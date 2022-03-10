« previous next »
Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 40710 times)

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
This is from Thiago's wife, it seems quite a few of the player's families were caught up in it as well.

Thiago Alcantara's wife details her terrifying Champions League final experience

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/29/thiago-alcantaras-wife-details-her-terrifying-champions-league-final-experience-16733298/?ito=article.desktop.share.top.twitter

Before the game started there was a doubt about Thiago starting it didn't look like he was injured this could have been what it was.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm
Before the game started there was a doubt about Thiago starting it didn't look like he was injured this could have been what it was.

Does make you wonder. Robbo's mate too. Don't know how much contact the players have that close to kick off though but only takes a quick text or whatever I suppose
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
I am damn sure it was, also the team coach got seriously held up outside as well, yet Madrid's got there fine. All sorts of strange things occurred last night. I know I didn't much feel like doing the commentary as I had a horrible feeling that things were going badly wrong. It's hard to concentrate on the football afterwards and I wasn't even there. Not sure how those who were managed to concentrate either. It must have been pretty scary on the way out as the article above said.
Something just didn't feel right last night. The whole evening felt surreal. (The fans, the bus, the pitch, and the bizarre TV footage, that was almost like Real Madrid TV. Not one piece of footage of any one from Liverpool)
Of course the events outside have influenced our preparation and the game itself. Even the bizarre decision to have a 8.36 kick off, so that the Camilla Cabrera pre event could take place. Was there any reason whatsoever that her slot could not have taken place at its original slot, rather than delay the kick off further?
Was watching the game with my mate and family. He said once news started to filter through as to the reasons for the delay, and then the the kick off had been delayed to 8.3, and then further for the music, that Klopp should have pulled us out and told UEFA that we'll be back tomorrow night.
The whole night was a shambles, and of course it influenced the game.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm »
Hope we'll have representation on that 'emergency' meeting tomorrow else I fear it'll simply be an opportunity for UEFA, the French Gov and police to get their stories straight.

Video evidence has to bring them down.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 12:01:39 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
A good article by Miguel Delaney.French ministry accused of prejudice against Liverpool fans after police tactics

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-police-champions-league-final-b2089992.htm

I'm assuming Delaney got this info from UEFA's end as other material in his article replicates what Chris Williams mentioned earlier. It certainly points to an organisation trying to deflect from its own incompetent role in this debacle by placing all the blame on the local organisers

Quote
The Independent has spoken to numerous people who attended the Stade de France on the day to try and ascertain how the debacle unfolded, and it now appears that the primary issue was the absolute failure of authorities to adapt to a strike by RER B train workers on the day of the final. This created a bottleneck, and then a domino effect.

The strike saw the main station closed, which initially meant that fans due to sit in the Liverpool end were funnelled through a secondary route at RER D. That only has four corridors, whereas the usual entry point has 12.

The problem was that nobody changed the plan, which meant thousands of supporters were bottlenecked into this one area, immediately creating huge congestion three hours before the game.

The situation was all the more needless given that the space leading up from RER B was clear. It was only after an hour that authorities realised this, but by then it was too late. The congestion was too great, which supporters and the FSE say led to panic attacks and some scary situations.

That said he's also noted that Madrid have complained of loads of ticketless locals in their area with their fans being robbed and attacked afterwards
https://www.20minutos.es/deportes/noticia/5007262/0/cronica-atracos-pesadilla-aficionados-real-madrid-liverpool-final-champions-league/
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
It's not just a disgrace in terms of how decent, normal people were treated (and subsequently blamed) - I'm more and more convinced it had a big effect on how the game itself played out. The atmosphere was completely flattened, and our own players had friends and loved ones in the middle of all that. How are you supposed to play the biggest game in football with all that shit hanging over you?

100%. I said this afterwards too. Not sure how fans/players can be in the proper mindset when they're going to be well aware of what's going on outside the stadium. I fully believe, if there wasn't any of the chaos outside, we'd have beaten Real Madrid.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 12:08:48 am »
These are two tweets from the Get French Football site. It claims to be from the first police report.


