CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
May 31, 2022, 02:34:18 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on May 31, 2022, 12:50:15 pm
Let's win the league and Champions League next season. Fuck the other cups. Let's focus, pay 100% attention and concentrate only and only to TWO holy grails.

If need a rest just for any really important Champions League game, then just rest required players in "winnable" games before, no fuck around. Just rest them for the win.

Practice more set pieces, practice more corners until they reach some standard of accuracy. Shit deliveries from left and right hand sides were haunting us against Real Madrid.

5-6 corner kicks to us were literally useless and not even being used to any advantage situation for our front-three forwards.

Let's fucking win these. And fuck the blue sportwashers. Up the Mighty Reds!!

I dont get this, i mean we were 15 minutes and 2 great saves away from actually doing the quadruple......i believe winning the cups we did helped us get where we got too.

As someone once said, we go again.

Lets see what tomorrow brings
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
May 31, 2022, 02:39:34 pm
Yeah, as per with some of his odder posts....literally nothing in that one makes any sense.

Particularly the bit about 'practice set pieces, practice corners' :D Firstly....as if we don't. And secondly....as if we're not the best team in the league at them.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
May 31, 2022, 03:05:38 pm
Sorry I cba about that game and apologies if this has already been posted, but this is from Wiki and needs to be highlighted.

Saint-Denis is known for its crime, with high rates of robbery, drugs offences and murder. In 2005 it had 15,071 criminal incidents per 100,000 inhabitants, far higher than the national average (8,300 per 100,000) and higher than its department Seine-Saint-Denis also known as '93' with 9,567 crimes per 100,000.

Saint-Denis also holds the record for the highest rate of violence in Europe (31.27 per thousand while the national average is 6 in France) with 1,899 violent robberies and 1,031 assaults in 2010 (equivalent to an average of 6 robberies and 3 assaults per day)

Because the inhabitants of Saint-Denis suffer with daily insecurity and entrenched delinquency, the Minister of Public Safety Jean-Marc Ayrault increased national police force in the Basilica district and the Landy Nord, classifying them as a Priority Security Zone 'ZSP' since 2012.

In 2014, a total of 14,437 crimes have been reported for 110 000 inhabitants. Police efficiency has been reported to be very low, with only 19.82% of crimes solved by the police.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint-Denis,_Seine-Saint-Denis#Population

Why there ?
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
May 31, 2022, 04:15:36 pm
I have only ever been to the S de F for 6 Nations rugby fixtures but even then the area is full of local moody c*nts.  I can only imagine what it was like on Sat night with two sets of fans unfamiliar with the stadium and approaches and the bastard riot Police thrown in.

Its an absolute shithole.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
May 31, 2022, 05:50:05 pm
It's interesting in that I don't think a lot of attention has been paid to how Madrid actually played in the game itself. A lot about Courtois and the mistakes LFC made for the goal but nothing about how Madrid actually had a bad game. I suppose as the winner you get to avoid that but we really did basically shut down Vini and Benzema and made Kroos a complete spectator since he had to drop so deep, Militao and Alaba were giving almost no resistance until the ball was almost on top of their 6 yard box. Even when they should have taken advantage when we were pushing for an equalizer you had the ball falling to Ceballos who couldn't get out of his own way. Aside from the actual fact of the shots not going in I wouldn't doubt that the game went basically how Klopp and his staff envisioned it.

I think as time goes on we're going to regret this one more and more. But I suppose the same could be said by fans of PSG, Chelsea and ManC before this.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
May 31, 2022, 06:25:08 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on May 31, 2022, 02:34:18 pm
I dont get this, i mean we were 15 minutes and 2 great saves away from actually doing the quadruple......i believe winning the cups we did helped us get where we got too.

As someone once said, we go again.

Lets see what tomorrow brings

I agree..but we were also 2 penalty shootout saves away from being without a trophy. Fine margins
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
May 31, 2022, 09:14:27 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 31, 2022, 06:25:08 pm
I agree..but we were also 2 penalty shootout saves away from being without a trophy. Fine margins

Which absolutely misses the point.

The point is that we had a wonderful season to the extent that we put ourselves within an Anfield cat's whisker of doing an incredible quadruple.

Even without any trophies it still would have been a fantastic achievement. Course, not everyone might see things that way.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 1, 2022, 02:18:03 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 31, 2022, 06:25:08 pm
I agree..but we were also 2 penalty shootout saves away from being without a trophy. Fine margins
As you said it's incredibly fine margins at this level and at this stage of a season. All you can do is put yourself in the best position possible to win as many trophies as possible. We did just that.

From there on, luck plays a major part, and the more trophies you are in contention for, the more luck you need. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't. We lost out on the treble in 1977 due to a bizarre fluke of a deflected goal at Wembley. The Mancs got battered from pillar to post by Bayern Munich but snatched it in bizarrely lucky fashion in injury time in their '99 treble season.

This season, we were there. We were in contention. The margins were fine in every competition. The luck went for us in two and against us in two. Roll the '21/22 season dice again and we might have come away with no trophies at all, or all four. Such is life. We just go again ...

