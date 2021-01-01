« previous next »
We lost to a fantastic goalkeeping performance. Im not sure why there needs to be any more analysis than that?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:47:38 am
Some of you lot are in complete denial. We are the best team in the world but tonight for whatever reason we didnt show up (to put it fucking mildly) and got done over by a fucking Spanish Burnley whilst being blinded by their white Madrid shirts. Didnt play to our potential or get up to speed hardly at all, just watched it play out. Was fucking awful to watch happen. Its ok to say we didnt play well, no hiding there, it was shite, it happens, hopefully they learn and move on.

I think we are the best team in the world is in denial as much as those who say we were shite. We won 2 trophies and lost 2 this season. The best team in the world wins that CL final. They find a way. Losing the league by a point is still losing. Losing the CL final having more chances is still losing. Theres a cutthroat ruthless streak missing. That raw hunger and desire to win at all costs has been missing this season during the crunch games, in the premier league and in the Cup Finals. 3 finals and we didnt score in any of them. 5.5 hours of Finals we didnt score in. Spurs, Chelsea, City... we need to BEAT one of these teams, draws arent enough. Were a great team and a team to be proud of, but this best team in the world shite need to stop. We lost the league and CL final this season. Thats a reality that doesnt fit with the best team in the world. Dont believe the hype.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:19:00 am


Also think its in combination with how the fans were treated, some of the disgusting things that have been said, put in the media, UEFA. Just disgusting on top of this loss.

Ref was tripe too. So inconsistent and seemed to give us nothing. Blew right on 5min despite time wasting and seemed pretty chummy with Madrid players post match.
We seemed to struggle physically in terms of holding it up and tiring quickly. We need more presence up top.
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 06:03:48 am
I think we are the best team in the world is in denial as much as those who say we were shite. We won 2 trophies and lost 2 this season. The best team in the world wins that CL final. They find a way. Losing the league by a point is still losing. Losing the CL final having more chances is still losing. Theres a cutthroat ruthless streak missing. That raw hunger and desire to win at all costs has been missing this season during the crunch games, in the premier league and in the Cup Finals. 3 finals and we didnt score in any of them. 5.5 hours of Finals we didnt score in. Spurs, Chelsea, City... we need to BEAT one of these teams, draws arent enough. Were a great team and a team to be proud of, but this best team in the world shite need to stop. We lost the league and CL final this season. Thats a reality that doesnt fit with the best team in the world. Dont believe the hype.

No way would i put it as brutally as that but ultimately you are right, if we cant win the CL or our league, we cannot claim to be the best in the world.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:14:17 am
No way would i put it as brutally as that but ultimately you are right, if we cant win the CL or our league, we cannot claim to be the best in the world.
its been a weird season in terms of performances in the big games.you normally dont say that with a klopp team, but most of them have been less gutsy than previous seasons and in some of them we rode our luck.

I just put it down to this team becoming too mature, needs a bit of freshening up. Its no coincidence Diaz joining was like a breath of fresh air. More of that is needed imo. Say what you want about Ferguson, but he was the master of knowing when to freshen a squad up. And imo its this summer to do that.
Since April 2nd, we've had 16 matches, that's a game every 3.5 days for 2 months at the end of the season in which we played 63 games, and Salah and Mane played 70. They're not machines. Mental and physical fatigue may have been a factor as well. Last time we had a 2-week break before the final. Something similar would've helped.
I dont think you need to change anything. It was just one of those strange games that shouldnt change the direction of a team. I think Salah is getting far too much unfair stick, that chance at the end with the bergkampesq control and shot would go in 9 times out of 10, Coourtois was inspired and got every single thing right.
It was an odd game that seemed to be drifting towards an inevitable Real win without them having to do much, I thought Benzema was abysmal and looked every bit a 34 year old. They didnt really offer much, their only tactic was repeated diagonal long balls to Vinicius, with varied success.

The one massive negative for Liverpool which I rarely see, is your deliveries from out wide, they were really poor yesterday. Every set piece and cross either didnt beat the first man, was too long and out of play, or floated comfortably as catching practice for courtois. You were camped in their half and they looked like theyre about to break but those aimless crosses kept giving them a breather. Normally your crossing is relentlessly dangerous.
It wasnt the best final , and real are nowhere near the best team in Europe, nor were Chelsea last season, but on the night the favourites both times didnt do enough.
I really wouldnt rip it up and do anything different, you cant guarantee winning things, especially in this post Messi era. If youre one of 2 teams that can win the league and 6 teams that can win CL every season then youve done your job, the rest are fine margins that can go either way on the night.
Some of the stuff in here is absolutely embarrassing.

We weren't brilliant last night. We controlled the 1st half. 2nd half was more even. Couldn't quite tell if our energy levels dropped or the gap between defence and attack became too big. Whichever it was, we just didn't have the legs to chase down the game.

Madrid were consistently happy to drop into a low block and defend their box. I thought Casimeiro showed why he's been the best DM in the World for the last few years. But saying all that, it still took an inspired performance from their goalkeeper to win it for Madrid.

The 'never turned up' shouts are blatantly wrong. Did we get sucker punched by Real and was that it their tactics all along? Of course we did. That happens because we are poor defensively in 1 moment and their GK makes 2 or 3 excellent saves combined with a few good ones.

What concerns me is that the impatient parts of our fanbase use this as justification for a rebuild. That oodles of cash need to be spent this summer. That's there's big holes and gaps everywhere in the squad. We need some relatively minor tweaks. Another body in midfield. Maybe a tweak upfront if one of the players leaves. That's about it.

This is one of the best teams in the World. But the margins between winning and losing are so fine at the very top level. We've managed to come down on the right side of that twice and the wrong side twice. It's just painful that the last 2 weeks and in the bigger competitions, we've fallen just short.
Had a chance to sleep and process it all.

We dominated the first half, chance after chance and Madrid just couldnt keep up.

Any other day, we win that. Only for Courtois having the game of his life, wed have been 2-0 up by half time. The lad did his job and made some incredible saves.

Was frustrated with a few of the lads, but not going to single anyone out, you could tell after half time that the season had caught up to a lot of them, running on pure adrenaline.

Watching Klopps interview afterwards when he says book the hotel, is a sign that the lads are fired up even if deflated at the minute.

We go again next season, 3 finals, 2 trophies and pushing the league to the last day of the season is an incredible achievment, no matter what the pond life of other teams fans seem to think.

Up the fucking reds!
