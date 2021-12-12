The narrative Madrid where poor is astounding, they went there to soak up pressure, counter attack and control the important spaces - they did that perfectly.



We had two decent shots, but any decent keeper would be expected to save them. The rest of our shots and possession was just fluff. Dominating possession doesnt win games. If it did, city would have even in the final. We had no answer to madrids low block, and we would have been fuming if their first goal didnt stand as well. To play a good football game doesnt mean you have to attack or look attacking.



I think as a team they arent that impressive. I dont think they are anywhere near an elite team. Yes, they knocked out some great teams on the path to victory but they also rode their luck along the way. What they do well is just find a way to win, especially in finals. They are greater than the sum of their parts. I think whats disappointing for me is that we knew exactly what they were going to do and they executed it perfectly. They probably even knew they would only get a few shots on goal and they would have to score from 1. Which is exactly what happened. City and Chelsea put quite a few goals past them so to not even score one is incredibly disappointing.I pretty much agree with the rest of your assessment. We couldnt really create many quality chances at all. Mos chance near the end just wasnt good enough to beat Courtois. Good save but had Alisson have let that go in down the other end we would have been fuming. When Manes chance didnt bounce in off the post I just had a feeling it was going to be one of those days. Overall we played well but not well enough to win a final. You need something extra or something magical in a final and we didnt have it today. Pre-game I actually thought wed not be overcome by the occasion having played in 2 finals already this season. But I dont quite think it was there today. That spark needed to push you over the line. Just wasnt there. I also thought quite a few players were below par. Not sure if they were just nullified, having off days, or simply drained after a long season.Totally agree with Fiasco, that we need to come to finals with different approaches because what we deliver in 90 minutes at least doesnt work much of the time. Anyway, of course this will hurt for a while but I think from a mental and physical aspect we need a break.Still incredibly proud of what the players achieved. Had Villa not have had a 10 breakdown we would be league champions. But we will come back again. Klopp has signed an extension and as long as we keep making shrewd signings in the summer transfer window there is no reason to believe we wont be competitive next season and challenging for the same honours.