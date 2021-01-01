« previous next »
Paris

Re: Paris
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:01:03 pm »
Henry Winter--- Liverpool fans' unbelievable patience | Police 'agenda' in Paris | What will UEFA do next?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5LUcTl_rLg
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Paris
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:01:05 pm »
Quote from: tarkens on Today at 09:55:19 pm
im talking about people who were withing hearing distance from me, so probably 15 out of 30

and just to clarify, i dont mean people at gate B, i mean people at the checkpoint leading to gate B, all of them were turned around and not let through, but they had to go back through people waiting at the checkpoint because of how ridiculously stupid these checkpoints were, and it only created more chaos, extended waiting times and added to everyones frustration

i didnt see/hear anyone with blags while waiting directly outside gate B

and i meant to quote DangerScouse, sorry

Cheers.
Re: Paris
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:02:14 pm »
Quote from: tarkens on Today at 09:55:19 pm
im talking about people who were withing hearing distance from me, so probably 15 out of 30

and just to clarify, i dont mean people at gate B, i mean people at the checkpoint leading to gate B, all of them were turned around and not let through, but they had to go back through people waiting at the checkpoint because of how ridiculously stupid these checkpoints were, and it only created more chaos, extended waiting times and added to everyones frustration

i didnt see/hear anyone with blags while waiting directly outside gate B

and i meant to quote DangerScouse, sorry
So, at the actual turnstiles you heard nobody with fake tickets, still got pepper sprayed though and then had their names dragged through the mud.
Re: Paris
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:03:01 pm »
There weren't 30-40k fake tickets; where did 30-40k fans go? They weren't in the ground and they weren't outside the ground. It's bollocks. There may have been 30-40k unsuccessful ticket validations, judging by the reports of ticket scanners not working.

Recorded c4 news earlier - just seen Darmanin's response to a question from a journalist, at the earlier press conference. "We prepared for a lot of hooliganism... with many hooligans coming from the other side of the Channel, and who have caused several deaths, unfortunately, in the history of football and especially English football."

Unbelievable.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Paris
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:01:03 pm
Henry Winter--- Liverpool fans' unbelievable patience | Police 'agenda' in Paris | What will UEFA do next?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5LUcTl_rLg

And he normally hasn't got much time for us.
Re: Paris
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:03:57 pm »
Just heard the French interior minister congratulated the police on their handling of the event. No excuse for that, pure trolling and winding up of those effected.  :no
Re: Paris
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:26:39 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1531354632722821123

Excellent, measured and restrained response from Hogan, you can see he is pissed off with this but is biting his lip and making sure this goes all the way.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Paris
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:07:07 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:03:01 pm
There weren't 30-40k fake tickets; where did 30-40k fans go? They weren't in the ground and they weren't outside the ground. It's bollocks. There may have been 30-40k unsuccessful ticket validations, judging by the reports of ticket scanners not working.

Recorded c4 news earlier - just seen Darmanin's response to a question from a journalist, at the earlier press conference. "We prepared for a lot of hooliganism... with many hooligans coming from the other side of the Channel, and who have caused several deaths, unfortunately, in the history of football and especially English football."

Unbelievable.

Good point that i never thought that Darmanin was/is using the unsuccessful ticket validations at turnstiles
Re: Paris
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:08:48 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:03:01 pm
Recorded c4 news earlier - just seen Darmanin's response to a question from a journalist, at the earlier press conference. "We prepared for a lot of hooliganism... with many hooligans coming from the other side of the Channel, and who have caused several deaths, unfortunately, in the history of football and especially English football."

Unbelievable.

Even putting aside the obvious bollocks about English fans causing deaths, the lack of self awareness of his own country is insane.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Paris
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:02:14 pm
So, at the actual turnstiles you heard nobody with fake tickets, still got pepper sprayed though and then had their names dragged through the mud.

like i said before, people with fakes werent the problem on Saturday however they should give their head a wobble
Re: Paris
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:14:38 pm »
Quote from: tarkens on Today at 10:09:36 pm
like i said before, people with fakes werent the problem on Saturday however they should give their head a wobble
100%
Re: Paris
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:03:18 pm
And he normally hasn't got much time for us.

theres quotes and reports from so many people that normally would take the opportunity to stick the boot into LFC. all backing up what the fans are saying and putting no blame on us whatsoever.  can't believe the french have praised the police
Re: Paris
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:15:31 pm »
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1531367217593466880

Quote
Have now been on all of Canal+, France Info, BFMTV, AFP, RMC, France 4, and Loopsider today to talk about the chaos at the final.

