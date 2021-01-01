« previous next »
Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 46624 times)

Offline stewil007

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:50:15 pm
Let's win the league and Champions League next season. Fuck the other cups. Let's focus, pay 100% attention and concentrate only and only to TWO holy grails.

If need a rest just for any really important Champions League game, then just rest required players in "winnable" games before, no fuck around. Just rest them for the win.

Practice more set pieces, practice more corners until they reach some standard of accuracy. Shit deliveries from left and right hand sides were haunting us against Real Madrid.

5-6 corner kicks to us were literally useless and not even being used to any advantage situation for our front-three forwards.

Let's fucking win these. And fuck the blue sportwashers. Up the Mighty Reds!!

I dont get this, i mean we were 15 minutes and 2 great saves away from actually doing the quadruple......i believe winning the cups we did helped us get where we got too.

As someone once said, we go again.

Lets see what tomorrow brings
Offline El Lobo

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 02:39:34 pm »
Yeah, as per with some of his odder posts....literally nothing in that one makes any sense.

Particularly the bit about 'practice set pieces, practice corners' :D Firstly....as if we don't. And secondly....as if we're not the best team in the league at them.
Offline Tony19:6

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm »
Sorry I cba about that game and apologies if this has already been posted, but this is from Wiki and needs to be highlighted.

Saint-Denis is known for its crime, with high rates of robbery, drugs offences and murder. In 2005 it had 15,071 criminal incidents per 100,000 inhabitants, far higher than the national average (8,300 per 100,000) and higher than its department Seine-Saint-Denis also known as '93' with 9,567 crimes per 100,000.

Saint-Denis also holds the record for the highest rate of violence in Europe (31.27 per thousand while the national average is 6 in France) with 1,899 violent robberies and 1,031 assaults in 2010 (equivalent to an average of 6 robberies and 3 assaults per day)

Because the inhabitants of Saint-Denis suffer with daily insecurity and entrenched delinquency, the Minister of Public Safety Jean-Marc Ayrault increased national police force in the Basilica district and the Landy Nord, classifying them as a Priority Security Zone 'ZSP' since 2012.

In 2014, a total of 14,437 crimes have been reported for 110 000 inhabitants. Police efficiency has been reported to be very low, with only 19.82% of crimes solved by the police.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint-Denis,_Seine-Saint-Denis#Population

Why there ?
Online ABZ Rover

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 04:15:36 pm »
I have only ever been to the S de F for 6 Nations rugby fixtures but even then the area is full of local moody c*nts.  I can only imagine what it was like on Sat night with two sets of fans unfamiliar with the stadium and approaches and the bastard riot Police thrown in.

Its an absolute shithole.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 05:50:05 pm »
It's interesting in that I don't think a lot of attention has been paid to how Madrid actually played in the game itself. A lot about Courtois and the mistakes LFC made for the goal but nothing about how Madrid actually had a bad game. I suppose as the winner you get to avoid that but we really did basically shut down Vini and Benzema and made Kroos a complete spectator since he had to drop so deep, Militao and Alaba were giving almost no resistance until the ball was almost on top of their 6 yard box. Even when they should have taken advantage when we were pushing for an equalizer you had the ball falling to Ceballos who couldn't get out of his own way. Aside from the actual fact of the shots not going in I wouldn't doubt that the game went basically how Klopp and his staff envisioned it.

I think as time goes on we're going to regret this one more and more. But I suppose the same could be said by fans of PSG, Chelsea and ManC before this.
Online Caps4444

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:34:18 pm
I dont get this, i mean we were 15 minutes and 2 great saves away from actually doing the quadruple......i believe winning the cups we did helped us get where we got too.

As someone once said, we go again.

Lets see what tomorrow brings

I agree..but we were also 2 penalty shootout saves away from being without a trophy. Fine margins
