I missed the fact that he was a councillor initially, Millie is right he needs to be corrected here. As you say twitter is a hell hole and its only the great work by journalists and fans who were there which is making me stay on there.
I've blocked loads - all City or Chelsea - for some reason clicked on his profile. Labour councillor. I'm still a member, I'm complaining about this one. Don't expect anyone else to get involved - apologies for posting here.

(There was a more directly victim blaming tweet also, and a like for 'it won't be their fault'.)

I´m normally okay at blocking out the toxic social media fest, but I´m really struggling over this Paris thing to be honest. Don´t give a shit about people tearing into us for losing, or wetwipes not understanding the parade (thats all the standard shit that I can quite happiyl block out), but the victim blaming over this Paris thing makes my blood boil. Really makes you lose faith in a lot of humanity. I just have to try and step back and remind myself that social media isn´t everyone.
I´m normally okay at blocking out the toxic social media fest, but I´m really struggling over this Paris thing to be honest. Don´t give a shit about people tearing into us for losing, or wetwipes not understanding the parade (thats all the standard shit that I can quite happiyl block out), but the victim blaming over this Paris thing makes my blood boil. Really makes you lose faith in a lot of humanity. I just have to try and step back and remind myself that social media isn´t everyone.

They're all knobheads mate. I've tried to block but there's always a couple that I can't bite my tongue with and take the bait. I genuinely think these people actively want Liverpool fans to be at fault. They love it. If they could undo the Hillsborough vindication they would in a heartbeat.
There was a few wrong´uns getting around the city in general. Most of my interactions with Parisians were very nice over the weekend (the Friday especially) - they seemed happy to see us and were cheering us on against Madrid. I have been to Paris a few times and had never seen people so friendly. But after the match finished the wrong´uns seemed to emerge.

There was a lad on our train home from the fanpark singing Benzema songs, clearly a nutter, very aggressively screaming in peoples faces (my girl mate included) and trying to start fights. He was next to the door so he eventually got booted off the train as the doors closed - although came running back up banging on the glass as the train took off.

To be honest I just get the impression Paris is a pretty rough place at night, and in general outside of the more touristy areas.

I would echo this about the people in Paris more generally over the weekend, thought they were welcoming and wanting us to win. Said to my mate earlier we had a lovely weekend until we got to the stadium.