Breaking | Formal police report filed on the Stade de France fiasco claims that there were between 30,000 & 40,000 attempts to enter the Champions League final last night either with no ticket or with a fake ticket. More follows. (BFMTV)

The police report goes on to admit that around 300-400 local Saint Denis youths took advantage of the chaos to gain access the the Stade de France. Based on credible reporting, this number seems suppressed & the fake ticket/ticketless number seems exaggerated.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 12:09:07 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 05:40:39 pm
Rough part of town is an understatement. Its a virtual no go area for the police.
If you look back on commentaries about terrorism in France, one of the big criticisms is the lack of integration.
They shove lots of immigrants onto sink estates and leave them to it.
Problem is, they built their national stadium near one of them.

I must digress from the ultra left wing narrative that prevails among supporters of this club. France is the very definition of a social experiment gone wrong. Im not against immigration per se, you need healthy immigration for a country to thrive. But to allow insane levels of immigration (particularly from the third world) as they have done, is only asking for trouble - you could employ every government initiative under the sun to promote integration and youd still have ghettos and major problems with ethnic tensions. The multicultural utopia only exists in the minds of far leftists and isnt based on any sort of reality or whats happening on the streets.
And it cant be all laid at the door of poverty and socioeconomic factors - France has one of the highest rates of social welfare in the world, so much so that youd earn nearly as much on the dole as you would working a teacher. So throwing money at the problem isnt the solution either. France is now reaping the rewards of reckless immigration policies, had they been more pragmatic and sensible, they wouldnt be in the trouble theyre in today. The same goes for much of Western Europe nowadays.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:01:39 am
I'm assuming Delaney got this info from UEFA's end as other material in his article replicates what Chris Williams mentioned earlier. It certainly points to an organisation trying to deflect from its own incompetent role in this debacle by placing all the blame on the local organisers

That said he's also noted that Madrid have complained of loads of ticketless locals in their area with their fans being robbed and attacked afterwards
https://www.20minutos.es/deportes/noticia/5007262/0/cronica-atracos-pesadilla-aficionados-real-madrid-liverpool-final-champions-league/

I had heard from someone else this morning that representatives from RM had also complained about local gangs. It was disgusting that fans from both sides were left with no escort.
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 12:13:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:08:48 am
These are two tweets from the Get French Football site. It claims to be from the first police report.

Those police figures are absolutely ludicrous. Not sure how anyone is expected to believe such a ridiculous figure.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 12:15:40 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:13:02 am
Those police figures are absolutely ludicrous. Not sure how anyone is expected to believe such a ridiculous figure.

Absolutely a lot of people are arguing about it on their Twitter site. But encouraging that the local gangs are getting attention in the reports. I was fearful this morning it would be ignored.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 12:55:08 am »
Meh . Still trying to process this shit-show.
My general feelings in the build up kinda felt the same as 2007 - just a feeling it wasnt gonna
be the result we wanted and like many the events before the match started just confirmed that.

As for the game itself - watch the 0-0 at Anfield against Madrid( mirror image)and look at the chances we created and couldnt take - only difference is we werent 2 goals down on aggregate and we didnt get sucker punched with a break away goal which was like watching a car crash in slow motion. Snatched shots and powderpuff finishing.

Courtois played well last night but It wasnt like he saved Madrid several times with one on ones -
One truly world class save against Mane (with a bit of luck) and pretty much all the others were
regulation saves you would expected from an Elite Goalkeeper, granted he made them look easy like Alisson in the 2019 final.

Not sure what happens next - A world class finisher would appear to be priority - more so if Mane leaves - we have scored a lot of goals, similar to City - but theyve now gone out and bought Haaland so I do feel we need some sort of reaction. 
Nothing much else to say - words cant fix last night - just time and a new season 
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 01:06:32 am »
The way our fans were treated - again - was fucking shite



But what is worse is the bluneose c*nts spreading lies. I am not a violent person.

I might be having fucking words.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 01:10:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:03:25 am
100%. I said this afterwards too. Not sure how fans/players can be in the proper mindset when they're going to be well aware of what's going on outside the stadium. I fully believe, if there wasn't any of the chaos outside, we'd have beaten Real Madrid.


 I think we were clearly better and, through Courtois and missing some chances we failed to take that advantage. If we'd looked the poorer team I would have looked at this again but we clearly outclassed a highly competent team who defended well in the end and too their break.


As for injury time, yet again a team gets rewarded for time wasting and running down the clock, just the 2 substitutes alone (there was a cramp as well I think) in injury time was another 1 minute at least, 1 more attack and 1 more chance. They added 10 seconds on. If they don't do anything about this the last 10 minutes of every game will be a waste of time (Like City v Villa as well)
