Sorry I cba about that game and apologies if this has already been posted, but this is from Wiki and needs to be highlighted.Saint-Denis is known for its crime, with high rates of robbery, drugs offences and murder.
In 2005 it had 15,071 criminal incidents per 100,000 inhabitants, far higher than the national average
(8,300 per 100,000) and higher than its department Seine-Saint-Denis also known as '93' with 9,567 crimes per 100,000.Saint-Denis also holds the record for the highest rate of violence in Europe
(31.27 per thousand while the national average is 6 in France) with 1,899 violent robberies and 1,031 assaults in 2010 (equivalent to an average of 6 robberies and 3 assaults per day)
Because the inhabitants of Saint-Denis suffer with daily insecurity and entrenched delinquency, the Minister of Public Safety Jean-Marc Ayrault increased national police force in the Basilica district and the Landy Nord, classifying them as a Priority Security Zone 'ZSP' since 2012.
In 2014, a total of 14,437 crimes have been reported for 110 000 inhabitants. Police efficiency has been reported to be very low, with only 19.82% of crimes solved by the police.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint-Denis,_Seine-Saint-Denis#Population
Why there ?