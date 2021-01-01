« previous next »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:43:25 am
History is written by the winners
His master plan involved trying to sit deep and shell which resulted in giving us a shit loads of chances and need his keeper to turn into a cross between Buffon and Elastigirl while having no plan to score themselves short of punt it up field and hope something breaks. You can argue thats all they had but most of the time it looses .
They werent on the same level last night and they were incredibly lucky in earlier rounds - just a trophy theyve pulled out their arse.. but history is written by the winners

While the current RM is not an expansive or particularly exciting team to watch, functionally theyre very good.  Lets not forget they won La Liga back in April and of course beat top teams in Europe to win the CL.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:43:25 am
History is written by the winners
His master plan involved trying to sit deep and shell which resulted in giving us a shit loads of chances and need his keeper to turn into a cross between Buffon and Elastigirl while having no plan to score themselves short of punt it up field and hope something breaks. You can argue thats all they had but most of the time it looses .
They werent on the same level last night and they were incredibly lucky in earlier rounds - just a trophy theyve pulled out their arse.. but history is written by the winners
I have to agree with you. Ancelloti is talking nonsense.
He got incredibly lucky. One of our chances (the Mané one that hit the post, came back out, hit the keeper, and still didn't go in), or half chances go in, or the ball falling kindly to us in the box changes everything, and he is slaughtered by the press for being cowardly, for thinking that Real Madrid couldn't go toe to toe with Liverpool, in a Champions league final.
I'm sorry, but I cannot applaud that type of football. I call it cowardly football- acceptable for 'lesser' teams, not a team like Real Madrid, in a Champions league final.
I know our quality in the final third was poor, by our standards, last night, but if people are saying that we didn't do enough to win the game, how can anyone justify saying that Real Madrid did enough? They didn't..They didn't. They got incredibly lucky, and undeservedly so.
On another note, something was incredibly wrong last night. I hope the shocking treatment of the fans, the organisation by UEFA etc is heavily scrutinized.
But  something else felt wrong - why were we only given 1 escort to the ground, arriving 20 mins late, yet Real Madrid given 20 escorts, arriving on time?
Why did the incidents only affect the Liverpool fans?
This, along with the reports filtering through to the squad must have affected the players. (Joel matip's brother and pregnant wife were caught up in it)
Whilst thinking the referee had a fair game, why was carvajal not booked for hauling someone down (the referee even indicating to him 2 previous offences) Why no booking for the vinicius dive? Militao wrapped his arms around Diaz and pulled him down, yet was awarded the free kick, when we were in a dangerous position?
Why did the TV only concentrate on Real Madrid players, and bloody Rafa Nadal? Everything was Real. Not one piece of coverage was about Liverpool!
Something wasn't right. I think we have been done to an extent.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:38:36 am
Said it for ages. Ancellotti is just Allardyce with better players. Low block and spring forward when win the ball. We fell for it tho. It does bring up the question about us having a plan B. As great as we are we do struggle to score against this type of team at times. Maybe Origi wouldve done it again had he been fit.
Will be interesting to see what we do in the transfer market, if anything. We came close and its been a great season tho.

There's no "falling for it". What do you do? Decide to sit back too?  It's not easy to suddenly change shape. Very few teams do it regularly. We are as good as we are because we keep doing the same things over and over. Most of the time it works. There's a discussion to be had about whether we can find creativity when our full backs aren't playing well. And we've looked a bit jaded last few weeks. But it's really fine margins
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:39:42 am
While the current RM is not an expansive or particularly exciting team to watch, functionally theyre very good.  Lets not forget they won La Liga back in April and of course beat top teams in Europe to win the CL.
It was well drilled and well organised, I said to my son during the game they reminded me of a Hodgson team. Pressed for about 3s after losing the ball then when we had control, dropped deep with two banks. 

We've come up against teams like this all season and usually found a way to penetrate them but last night we were a bit off our game.
The problem, if you can call it that considering we won 2, is that we made scoring a goal seem so painfully difficult. We had chances and half chances and we really should scored a few.
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 09:36:14 am
sky sports news reporter showing what happened with Liverpool fans trying to get into the stadium.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/v06qb5/sky_sports_news_chief_reporter_kaveh_solhekol/

how are 20,000 fans supposed to get though a small gap between a police van as a checkpoint? utterly disgraceful.

