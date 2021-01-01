We as a fan base are so lucky to have this manager and team. We need to celebrate them as in football anything can happen meaning we might not be in this position again. This team deserves the world and have a amazing season winning two domestic cups and playing all games you can play in a season. The media narrative will be that they did not win one of the big cups, however this gives them added motivation next season knowing how close we came within 10 mins of the league title for example.



Trust in klopp to sort us out and make us even better next season. Enjoy the parade and this team while we have it. YNWA. Our biggest signing is Klopp staying on. More important times are coming.