Paris

Re: Paris
Im still confused by this RER B.
From what I remember the club said to use this?
Then on the day I read about strikers?
Then from wherever I was, I tried to get RER B line around 6pm but the signs seemed to suggest it only went to Gare du Nord and Id have to change.
For that reason I got a taxi.

So did I read it wrong, and it went to the stadium, or was it going to the stadium but with wrong signs, or was it some strike action and kept changing on the evening?
Re: Paris
Based on eye-witness reports, provocation may have been the clear intent.  If fans had not behaved with incredible self-control, there could have been significant loss of lives. Including little children.

Unbelievable.

The investigation into this horror show should be only the beginning.  Follow up has to be a thorough investigation of UEFA including the decision to suddenly, and behind closed doors, award the final to Paris.

All future international sporting events should be pulled from France.

UEFA has to be dismantled.

Re: Paris
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:18:05 am »
Is there anything we can do to put pressure on the Champions league sponsors to call this bullshit out?

Heineken, Sony, Walkers, Mastercard, FedEx, Just Eat, Expedia
Re: Paris
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:20:26 am »
I luckily escaped any harm. I was lucky to get to the stadium via an Uber from town meaning that in approaching the stadium, myself and two friends hopped out of the car because the traffic was terrible and so decided to walk 10 mins towards the ground. But it was clear within a few minutes, that something was wrong even though we didn't have to go through the underpass. The amount of locals milling around and just being plain disruptive was clear as day. By entering the part of the stadium we did by chance and pretty quickly around 7:45pm local time, we thought we had managed to evade any trouble and managed to grab a drink etc. That said, when it became time to go to the gates at Gate R, the amount of locals in the queue added to the time it took for the helpless stewards to do their job.

It took about 45 mins to get in but there were some locals trying to blend in but it was clear that all of our fans had acknowledged this behaviour and focused their attentions on just trying to get into the ground. From my seat, and not knowing the severity of the police brutality, I could see that our fans on the other side of the ground were strangely subdued, added to the gaps and delayed start.

When I looked at my phone, I was told by worried friends that it was carnage outside. Knowing that, it was strange to focus on the game to be perfectly honest. The game felt empty on so many levels.

On the final whistle, we exited and headed towards the same entrance the majority of our fans had entered through but there was a mass of a good few thousands being blocked in so we headed in the opposite direction aimlessly in hope that there would eventually be a way of leaving the concourse there. We walked past hundreds of locals heading back towards the stadium and all I could think was that our fans have been actively targeted in cahoots with the police. The police blocked our fans in to be intimidated, beaten, stolen from and whatever else possible could have happened. It was a case of getting your head down and moving quickly. You could see the intention in their eyes and body language that anyone closer to the stadium was a target. I knew what was about to happen and it burns my heart knowing that there was nothing I could do to either inform other Reds or the authorities of this as it was absolute anarchy. I can only liken it to walking through a sea of zombies hellbent on your blood but somehow escaping their attention as I didn't fit a certain profile. But then there were also a few other Reds walking in our direction in small groups who also escaped abuse due to these guys hedging their bets on the groups closer to the stadium being penned in by the police.

It was an absolute disgrace. That stadium and surrounding area has no business hosting anything ever again. That is not the fault of the locals, they didn't make the decision but took full advantage of a clearly wonderful opportunity to wreak havoc. This was not an accident, and as many have said before me, our fans response to the provocation was incredibly patient. We know what can happen, and bar a few idiots, the majority of us are there for nothing other than being as close to the occasion as we can be without even being in the ground.

This was an organised near-on disaster but for the behaviour of our fans. The numerous accounts of what was happening from multiple sources of prominence renders any apportion of blame to our fans void. They banked on that and it didn't happen so now they are left looking complete idiots, not just in their incompetence but their utter stupidity in trying to create a situation of chaos but lacking the nuance to execute the narrative the evidently tried to force.

I am fucking furious and I managed to get away. This is too big to be brushed away, and definitely not with what we have endured as a club and fanbase. I am not interested in the views of other fans because there would've been fatalities if it was another English set of fans being treated like that. Our history of having the benefit and privilege to travel to European away games also played a part in how our fans handled the situation. So before fans of other clubs start clutching at their adolescent and anti-Liverpool agenda, they should ask themselves if a group that size of their fans would've behaved as civilly.

The response to this level of negligence will determine how, not just Liverpool fans, but British fans will treat all European away fixtures as this was a calculated ambush executed for political reasons. We just didn't play into their hands despite the collateral damage our fans were victims to.

I sincerely wish that all of our fans involved got home safely and find the strength to fight, process and overcome what was one of the most dangerous things I, and they, may have ever experienced.

YNWA
Re: Paris
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:11:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:07:09 pm
This article was written by Dom King. So not any random Mail journo.

He was speaking to us lot at gate Y and got caught in the gassing so no surprise he has taken a strong line on it
Re: Paris
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:17:30 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 06:10:02 am
Im still confused by this RER B.
From what I remember the club said to use this?
Then on the day I read about strikers?
Then from wherever I was, I tried to get RER B line around 6pm but the signs seemed to suggest it only went to Gare du Nord and Id have to change.
For that reason I got a taxi.

