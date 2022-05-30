My Experience Arriving At The Stadium at 6PM



On the way home today I checked by Uber app out of curiosity to see when we arrived at the time because from that point of arriving you had no recollection of time. We left the fan park at 17:11 and arrived near the stadium at 17:57.



4 of us arrived together and walked the last few however much distance due to the traffic build up. I would say we got close to the now infamous over passing around 18:10pm which was already very crowded with just under 3 hours from kick off. For the next 15 minutes we were in a tightly packed crowd surrounded on all sides taking the smallest steps forward every few seconds. I kept trying to go on my tip toes and the queue looked to be around 20 feet deep which wasnt the end of the world, little did I know that queue was far bigger than ever anticipated and there thousands of people already crammed in front of us.



We made our way to the side and went over the pavement railings to the walk the edge of the road as we heard there was another entrance further up, only then walking along did you realise there was a real issue here as the overcrowding you could see was hundreds of feet long even at this early stage.



We then joined another queue which seemed to be moving more quickly but the further along we got the more crowded and slowly moving the queue became. For the next hour we were in a semi crush due to crowds coming from both sides and thousands being ushered up a small ramp barricaded with metal barriers and probably less than 10 stewards manning the barriers doing the most vain ticket checks you could imagine whilst only letting one person at a time through. Many people were distressed at this point and I seen a handful of people visibly having panic attacks and family trying to get them to a small gap at the rear of a police van parked across our pathway which caused a 90 degree angle before we could approach the ramp.



At this point its obvious people at the front are being severely pressed and many of our fans made it clear to everybody from back to front to take a step back to relieve the pressure upfront. Upon myself and my mate reaching the front barriers where were blocked off and had the barriers pushed against by stewards stopping us advancing whilst all we were doing was showing our tickets. The full riot police stood behind them in their tens.



Having finally made it through we spoke about how disgusting it was but we were relieved to finally be heading to our turnstile as we assumed it would be a breeze getting in now. At turnstile Y I had a deflated feeling seeing the size of the queue which was easily in the hundreds if not thousands. We walked down to the front to try and see what was happening as there seemed to be no movement. This was shortly after 7pm and what should have been plenty of time to get into the stadium.



For the next 3 hours we stood in with that crowd around 20 feet from the turnstiles which had 4 large gates but only 1 large and 1 small gate open. Shortly before 8pm is when the tear gas started being discharged for no apparent reason as from what we could see barely anybody was being let through and then the gates were pulled shut. The tear gas must have been to move people from the gates which closed inwards. For the next hour there seemed to be nobody manning the gates and people started leaving.



Throughout all this I didnt see a single one of our own do anything untoward. There was no crowd management that night except for ourselves. I was really proud of all the reds who governed each other. Whilst some started becoming understandingly agitated the majority let it be known they needed to calm down and it was nipped in the bud. Likewise there was obvious crushing at the front and again from back to front it was let known that we all needed to do our part and move back to relieve distress upfront.



Many stories went around about the stadium being full, fans storming gates etc but nobody had any clue what was happening or why we were being treated in this way and not allowed into a turnstile we had tickets for. Around 9:30pm the game started and a singular gate was opened again with the visible taste in your throat of gas passing by every few minutes. As we started slowly getting closer to the gate you could visibly see around you less and less obvious Liverpool fans and more young Parisians sourrounding. Tickets and phones were then starting to be snatched and because of how crammed you were they was nothing you could do to react. More youths arrived from the right side at the front of the gate and started trying to force their way through with not much success.



This started a verbal barrage from our fans telling them to get out they dont have tickets. From the right side and rear they then began to attack the crowd (my biggest fear here was not so much getting hit but the possibility of them having blades) due to the overcrowding this caused a panic and a rush forward to where several of us were pushed through the gate from behind. Several stewards and tens of police are inside here continuing to spray gas and unwilling to get involved in helping anybody being attacked outside. Many of our tickets didnt scan including my own and my friends (both 10000% genuine) so we were helped over the barrier by a steward.



The game happened in what felt like a bubble. I was mentally drained, physically tired and personally very concerned about the journey back as I knew there was going to local gangs outside and the police were not going to provide protection.



Leaving we had to do the same overcrowded path leaving with the lovely taste and sensation of tear gas in the air. Took around an hour to leave and a very moody walk up the road where we took shelter in a hotel and managed to get an Uber.



Never have I have been so fearful for my safety in my life and I spent the whole game asking myself why am I here putting myself through this. I got in the stadium having missed the 27 mins and whilst it should have been a privilege to be one of the few in there in my own head I felt ashamed to be saying to myself that I just wanted the game over either way so I could get as far away from the place as possible.