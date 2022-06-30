cheers to whoever bumped thisAs possession and other stats showed as well as highlights we should have won but didnt make the parts of the game we dominated countTo be honest like Milan in 2007 and Madrid in 2018 I have no desire to watch highlights of it again.It all became a bit academic in a way when word came through how people were trying to muddy the waters after and how we were treatedI was talking to someone I know after who was there,"mate for what its worth as soon as that message went up about our fans being late I smelt a rat, no one believed it, we knew that wasnt the case""i was that pissed off i didnt give a fuck about the game anymore" was his response.His facebook status after the game said it all"I am never coming back to this robbing rip off shithole, oh and I got robbed of 150 quid"in his replies another fan said he was robbed of 100 quid and his rail ticket, another was robbed of his passport.On and off the pitch, especially off, a very sorry episode