The season was amazing. Also, after that parade, I feel as high about being a Red as I did when we lifted Big Ears and the title recently.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 1, 2022, 04:24:24 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on May 31, 2022, 09:14:27 pm
Which absolutely misses the point.

The point is that we had a wonderful season to the extent that we put ourselves within an Anfield cat's whisker of doing an incredible quadruple.

Even without any trophies it still would have been a fantastic achievement. Course, not everyone might see things that way.
Completely agree with that.  It's inevitable we feel a bit flat after Saturday but that doesn't take away from it being an amazing season.  A season where we put two more pots in the trophy cabinet!

It's not all that long ago that we were missing out on Europe altogether and we'd only won one domestic cup in 15 years before this season!

This is a golden era and we have to enjoy it.  No excuses, enjoy it!  ;D
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 1, 2022, 05:01:04 pm
Hard work was important to Shankly, but simply taking part didnt count in his book. It was all or nothing for the father of Liverpool football:

If you are first you are first. If you are second you are nothing.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 2, 2022, 08:40:01 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on June  1, 2022, 05:01:04 pm
Hard work was important to Shankly, but simply taking part didnt count in his book. It was all or nothing for the father of Liverpool football:

If you are first you are first. If you are second you are nothing.
That's no different to Klopp or any of this group of players.  Taking nothing away from Shanks - every other Liverpool manager is measured against him for good reason - but he wasn't taking on a $trillion sports-washing regime.  I reckon Shanks would have revelled in that David and Goliath arena but it's never been harder to win domestic honours than it is right now and but for a freak goalkeeping performance (/not-all-that-clinical finishing) we'd have won the Champions League.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 08:58:28 am
All Courtois saves VS Liverpool FC.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sr2ZSeW9BGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sr2ZSeW9BGE</a>
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 09:00:03 am
Both Mane's and Salah's shots, how the feck did he save that??!! It's killing me. C*nt!!!  :'(  :'(  :butt  :butt
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 11:51:51 am
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 11:56:14 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on June  3, 2022, 09:00:03 am
Both Mane's and Salah's shots, how the feck did he save that??!! It's killing me. C*nt!!!  :'(  :'(  :butt  :butt

How did Dudek save from shevchenko?

They did the same to us in 1st half and even scored 3

Their name was just on it mate. Nothing you can do
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 12:13:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on June  3, 2022, 11:56:14 am


Their name was just on it mate. Nothing you can do

Tie myself up in knots about the game at times but this is just about it. I was made up when they beat city but fuck me how they got through there is one of the maddest things I've ever seen.

I also think that Benezema disallowed goal rattled us a bit before HT. We'd been all over them and then we were a very, very long VAR decision away from being a goal down. I mean we'll never know, but it rattled me watching. Created that bit of doubt that we were going to be on top, but they'd prevail.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: Sharado on June  3, 2022, 12:13:27 pm
Tie myself up in knots about the game at times but this is just about it. I was made up when they beat city but fuck me how they got through there is one of the maddest things I've ever seen.

I also think that Benezema disallowed goal rattled us a bit before HT. We'd been all over them and then we were a very, very long VAR decision away from being a goal down. I mean we'll never know, but it rattled me watching. Created that bit of doubt that we were going to be on top, but they'd prevail.

When watching their semi with city I was full Madrid as that was the preferable final. As we all were

But when they got the two in injury time then a pen in extra time I started wishing for a city goal. Because I started recalling their previous games. They were 2nd best in all of them. It started to become clear their name he was on it

I tried to shake the feeling all the way to the final but couldnt.

Ironically though the benzema disallowed goal I actually thought it might have swing the other the other way and their luck had run out

Would still like to see the offside line for their goal mins. Was pretty close for no review and no lines put up

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 05:31:15 pm
Courtois' positioning was something else that fateful night.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 05:54:18 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on May 31, 2022, 02:34:18 pm
I dont get this, i mean we were 15 minutes and 2 great saves away from actually doing the quadruple......i believe winning the cups we did helped us get where we got too.

As someone once said, we go again.

Lets see what tomorrow brings

Our season picked up momentum from the domestic cup runs. We were flat around December/January. The Arsenal semi final 2nd leg really kickstarted the season.

Our league form was near perfect from then onwards but ultimately we had to win every game and that's what we're up against.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
June 3, 2022, 07:46:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on June  3, 2022, 02:53:39 pm
Would still like to see the offside line for their goal mins. Was pretty close for no review and no lines put up

From the VAR thread:

Quote from: stevieG786 on May 29, 2022, 12:20:33 am


Trents toe kept him inside

I've seen it suggested that it touched Benzema on the way, but I think that's clutching at straws.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Today at 08:16:46 am
Yes - videos circulating online that it touches Benzemas foot.inconclusive as I watch it now. But if it had then clear offside.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Today at 10:21:09 pm
Just watched the match again after avoiding till today. Outclassed them really. We were more dominant than I thought that night.
Crazy that we lost this one. Extremely hard to swallow defeat and I am just lost for words at how the universe conspired so that Real Madrid wins it again.
Hoping that this defeat fires us up in the same way Kiev did and we become even stronger.
