« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 59630 times)

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 10:37:34 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 30, 2022, 07:43:25 pm
Watched the highlights for the first time today.

How the fuck did we lose that.
We had 53% possession and 4 shots on target in the second-half. Should do more and control with that.

Same, I can't believe we lose that too. Ruined my whooolllleee week in office. What a sad day.  :butt  :butt

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,173
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 10:42:36 am »
cheers to whoever bumped this ::)

As possession and other stats showed as well as highlights we should have won but didnt make the parts of the game we dominated count

To be honest like Milan in 2007 and Madrid in 2018 I have no desire to watch highlights of it again.

It all became a bit academic in a way when word came through how people were trying to muddy the waters after and how we were treated

I was talking to someone I know after who was there,
"mate for what its worth as soon as that message went up about our fans being late I smelt a rat, no one believed it, we knew that wasnt the case"
"i was that pissed off i didnt give a fuck about the game anymore" was his response.

His facebook status after the game said it all
"I am never coming back to this robbing rip off shithole, oh and I got robbed of 150 quid"

in his replies another fan said he was robbed of 100 quid and his rail ticket, another was robbed of his passport.

On and off the pitch, especially off, a very sorry episode

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 