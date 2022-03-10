« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI  (Read 3418 times)

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
  • Linudden.
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm »
The obvious thing about Barnes is that under normal circumstances he'd likely won at least one if not two European Cups with that team and probably had a legacy hard to match. As it is, for me it's hard to overlook what Luis did at Barcelona after departing when considering this. He continued to put up mental numbers proving that 13-14 was not a fluke. It would've been doable to put Barnes on the left, Luis down the middle and then gambled by cutting Xabi out to replace him with Stevie further back and Kenny as #10. I'm not trusting the defensive shape to handle that, however. So for balance reasons it's a lot easier to shoehorn Xabi into the team than gamble with Barnesy.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:02:56 am
I knew you'd fit Tommy in Timbo, and yes it's an impossible task, what a crop of greats we've had under Jurgen

Ha ha. Is right Kav.  ;D

Thing is, I'll always bang the drum for Smithy simply because for that mid sixties spell when he was mean but also lean and pacy and skilful as fuck he was probably along with Beckenbauer the finest twin centre back on the planet and proved it game after game and year on year for those 4 or 5 seasons against the best in England and Europe.

As for whether that era can't be compared to later years. Utter bollocks as far as I'm concerned. The game back then had progressed unrecognisably from the pedestrian and often laboured late fifties and very early sixties version of domestic footy and Tommy's role as the twin centre back with the huge stopper that was big Rowdy alongside as the surviving colossal remnant from the late '50's was right at the cutting edge of that rapid development towards the footy we have been blessed with since. Every other side soon followed Shank's and Smithy's lead on that trail which had a pass and move philosophy accompanied by individual sorties as its blueprint.

I know it's hard to envisage just how unique and amazing a talent Smithy was during those mid sixties years for those who weren't around back then - and there aren't many who were around who actually go on these sort of forums as it clearly is the territory of younger folks including those a decade or so younger who remember the slower more rotund '70's version of Smithy. But anyone who was around back then knows just how amazing and vital Smithy really was.

So Smithy for me will always be one of the twin centre backs in any team alongside the immaculate Vergil with both just ahead of Jocky, Lawro, Sami, Emlyn, Thommo and the wonderful Joel Matip of this season.

As for the selecting the rest of the team, given the other greats of the 60's, 70's and '80's and the world class talent we've had under Jurgen PLUS Luis Suarez, Fernando, Stevie, Xabi and Masch it's just impossible for me to narrow it down to eleven - sorry - to ten that plus Smithy.

 :)

Also - just an observation on most of the teams I've seen - the under appreciation for Kevin Keegan and the incredible impact he had on us following his pulsating debut at the start of the '71/'72 season just after Charlie Gormless had fucked us at Wembley - is stark. Keegan was incredible and warrants consideration in any top eleven. Similar impact to Luis Diaz actually  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:47:19 pm by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline rojo para la vida

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm
All fair points.

I just highlighted this bit because it's the bit I disagree with. I think John Barnes at his peak was the most talented Liverpool player we've had in my time supporting the club. John Barnes in the modern era, which the protection that players are afforded, would be putting up ridiculous numbers. He elevated a club and brought huge excitement to a team that had won everything in the preceding years. Torres is probably the only modern day player who I can think of that brought that immediate buzz and excitement to the club.

I thought Suarez was a brilliant player, who for an 18-24 month period was the best player in the league. Just think he's shy of Barnes for a number of reasons. I'd also have Mane and Salah ahead of Suarez for longevity reasons. Like I said previously players like Owen, Fowler, Torres, Beardsley weren't even close in my thoughts about best ever Liverpool XI despite all being very good players.
I'm also in the Barnes camp. There was an air of expectation every time he received the ball when he was in his prime, like no other player I've watched in England. He had a football brain, skill, flair, you name it. He deserves a place in the Xl.
There was no option but if Thiago had been at the club for another two seasons and was playing at his current level, he would come into consideration for me. He plays fantasy football and is one of the most accomplished players I've ever witnessed.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,390
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:52:07 pm »
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,604
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm
I just highlighted this bit because it's the bit I disagree with. I think John Barnes at his peak was the most talented Liverpool player we've had in my time supporting the club. John Barnes in the modern era, which the protection that players are afforded, would be putting up ridiculous numbers. He elevated a club and brought huge excitement to a team that had won everything in the preceding years.
Agreed. To oversimplify, in modern comparison terms and assuming the benefits of modern conditioning and protection, Barnes would (potentially) be the mythical combination of Ronaldo's pace and power with Messi's balance, touch and subtlety. Or as close as that is possible.

(Fans who only saw the midfield-sitting Barnes didn't see the Barnes older fans are talking about).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 01:04:59 pm »
Antonio Conte sent in his selection  :P


Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 01:05:34 pm »


from players i've seen growing up it's

------------Allison

Trent --Hypia-- VVD- Robbo

-------Alonso Gerrard
Salah----------------- Suarez

-------Fowler --Torres
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm by stevieG786 »
Logged

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • Know nothing.
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 01:33:02 pm »
Not everyone is my first pick, but you have to work with what you're given.

