I can´t speak for the stadium, other then going by what I´ve heard and read and it sounds shocking.
I would just like to say a word for the Fank Park 9kms away though. That was also very poorly organised. They were herding 50,000 people through two single-person entrances to check for booze. The fan park was also very long, with both entrances at just one end and no side entrances at all - so everyone needed to filter down from one side.
The police did seem fairly good natured at the gate in the daytime - although they were inevitably dressed up for battle. There was zero aggro of any description - the fan park was buzzing and it was a great time.
But contrary to the polices claim that there was no incidents at the fan park - the vibe had changed a bit later for the screening as a lot of Liverpool fans had filtered out and a lot of French neutrals came for the game (as they were perfectly entitled to do) - but I didn´t sense any aggro just people less arsed about the game.
A lot of people had left for food around 5pm, and so were trying to re-enter in time for the match - all 50,000 filtering through from one end. Once inside, loads of people had gathered at the first screen, rather then the 3 screens past it, so there was a crush to get past that first screen that felt very unsafe, and if something had caused a panic would have ended very badly.
After the match finished, my mate who was at the front screen got tear gassed, and people were saying that the tear gas had come over the fence and into the crowd - obviously creating a panic (and being at the very front they were furthest away from the entrances/exits as well).
Luckily we missed all of this at our screen. Just as luckily, when the match finished, the locals just pulled down the side fencing and we were able to exit swiftly without everyone having to cram back out the front entrances.
But then there was videos from that night of French police charging into bars full of Liverpool supporters and locals just outside the fan park, batons swinging and tear gas flowing.
I honestly think they had been stood around all day waiting for a fight, and when none arrived decided to kick off. My question is, why were they reporting that there was no incidents at the fan park unless they thought they had done something wrong?