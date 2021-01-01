It's interesting in that I don't think a lot of attention has been paid to how Madrid actually played in the game itself. A lot about Courtois and the mistakes LFC made for the goal but nothing about how Madrid actually had a bad game. I suppose as the winner you get to avoid that but we really did basically shut down Vini and Benzema and made Kroos a complete spectator since he had to drop so deep, Militao and Alaba were giving almost no resistance until the ball was almost on top of their 6 yard box. Even when they should have taken advantage when we were pushing for an equalizer you had the ball falling to Ceballos who couldn't get out of his own way. Aside from the actual fact of the shots not going in I wouldn't doubt that the game went basically how Klopp and his staff envisioned it.



I think as time goes on we're going to regret this one more and more. But I suppose the same could be said by fans of PSG, Chelsea and ManC before this.