So did I read it wrong, and it went to the stadium, or was it going to the stadium but with wrong signs, or was it some strike action and kept changing on the evening?


Can you include this in your version of events for the club and for Phil Scraton, mate?

My understanding is that the RER B was running, but from Gare du Nord only. We definitely did get it, and it was very quiet given it was 2 hours before a major final.
Re: Paris
« Reply #566 on: Today at 08:35:10 am »
Our intention also was to go on RER B to the ground as that looked best station for our side of ground entrance B but again the train finished one station short at gard du nord wasnt sure why but then we ended up on RER D and in the underpass raises question did all trains on B terminate a stop before stadium and if so why
Re: Paris
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:35:12 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm
To be fair, the "strike" or whatever it was clearly played a part, as the RER B is normally the main way to get to the stadium (and also Charles de Gaulle Airport) and it would certainly have changed things in terms of planning an preparation. So, having one of the major lines in the city (especially in terms of transport to the stadium from the city) not operating, might have complicated things. However, the main issue that has become clear from the press conference today with quotes from the French sports minister and others. They clearly saw Liverpool fans as thugs and not worthy of being treated like "normal" people. In my view that's why they did, what they did. That's why riot police came out after the final whistle, that's why they treated everyone as a possible criminal creating bottlenecks, where every single person had to come through, letting people wait for hours witho not information or anything else. It's a fucking shambles. Again, I can't speak from my own experience, because the places I went to were fine with people having a blast - be that Liverpool supporters or French people like those in the Fanzone selling beer. It was nothing but a friendly atmosphere. At the same time, it felt like a lot of the coppers were just waiting for someone to make a wrong move. I just feel like expectation from the organisers and the police played such a big part in this. They expected a mob of 60K people, who would do anything to get into the stadium or cause problem in any other way. The reality though was that there were 60k people who were in Paris who wanted to have a good time. Not denying that there might have been some troublemakers amongst those 60k people, but compared to the amount of people who were there, their number was barely noticeable. So much stuff is coming out, that clearly shows that  the people in charge were expecting 60k troublemakers and they organised things to fit that narrative. So many things point to that, like the setup to get access to the Fanzone or all those stories  from the stadium. And that's not even taking into account that they probably had no interest in adressing the fact that there a major societal issues in the area around the stadium, because (especially) for politicians that would mean admittting that things in the country have gone in the wrong direction. It's way easier to blame "foreign hooligans" for the mess and that's what's making me sick...

Yes, I think this is the key underlying issue, they somehow expected 60k hooligans, so they got the riot police ready, and once they had them there, they had to justify their presence, so if the fans weren't going to kick off, the police would.
I somehow think they wanted this to be a disaster for political reasons, I don't know enough about french politics to understand why, but probably something to do with justifying tougher police control. An english team, especially us, was thought to be just the right excuse.

Separate from those political intentions, it also sounds like the organisation was a complete shambles, the failure to account for the rail strike, turnstyles not working or not reading tickets correctly, not enough stewards where they were needed (probably due to trying to save money), lack of signage and information.
Re: Paris
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:43:18 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-61632196

Another account I just read on the bbc website.

Some truly sobering posts from those of you in Paris. Sounds an absolutely awful experience for many. How this can happen today when its very clear how events such as this can be organised and run safely is beyond negligence.
Re: Paris
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:43:30 am »
You just know that this will be used as a stick to beat Liverpool fans with, no matter the result of the inquiry. The French will keep throwing shit until some of it sticks. We have just become a pawn in French internal politics. Apparently 'Always the Victim' was trending on Twitter yesterday. So predictable. Tribalism always comes to the fore. Doesn't matter that this could have been any team, just like Hillsborough.
Re: Paris
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:45:52 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:17:30 am
Can you include this in your version of events for the club and for Phil Scraton, mate?

My understanding is that the RER B was running, but from Gare du Nord only. We definitely did get it, and it was very quiet given it was 2 hours before a major final.
Some more outstanding contributions from reds in here. A huge Thank you to all and hope that everyone affected is OK.

They are not pinning this on us. No way. Im not interested in what tribal rival fans have to say at this point, they advertise their stupidity and agendas for all to see.

Im just thankful that we have first hand eye witness statements and footage from independent journalists to back up those of Liverpool supporting journalists and fans.

For me the inability to properly process crowds and then overreact despite perfect behaviour is bad enough. But for a supposedly civilised nation to make visitors to that country run a gauntlet of the worst elements of their society, with no protection from the Police is astonishing.

Ministers then trying to use a highly misleading description of Liverpool fans to mask their own countries societal issues and failure to deal with them, takes arrogance to another level.
Re: Paris
« Reply #571 on: Today at 08:51:03 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 08:35:10 am
Our intention also was to go on RER B to the ground as that looked best station for our side of ground entrance B but again the train finished one station short at gard du nord wasnt sure why but then we ended up on RER D and in the underpass raises question did all trains on B terminate a stop before stadium and if so why

Yep, this is what I think the problem is. See the attached image. This relates to a previous strike, but is very relevant here I think.

