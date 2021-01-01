I luckily escaped any harm. I was lucky to get to the stadium via an Uber from town meaning that in approaching the stadium, myself and two friends hopped out of the car because the traffic was terrible and so decided to walk 10 mins towards the ground. But it was clear within a few minutes, that something was wrong even though we didn't have to go through the underpass. The amount of locals milling around and just being plain disruptive was clear as day. By entering the part of the stadium we did by chance and pretty quickly around 7:45pm local time, we thought we had managed to evade any trouble and managed to grab a drink etc. That said, when it became time to go to the gates at Gate R, the amount of locals in the queue added to the time it took for the helpless stewards to do their job.



It took about 45 mins to get in but there were some locals trying to blend in but it was clear that all of our fans had acknowledged this behaviour and focused their attentions on just trying to get into the ground. From my seat, and not knowing the severity of the police brutality, I could see that our fans on the other side of the ground were strangely subdued, added to the gaps and delayed start.



When I looked at my phone, I was told by worried friends that it was carnage outside. Knowing that, it was strange to focus on the game to be perfectly honest. The game felt empty on so many levels.



On the final whistle, we exited and headed towards the same entrance the majority of our fans had entered through but there was a mass of a good few thousands being blocked in so we headed in the opposite direction aimlessly in hope that there would eventually be a way of leaving the concourse there. We walked past hundreds of locals heading back towards the stadium and all I could think was that our fans have been actively targeted in cahoots with the police. The police blocked our fans in to be intimidated, beaten, stolen from and whatever else possible could have happened. It was a case of getting your head down and moving quickly. You could see the intention in their eyes and body language that anyone closer to the stadium was a target. I knew what was about to happen and it burns my heart knowing that there was nothing I could do to either inform other Reds or the authorities of this as it was absolute anarchy. I can only liken it to walking through a sea of zombies hellbent on your blood but somehow escaping their attention as I didn't fit a certain profile. But then there were also a few other Reds walking in our direction in small groups who also escaped abuse due to these guys hedging their bets on the groups closer to the stadium being penned in by the police.



It was an absolute disgrace. That stadium and surrounding area has no business hosting anything ever again. That is not the fault of the locals, they didn't make the decision but took full advantage of a clearly wonderful opportunity to wreak havoc. This was not an accident, and as many have said before me, our fans response to the provocation was incredibly patient. We know what can happen, and bar a few idiots, the majority of us are there for nothing other than being as close to the occasion as we can be without even being in the ground.



This was an organised near-on disaster but for the behaviour of our fans. The numerous accounts of what was happening from multiple sources of prominence renders any apportion of blame to our fans void. They banked on that and it didn't happen so now they are left looking complete idiots, not just in their incompetence but their utter stupidity in trying to create a situation of chaos but lacking the nuance to execute the narrative the evidently tried to force.



I am fucking furious and I managed to get away. This is too big to be brushed away, and definitely not with what we have endured as a club and fanbase. I am not interested in the views of other fans because there would've been fatalities if it was another English set of fans being treated like that. Our history of having the benefit and privilege to travel to European away games also played a part in how our fans handled the situation. So before fans of other clubs start clutching at their adolescent and anti-Liverpool agenda, they should ask themselves if a group that size of their fans would've behaved as civilly.



The response to this level of negligence will determine how, not just Liverpool fans, but British fans will treat all European away fixtures as this was a calculated ambush executed for political reasons. We just didn't play into their hands despite the collateral damage our fans were victims to.



I sincerely wish that all of our fans involved got home safely and find the strength to fight, process and overcome what was one of the most dangerous things I, and they, may have ever experienced.



YNWA