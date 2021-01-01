I mentioned the overzealous French riot police in the memories of Paris 81 thread last week..... absolutely mind-blowing / terrifying that 40 years on - with everything that's occurred since - the treatment of normal match going fans at European aways is even worse...much, much worse....



what I witnessed and got caught up in on Saturday was fucking atrocious ......just indiscriminate violence, intimidation and complete inhumane disregard for people simply because they were attending a football match.....kids, women, pensioners being sprayed and batoned - and local vermin being allowed to terrorize and rob totally innocent victims in full of view of the couldnt-give-a-fuck law enforcement...



I got there 2 hours before the (planned) start of the game and still missed the first half hour of the match after being treated like cattle in the pandemonium.....that shithole of a ground and rat infested suburb should never host any sporting ever again.........and its 100% the last European final i'll ever attend....been shat on all my adult life by UEFA and the authorities .....ripped off, disregarded and endangered by the c*nts for decades, and they've got the fuckin audacity to leap straight in with the Hillsborough playbook and try to lay the blame at our door in order to save their own incompetent, corrupt fuckin skins.....thus far and no further, done with it.