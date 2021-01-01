Gutted for the players and staff. They've given their all, I don't think we were at our best last night and perhaps that goes to show why quadruples are so difficult. A well deserved break for them now.
The last week will leave a bad taste after an amazing season, but this season we've gained 2 cups, an extra 2 years of Klopp, showed that we're still capable of 90+ point seasons and made another CL final. Everton fans partied in the streets because they didn't get relegated, and last night seemed to be the highlight of Gary Neville's season. So things could be worse.