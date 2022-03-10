Meh . Still trying to process this shit-show.

My general feelings in the build up kinda felt the same as 2007 - just a feeling it wasnt gonna

be the result we wanted and like many the events before the match started just confirmed that.



As for the game itself - watch the 0-0 at Anfield against Madrid( mirror image)and look at the chances we created and couldnt take - only difference is we werent 2 goals down on aggregate and we didnt get sucker punched with a break away goal which was like watching a car crash in slow motion. Snatched shots and powderpuff finishing.



Courtois played well last night but It wasnt like he saved Madrid several times with one on ones -

One truly world class save against Mane (with a bit of luck) and pretty much all the others were

regulation saves you would expected from an Elite Goalkeeper, granted he made them look easy like Alisson in the 2019 final.



Not sure what happens next - A world class finisher would appear to be priority - more so if Mane leaves - we have scored a lot of goals, similar to City - but theyve now gone out and bought Haaland so I do feel we need some sort of reaction.

Nothing much else to say - words cant fix last night - just time and a new season

