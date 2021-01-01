What happened in the build-up to the European Cup Final in Paris is difficult to comprehend after all that has been researched and written about crowd safety, access to stadiums and fans arriving who require stewarding and guidance in gaining entry into unfamiliar grounds. Given the amount of revenue generated by one of the most prestigious international sports events, it is shocking that men, women and children arriving in good time at a stadium unfamiliar to them, were confined, crushed and tear-gassed by police in riot gear. The police justification for indiscriminately using tear gas as a response to ticketless fans is unsustainable. Sadly, the spectre of Hillsborough and what happened outside the ground in 1989 looms large once again.



Profoundly flawed organisation and deficient planning by UEFA, the stadium owners and the police; heavy and aggressive policing; scammers selling fake tickets and a lack of filtering the crowd in the approach to the stadium to extricate those with fake tickets or without tickets; and UEFA's seeming disregard for the prioritising fans' welfare, together contributed to a situation in which another tragedy was averted by chance. It was a shocking failure of judgement. Given all that is known about crowd safety in arrival at and access to mass events what happened in Paris, a major European City, defies credibility.





