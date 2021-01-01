History is written by the winners

His master plan involved trying to sit deep and shell which resulted in giving us a shit loads of chances and need his keeper to turn into a cross between Buffon and Elastigirl while having no plan to score themselves short of punt it up field and hope something breaks. You can argue thats all they had but most of the time it looses .

They werent on the same level last night and they were incredibly lucky in earlier rounds - just a trophy theyve pulled out their arse.. but history is written by the winners



I have to agree with you. Ancelloti is talking nonsense.He got incredibly lucky. One of our chances (the Mané one that hit the post, came back out, hit the keeper, and still didn't go in), or half chances go in, or the ball falling kindly to us in the box changes everything, and he is slaughtered by the press for being cowardly, for thinking that Real Madrid couldn't go toe to toe with Liverpool, in a Champions league final.I'm sorry, but I cannot applaud that type of football. I call it cowardly football- acceptable for 'lesser' teams, not a team like Real Madrid, in a Champions league final.I know our quality in the final third was poor, by our standards, last night, but if people are saying that we didn't do enough to win the game, how can anyone justify saying that Real Madrid did enough? They didn't..They didn't. They got incredibly lucky, and undeservedly so.On another note, something was incredibly wrong last night. I hope the shocking treatment of the fans, the organisation by UEFA etc is heavily scrutinized.But something else felt wrong - why were we only given 1 escort to the ground, arriving 20 mins late, yet Real Madrid given 20 escorts, arriving on time?Why did the incidents only affect the Liverpool fans?This, along with the reports filtering through to the squad must have affected the players. (Joel matip's brother and pregnant wife were caught up in it)Whilst thinking the referee had a fair game, why was carvajal not booked for hauling someone down (the referee even indicating to him 2 previous offences) Why no booking for the vinicius dive? Militao wrapped his arms around Diaz and pulled him down, yet was awarded the free kick, when we were in a dangerous position?Why did the TV only concentrate on Real Madrid players, and bloody Rafa Nadal? Everything was Real. Not one piece of coverage was about Liverpool!Something wasn't right. I think we have been done to an extent.