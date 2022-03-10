I am damn sure it was, also the team coach got seriously held up outside as well, yet Madrid's got there fine. All sorts of strange things occurred last night. I know I didn't much feel like doing the commentary as I had a horrible feeling that things were going badly wrong. It's hard to concentrate on the football afterwards and I wasn't even there. Not sure how those who were managed to concentrate either. It must have been pretty scary on the way out as the article above said.
Something just didn't feel right last night. The whole evening felt surreal. (The fans, the bus, the pitch, and the bizarre TV footage, that was almost like Real Madrid TV. Not one piece of footage of any one from Liverpool)
Of course the events outside have influenced our preparation and the game itself. Even the bizarre decision to have a 8.36 kick off, so that the Camilla Cabrera pre event could take place. Was there any reason whatsoever that her slot could not have taken place at its original slot, rather than delay the kick off further?
Was watching the game with my mate and family. He said once news started to filter through as to the reasons for the delay, and then the the kick off had been delayed to 8.3, and then further for the music, that Klopp should have pulled us out and told UEFA that we'll be back tomorrow night.
The whole night was a shambles, and of course it influenced the game.