I had a rant while on the way back from the stadium yesterday but here is a bit more of a collected account of what I experienced at the stadium.



I arrived at the underpass where the initial choke point was at around 6.30 and it seemed that before I had joined the flow of fans up the ramp had been quite steady so when we kept being held it seemed a bit odd.



Various rumours coming back through the crowd over whether this was a ticket check to create an exclusion zone to avoid ticketless fans near the stadium but no comms from the police and so you could feel people getting nervy and many were worried that as the crowd grew those at the back might compress the space and cause a crush.



As we reached the ramp up to the ground you could see 10s of people at least hoping the wall from the road that runs alongside it - nothing was done by the police manning this area.



Based on my texts I would say I reached the queue for gate Y at about 19.30 and at that point the queue ran to the corner of the fencing between gates X and Y



There was no queue control on the gate and so as more joined the queue became wider as well as longer - some stewarding outside the perimeter directing fans and helping manage the queues would certainly have made things a bit calmer and would likely have made their jobs easier.



Whilst in this queue it was noted by those around me that there were quite a lot of locals running about - again, had there been better controls and an exclusion zone this would not have been the case. Over and over we saw the local police chasing them and so tensions certainly grew as people were nervous about what might happen if any fighting broke out.



I could see gates X and Y clearly and both were initially a trickle of fans getting through. From gate X there was maybe 10 people over the course of the time I was there who tried to run through the checks to get in, everyone else was queuing properly and looking to get in with their own tickets.



We kept seeing more and more police in and outside the stadium perimeter and nerves were getting much worse. I'd say at maybe 8.15 or so a couple of journalists came over to film fans which created some tension because people thought they were UEFA rather than press but it was soon realised that they were basically disproving UEFA's claim (British people in "good at queuing" shocker...) and some began to speak with us to update on whether the game would be delayed.



Shortly after that was the first tear gassing - they did not directly gas us but we must have been in the dispersion area for it. I would guess that we got hit with between 6 and 8 waves of the gas but I can't be 100% certain.



At one point some fans did start rattling the exit gate near Y and the armed police did raise their weapons briefly but this came and went in the space of 30 seconds.



Maybe about 8.30 or so Dominic King of the Mail came over to where we were to relay what he knew and to speak to the fans - he too got caught in the gassing. At this point our only knowledge of what was going on was through him and a Spanish journalist who was also speaking to us.



I do think it helped considerably having someone there to let us know vaguely what was going on.



Stewards as a whole were rude and there was no one "in charge" to speak to the fans to try and explain the problems.



At about 10 the queue did finally start to move properly but there were still many many non Liverpool fans who were somehow getting up to the gates either with tickets that wouldn't scan (presumably fake but if copied by someone then I guess the other person's QR code superseded theirs) or with no tickets at all. These people predominantly had French accents so it was certainly not the Liverpool fans.



The stewards did seem to relish roughing up these people whilst expelling them from the ground.



All in all it was a stressful and quite scary experience. I was very worried that the armed police would be used against our fans as they kept coming past with shields and batons but they did seem more focused on the locals than us.



I'm glad to have a few months off football over summer after this.