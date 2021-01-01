I don't think my experience was particularly terrible or different in comparison from anyone elses, but would like to get it down while it's sort of fresh in the mind.



I took a photo in Parc du Temps des Cerises at 6:30pm, which is a 600m walk away from the stadium according to Google, and went straight towards the stadium after that, we thought we arrived plenty early enough.



We were guided to go through the underpass with everybody else and joined the incredibly long and packed queue. Very slow moving but everyone was very calm. I think there was a fair bit of singing as we arrived to the queue which pretty much turned to silence as everyone got increasingly worried.



Clearly they were checking for genuine tickets further up along the ramp, it seemed they were sending people straight back down the queue if they weren't happy with the tickets, we saw a few coming back, but really not that many, and the majority of those who were did not look like Liverpool fans.



We were going down the right-hand side along side the police vans, but could see towards the front left that people were gesturing to stop moving forwards so we tried to repeat that message to people around us. People were climbing out of that are and were also helping others out as well, a very worrying sight.



There were a few people pleading with the last police officer down that right hand side to help, and that the situation was dangerous. She just laughed at us.



Fortunately not long after that something did change and they appeared to give up checking tickets on this particular ramp and let everyone through. The crowd started moving forwards and up the ramp which felt like a massive relief.



By this point we were quite close towards the front, so by the time we got to our gate (X in the neutral section) there was barely anyone there so got in straight away with no problem, but could see the massive queues now starting at the Liverpool end.



Got out very quickly after the final whistle and so fortunately didn't see any trouble on the way out.