Presenters are allowing me to call the politicians incompetent liars and others guests are nodding along. Viewers are sending supportive messages.
Re: Paris
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:16:24 pm »
Quote from: tarkens on Today at 10:09:36 pm
like i said before, people with fakes werent the problem on Saturday however they should give their head a wobble

This.  Anyone contemplating this next year needs to know this isnt acceptable from now on. 
Re: Paris
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:15:31 pm
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1531367217593466880


Dans been really impressive. Those clips of him on French tv are superb.
Re: Paris
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:17:16 pm »
So basically there were 60 thousand Liverpool supporters outside the ground, where is the footage, the pictures, and where did the 40 thou who did not get in go ?   Also I saw video footage on Twitter on Sunday of what looked like French locals climbing under turnstyles while stewards looked on.  One lad the grabs hold of a female steward steward and hugs her as his friends take selfies, not one of the youths had any colours on.  Anyone have this and maybe post it on here or send it to the club. ? 
Re: Paris
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:17:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/FFLose/status/1530657070638309377

So I wonder if the French minister has seen this footage of the stewards letting in locals under the barriers? I would guess not, as it wouldn't suit their agenda.

https://twitter.com/NickParrottTV/status/1530794974241075200?s=20&t=3R-IlsH9qu0IpAfOQVZ_Ew

Oh look at that, it's just a bunch of Scousers with fake tickets trying to rush the gates, as per the words of the French interior minister. Good to see them in their club colours like the rest of the fans  ::)

Honesty, it's embarrassing that they are even trying to spin this when there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary. There were disabled people, children and pregnant women getting teargassed, so fuck Darmanin and absolutely fuck UEFA, you should be ashamed and frankly can fucking rot in hell.
Re: Paris
« Reply #497 on: Today at 10:18:47 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 05:23:47 pm
I left straight after the final whistle, could tell the mood wasn't right and wanted to get out out of the area fast. I've got pictures from 8.15pm, I moved towards the back because we were getting crushed.
Ta mate, I think it would be good to establish that a lot of the ticketless fans sensibly stayed at the fan park. If there is evidence it demonstrates the case.
Re: Paris
« Reply #498 on: Today at 10:23:19 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:03:01 pm
Recorded c4 news earlier - just seen Darmanin's response to a question from a journalist, at the earlier press conference. "We prepared for a lot of hooliganism... with many hooligans coming from the other side of the Channel, and who have caused several deaths, unfortunately, in the history of football and especially English football."

Unbelievable.
That is absolutely outrageous.  :no
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Paris
« Reply #499 on: Today at 10:23:27 pm »
Quote from: bennoman57 on Today at 10:17:16 pm
So basically there were 60 thousand Liverpool supporters outside the ground, where is the footage, the pictures, and where did the 40 thou who did not get in go ?   Also I saw video footage on Twitter on Sunday of what looked like French locals climbing under turnstyles while stewards looked on.  One lad the grabs hold of a female steward steward and hugs her as his friends take selfies, not one of the youths had any colours on.  Anyone have this and maybe post it on here or send it to the club. ? 
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:17:55 pm
https://twitter.com/FFLose/status/1530657070638309377

So I wonder if the French minister has seen this footage of the stewards letting in locals under the barriers? I would guess not, as it wouldn't suit their agenda.
That particular footage is all over French twitter; he's apparently almost a celebrity 'Islamist' (hence the posing, selfies etc), who posted video from Syria a few days earlier, firing a Kalashnikov and has made various provocative statements. Most of the responses on that are criticising the French authorities from the perspective of the far right, as you might imagine.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Paris
« Reply #500 on: Today at 10:23:31 pm »
Be interesting to see the French public view. Macron and his Ministers are seen as massively untrustworthy and theyre blatantly lying. Would be a crying shame if this cost them
Re: Paris
« Reply #501 on: Today at 10:25:55 pm »

payday player
@payday_player
Replying to
@GDarmanin
 and
@AOC1978
so
@GDarmanin
 are you going to talk to hanouna?
" It is already on "thisisanfield.com"
Just found it again.
Re: Paris
« Reply #502 on: Today at 10:27:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:18:47 pm
Ta mate, I think it would be good to establish that a lot of the ticketless fans sensibly stayed at the fan park. If there is evidence it demonstrates the case.
I haven't seen much video from the fan park during match, I think like us at the stadium, the atmosphere was probably very subdued
Re: Paris
« Reply #503 on: Today at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:03:18 pm
And he normally hasn't got much time for us.

He can be a bit pompous, but i've usually found him quite fair minded.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Paris
« Reply #504 on: Today at 10:38:30 pm »
So i guess all the people in the fan park who where gassed must have had fake tickets also  ::) The French are lying through their teeth and they know it.  The police wanted and actively looked to start trouble in my opinion.
Re: Paris
« Reply #505 on: Today at 10:39:25 pm »
I mentioned the overzealous French riot police in the memories of Paris 81 thread last week..... absolutely mind-blowing / terrifying that 40 years on - with everything that's occurred since - the treatment of normal match going fans at European aways is even worse...much, much worse....

what I witnessed and got caught up in on Saturday was fucking atrocious ......just indiscriminate violence, intimidation and complete inhumane disregard for people simply because they were attending a football match.....kids, women, pensioners being sprayed and batoned - and local vermin being allowed to terrorize and rob totally innocent victims in full of view of the couldnt-give-a-fuck law enforcement...

I got there 2 hours before the (planned) start of the game and still missed the first half hour of the match after being treated like cattle in the pandemonium.....that shithole of a ground and rat infested suburb should never host any sporting ever again.........and its 100% the last European final i'll ever attend....been shat on all my adult life by UEFA and the authorities .....ripped off, disregarded and endangered by the c*nts for decades, and they've got the fuckin audacity to leap straight in with the Hillsborough playbook and try to lay the blame at our door in order to save their own incompetent, corrupt fuckin skins.....thus far and no further, done with it.
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
