Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:03:24 am
Some weird kind of jealousy where they think us winning two trophies is a victory for them 😂. Get the fireworks out.
Lol.
So sad for the players, the manager and his staff. They deserved much more than this. I'm unbelievably proud of them though.
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:03:24 am
Some weird kind of jealousy where they think us winning two trophies is a victory for them 😂. Get the fireworks out.

Exactly, they consider it a good season when our trophy count is only two. Mind the fucking gap.
Not only did we go close to all four, but we literally took it to the last minute in every competition. Im confident to say thats not been done before.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:43:29 am
All these Manc fans getting so cocky.

Yes we only won 2 cups on pens.

But the enjoyment of being in finals, semi finals, last game chance for the league, the build up to the UCL final etc

This is whats its all about. You will some and lose some.

But its being in the latter part of the these competitions..

If I was you I'd swerve social media for the foreseeable future. It's what I'm going to do. Otherwise, you'll only find yourself getting wound up and perhaps even arguing with idiots whose teams never come within a sniff of winning anything. Save your energy for celebrating the team you support mate.
Gutted for the players and staff. They've given their all, I don't think we were at our best last night and perhaps that goes to show why quadruples are so difficult. A well deserved break for them now.

The last week will leave a bad taste after an amazing season, but this season we've gained 2 cups, an extra 2 years of Klopp, showed that we're still capable of 90+ point seasons and made another CL final. Everton fans partied in the streets because they didn't get relegated, and last night seemed to be the highlight of Gary Neville's season. So things could be worse.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:17:44 am
If I was you I'd swerve social media for the foreseeable future. It's what I'm going to do. Otherwise, you'll only find yourself getting wound up and perhaps even arguing with idiots whose teams never come within a sniff of winning anything. Save your energy for celebrating the team you support mate.
Personally, I didn't swerve it. It just shows how far we've come and how far they've fallen. LOVE IT!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:24:58 am
Personally, I didn't swerve it. It just shows how far we've come and how far they've fallen. LOVE IT!

If the stuff they tweet/post doesn't affect you, fair play I suppose. Personally though, I can't be arsed with reading all that 'Liverpool bad' shit on twitter. It takes up far too much of my time and energy. It'll be even worse on there today, what with us losing last night and all the faux outrage of us having a parade on the anniversary of Heysel. I'd much rather spend my time praising our team that deserves to be praised.

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:31:03 am
If the stuff they tweet/post doesn't affect you, fair play I suppose. Personally though, I can't be arsed with reading all that 'Liverpool bad' shit on twitter. It takes up far too much of my time and energy. It'll be even worse on there today, what with us losing last night and all the faux outrage of us having a parade on the anniversary of Heysel. I'd much rather spend my time praising our team that deserves to be praised.
It's just thinly-veiled envy mate.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:35:34 am
It's just thinly-veiled envy mate.

I know what it is mate. Personally would much rather read positive stuff about my team and the manager for the foreseeable future though. If it doesn't bother you seeing the stuff they post/tweet, then fair enough.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:38:51 am
I know what it is mate. Personally would much rather read positive stuff about my team and the manager for the foreseeable future though. If it doesn't bother you seeing the stuff they post/tweet, then fair enough.

We're ace Sol. We're all disappointed right now but come August, we'll all be so excited about what the new season will bring :)
Nice one, Nicholas.

We longed for days like this in the not too distant past.

Last night was tough but I'm over it and ready for the parade.

A brilliant season and I won't have anyone tell me any different.
We won 2 of the four cup trophies. Got to the final of the other and got over 90 points in the league. That is a good season. I do think that winning the league or CL together with the domestic cups would have made it a historic season but we only missed out by the smallest of margins.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:40:30 am
We're ace Sol. We're all disappointed right now but come August, we'll all be so excited about what the new season will bring :)

Oh, I know lad. It's all still a bit raw for everyone at the moment. Hopefully, we can bring in some exciting signings in the summer which will help lift everyone a bit. :)
We as a fan base are so lucky to have this manager and team. We need to celebrate them as in football anything can happen meaning we might not be in this position again. This team deserves the world and have a amazing season winning two domestic cups and playing all games you can play in a season. The media narrative will be that they did not win one of the big cups, however this gives them added motivation next season knowing how close we came within 10 mins of the league title for example.

Trust in klopp to sort us out and make us even better next season. Enjoy the parade and this team while we have it. YNWA. Our biggest signing is Klopp staying on. More important times are coming.     
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:42:00 am
We won 2 of the four cup trophies. Got to the final of the other and got over 90 points in the league. That is a good season. I do think that winning the league or CL together with the domestic cups would have made it a historic season but we only missed out by the smallest of margins.

The enjoyment is being involved, the build ups etc.  we are always going to win some and lose some, its part of life

But to be in these situations is what its all aboutI loved the last 2 months.

Yes Im disappointed about last night as for the first time in a final, we dominated the game. Yes possession was equal, but were playing in their half for our possession, they were playing mainly in their half for theirs.

So proud of the club. Were so lucky to have the manager, players and fans. In a time of real turmoil, Ive never seen firsthand so many people stand together as I did last night. YNWA reds