The RER B WAS running from Gare du Nord, but from different platforms that were harder to find. So everyone was directed to RER D, thus causing two and a half times more people to end up on the RER D compared to what they were expecting. But they SHOULD have been expecting this. Planning supporter routes to the stadium and knowing local issues on that day are the most basic of basics for an event of that size.

Just to re-iterate again, this doesn't mean the issues at Gate Y and Z wouldn't still have happened. I believe they were separate and different failures of organisation.

Re: Paris
« Reply #572 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 08:35:10 am
Our intention also was to go on RER B to the ground as that looked best station for our side of ground entrance B but again the train finished one station short at gard du nord wasnt sure why but then we ended up on RER D and in the underpass raises question did all trains on B terminate a stop before stadium and if so why
  on way back got train at Station for RER B   that was only running one stop terminated at gare de nord then got a Rer B to luxemboug it seems trains were trains not running through on RER B was that the case for everyone
Re: Paris
« Reply #573 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 08:43:30 am
Apparently 'Always the Victim' was trending on Twitter yesterday. So predictable. Tribalism always comes to the fore. Doesn't matter that this could have been any team, just like Hillsborough.

Worse than that, a less experienced set of fans almost definitely would have experienced fatalities. The French authorities should thank their lucky stars it was Liverpool.
Re: Paris
« Reply #574 on: Today at 09:02:43 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:33:04 am
Sorry if I've missed this but is there anything more concrete on concerns raised by the club in the lead up to the final? One of local journos tweeted it I think. Maybe they will wait before releasing that
They'll push that into an independent enquiry.
Re: Paris
« Reply #575 on: Today at 09:03:42 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:51:03 am
Yep, this is what I think the problem is. See the attached image. This relates to a previous strike, but is very relevant here I think.

The RER B WAS running from Gare du Nord, but from different platforms that were harder to find. So everyone was directed to RER D, thus causing two and a half times more people to end up on the RER D compared to what they were expecting. But they SHOULD have been expecting this. Planning supporter routes to the stadium and knowing local issues on that day are the most basic of basics for an event of that size.

Just to re-iterate again, this doesn't mean the issues at Gate Y and Z wouldn't still have happened. I believe they were separate and different failures of organisation.
That fits with our experience. No intention of using RER D and approaching from that end but after we got RER B which terminated at Gare de nord it wasnt obvious how we could continue to ground and after changing levels somehow ended on RER D, Im normally good at these things andcan navigate transport systems fairly well but this was confusing. On way back easier to find RER B continuation from Gare du nord as it was running from signposted track
Re: Paris
« Reply #576 on: Today at 09:08:47 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:01:38 am
Worse than that, a less experienced set of fans almost definitely would have experienced fatalities. The French authorities should thank their lucky stars it was Liverpool.

this 100%

Hillsborough saved lives on Saturday
Re: Paris
« Reply #577 on: Today at 09:09:54 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 09:03:42 am
That fits with our experience. No intention of using RER D and approaching from that end but after we got RER B which terminated at Gare de nord it wasnt obvious how we could continue to ground and after changing levels somehow ended on RER D, Im normally good at these things andcan navigate transport systems fairly well but this was confusing. On way back easier to find RER B continuation from Gare du nord as it was running from signposted track

People not knowing about the strike/how to navigate it wasn't limited to us - I was talking to some of our fans and a couple of locals on the 1 line in from Vincennes and the locals were telling us to get off at Chatalet and take the B (which wouldn't have been operating at that point due to the strikes) rather than D.

If the locals don't know about the issues then how on earth would we be meant to navigate it.
Re: Paris
« Reply #578 on: Today at 09:14:17 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Like many others, I was caught in some of this fucking shitshow on Saturday. I've been talking to friends today, and we have stumbled upon something which we think is one of the (many) root causes.




Some of our group had been to the stadium on the Thursday to have a look around. They had seen the underpass and didn't want to go that way, they thought it may be an issue.

We got off at the same station and should have gone along the red route, that everyone took. But we purposefully went away from the flow of people and went round along the green route on this map. This route was along big open roads and was pretty quiet. Then went left at the end of this to out turnstiles.
We got in with little issues as we avoided the ramp and had the pen check on our tickets, further round the ground in an anti clockwise direction.

If one of our mates could see that underpass was going to be an issue, how the fuck could the authorities not.
Re: Paris
« Reply #579 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »


From Rhi`s photo the area even looks like a shithole, very Wembleyesque before they tried to do the area up.

I`ve been Paris many times and locals have told me St.Denis is not a place you want to go at the best of times.
Re: Paris
« Reply #580 on: Today at 09:25:39 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:00:31 am
We parked in a car park and several cars next to ours had their windows smashed in and belongings taken. Quite a few people said they got robbed the night before and on the day of the match.

The area surrounding the stadium was rough as fuck so we just had to keep our heads down and hands firmly in pockets when leaving the match.

Just felt a real sense of relief when we got into the car and drove away. Not what we'd have expected at all and it's certainly put me off ever going back if we play there again.

Which car park were you in? We were on the Indigo one near to Porte de Paris and it seemed fine.
