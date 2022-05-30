We did exactly this - I was looking to get on RER B on route to the game, but we got funneled with the crowd to change onto RER D at gare de lyon. I was a bit bemused as had RER B in my head (and was unaware of any strike), but even locals were ushering us to change in good faith with police instructing. Was fine on the walk from RER D until we got to the underpass.



Left pretty much bang on the final whistle and headed straight from gate A to the RER B (so much closer), could see the station from the gate pretty much. Thankfully there was no trouble at this time (small police blockade), and probably got the 2nd or 3rd train back to the city.



Yes to your question - it terminated at gare de nord. We then transferred onto the metro over to bastille way near our hotel - and got a crepe. There was a little bit of malice about over there actually - few kids on scooters in RM clobber. Not sure if it was fairly innocent and just a bit shook up from the ground.



There was a few wrong´uns getting around the city in general. Most of my interactions with Parisians were very nice over the weekend (the Friday especially) - they seemed happy to see us and were cheering us on against Madrid. I have been to Paris a few times and had never seen people so friendly. But after the match finished the wrong´uns seemed to emerge.There was a lad on our train home from the fanpark singing Benzema songs, clearly a nutter, very aggressively screaming in peoples faces (my girl mate included) and trying to start fights. He was next to the door so he eventually got booted off the train as the doors closed - although came running back up banging on the glass as the train took off.To be honest I just get the impression Paris is a pretty rough place at night, and in general outside of the more touristy areas.