Awful that. At least the Sky reporter gave a proper detailed report of the shit show. Let's be honest UEFA have never given a shit about football fans. Not sure if a super league is the answer or not but would be great if UEFA were fucked off.
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 09:40:19 am
On another note, something was incredibly wrong last night. I hope the shocking treatment of the fans, the organisation by UEFA etc is heavily scrutinized.
But  something else felt wrong - why were we only given 1 escort to the ground, arriving 20 mins late, yet Real Madrid given 20 escorts, arriving on time?
Why did the incidents only affect the Liverpool fans?
This, along with the reports filtering through to the squad must have affected the players. (Joel matip's brother and pregnant wife were caught up in it)
Whilst thinking the referee had a fair game, why was carvajal not booked for hauling someone down (the referee even indicating to him 2 previous offences) Why no booking for the vinicius dive? Militao wrapped his arms around Diaz and pulled him down, yet was awarded the free kick, when we were in a dangerous position?
Why did the TV only concentrate on Real Madrid players, and bloody Rafa Nadal? Everything was Real. Not one piece of coverage was about Liverpool!
Something wasn't right. I think we have been done to an extent.

Sums it up pretty well. It was all very strange to the point of thinking it was co-ordinated.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:02 am
The problem, if you can call it that considering we won 2, is that we made scoring a goal seem so painfully difficult. We had chances and half chances and we really should scored a few.

Not just an isolated incident either. Three finals. Three blanks. I'm sure tiredness came into play last night, but it is a little bit of a concern.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:30:01 am
I dont think you need to change anything. It was just one of those strange games that shouldnt change the direction of a team. I think Salah is getting far too much unfair stick, that chance at the end with the bergkampesq control and shot would go in 9 times out of 10, Coourtois was inspired and got every single thing right.
It was an odd game that seemed to be drifting towards an inevitable Real win without them having to do much, I thought Benzema was abysmal and looked every bit a 34 year old. They didnt really offer much, their only tactic was repeated diagonal long balls to Vinicius, with varied success.

The one massive negative for Liverpool which I rarely see, is your deliveries from out wide, they were really poor yesterday. Every set piece and cross either didnt beat the first man, was too long and out of play, or floated comfortably as catching practice for courtois. You were camped in their half and they looked like theyre about to break but those aimless crosses kept giving them a breather. Normally your crossing is relentlessly dangerous.
It wasnt the best final , and real are nowhere near the best team in Europe, nor were Chelsea last season, but on the night the favourites both times didnt do enough.
I really wouldnt rip it up and do anything different, you cant guarantee winning things, especially in this post Messi era. If youre one of 2 teams that can win the league and 6 teams that can win CL every season then youve done your job, the rest are fine margins that can go either way on the night.

Honestly just come over to the light, you speak enough sense that youll fit right in and we can jettison a few of ours down to North London
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:54:11 am
Not just an isolated incident either. Three finals. Three blanks. I'm sure tiredness came into play last night, but it is a little bit of a concern.

The stats guys will say play those chances in three finals again and we score. Problem is we didnt in three of them.

The finishing was off. Take Diaz, given man of the match against Chelsea but misses a clear one on one.

Unfortunately composure and quality was missing at the final moment.
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 09:43:46 am
There's no "falling for it". What do you do? Decide to sit back too?  It's not easy to suddenly change shape. Very few teams do it regularly. We are as good as we are because we keep doing the same things over and over. Most of the time it works. There's a discussion to be had about whether we can find creativity when our full backs aren't playing well. And we've looked a bit jaded last few weeks. But it's really fine margins
Yep, one way around a low block is exactly that - around it. Even the threat of overlapping fullbacks can stretch a defence and create holes elsewhere, but not only was their delivery off, they didn't have the energy to provide that. Apart from a brief spell in the first half when we created chances in quick succession, we looked - very unlike us - vertically disjointed, with distinct units not really combining well. We can blame the attackers for not taking the chances, but they were mostly creating those chances for themselves, too. In hindsight, not sure Thiago was fit enough (or was struggling with pain), maybe Fabinho too.
Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 10:01:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:56:34 am
The stats guys will say play those chances in three finals again and we score.

The problem with stats is, they are for sure useful for measuring stuff over a large volume of normal games ie the league. However IMO with finals it goes out the window. The fact we didn't score in 330 minutes of finals this season can't be glossed over.