Would have loved to have James in goal and razor Ruddock at CB.


Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,604
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:43:37 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 01:04:59 pm
Antonio Conte sent in his selection  :P



No way he'd pick Molby.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,319
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm »
I am actually surprised with the amount of Alonso shouts.

From the players I have seen: -

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Hyypia
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Gerrard
Salah
Mane
Suarez

Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
I am actually surprised with the amount of Alonso shouts.

From the players I have seen: -

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Hyypia
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Gerrard
Salah
Mane
Suarez
This would be mine. I gave up on the actual thing when I saw Matip wasn't an option. Think he's better than Hyypia and Carragher. Also surprised at so many Alonso inclusions.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
  • * * * * * *
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm »
Really wanted to pick a formation where I could put Dalglish behind Rush but it doesn't allow me to do that. So here it is:

                       Clemence

TAA      Hansen        VVD        Nicol

            Alonso        Souness

Gerrard         Dalglish            Barnes

                      Rush
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,319
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm
This would be mine. I gave up on the actual thing when I saw Matip wasn't an option. Think he's better than Hyypia and Carragher. Also surprised at so many Alonso inclusions.

Yes Matip probably does come in ahead of Hyypia, but Sami was a big part of really making us solid and scored some vital goals but at the end of this season I don't think you could argue against having Matip in there.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,390
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:40:11 pm »
Sami and Virge, drooool

Kenny feeding Rush or Fowler, flanked by Barnes and Mo

Gerrard and Xabi in midfield

man so many options. Then you bring on Suarez or Mane or or or or or or or or or
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,848
  • Dutch Class
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:21:22 am »
The forward options alone make this incredibly difficult. Still stuck on them

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 25, 2022, 12:45:27 pm
Mascherano should be a choice in midfield.

Matip deserves consideration in defence

Definitely.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,604
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:32:12 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm
Really wanted to pick a formation where I could put Dalglish behind Rush but it doesn't allow me to do that. So here it is:

                       Clemence

TAA      Hansen        VVD        Nicol

            Alonso        Souness

Gerrard         Dalglish            Barnes

                      Rush
Not my favourite role for Gerrard, but that would be pretty spectacular.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:29:00 am »
I love our current team but I'm going to have to be an old fart. All my team apart from Gerrard are from the 70s/80s.

Clemence;

Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, Kennedy A.

Gerrard, Molby, Souness (C), Kennedy R.

Rush, Dalglish.

What about this subs bench...

Alisson;

Nicol, Hyypia, Van Djik, Robertson;

Callaghan, Hughes*, Whelan, Barnes;

Fowler, Keegan.

*Emlyn would be as good as anyone in central midfield in my opinion.

Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:08:23 am »
This would be fun if we need a couple of goals to win a game:

                       Allison

                         VVD

           Gerrard       Souness

Salah                               Barnes

   Kenny         Suarez     Keegan

+any 2 of Fowler/Rush/Owen/Torres/Mane slotting in the gaps
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:39 am by kcbworth »
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:28:29 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:58:04 pm
Agreed. To oversimplify, in modern comparison terms and assuming the benefits of modern conditioning and protection, Barnes would (potentially) be the mythical combination of Ronaldo's pace and power with Messi's balance, touch and subtlety. Or as close as that is possible.

(Fans who only saw the midfield-sitting Barnes didn't see the Barnes older fans are talking about).

Spot on with the Ronaldo/Messi hybrid. Barnes was FAST with the ball at his feet, physically powerful, cheeky passes, cheeky finishes, amazing dribbling in tight areas, he could win the ball back too, better than Messi in that respect. He surely would have won European trophies if the ban wasnt in effect.

The only negative thing I can say about Barnes is he should have taken the ball into the corner against Arsenal in 89.  ;D
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,996
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:38:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
I am actually surprised with the amount of Alonso shouts.

Me too. In the sense that most people seem to have him in their selection.  I was expecting more of a mix of Fabinho, Mascherano and Alonso alongside Gerrard for anyone under 40. For the more experienced supporters on here I was surprised to see some pick Alonso when they had the added selection possibilities of the likes of Souness, McDermott, Ray Kennedy etc..

In saying all that Alonso was a wonderfully talented footballer, who did some great things at the club. But he was still young(ish) and quite inconsistent when you look at his time at the club. There's big games where he was left on the bench due to his form. CL semi-final in 2007 is a prime example.

I think Xabi Alonso was a much better and more consistent player once he left Liverpool. His final season at Liverpool was the start of that trajectory to being a truly World class midfielder week in, week out. In his final season, he was brilliant.

I only selected players based on what they did for Liverpool. That's partly the reason I didn't select Alonso or Suarez. Both players were arguably better when at other clubs (maybe that's a reflection of playing alongside better players).

Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm
As it is, for me it's hard to overlook what Luis did at Barcelona after departing when considering this. He continued to put up mental numbers proving that 13-14 was not a fluke.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,996
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:59:26 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:58:04 pm
Agreed. To oversimplify, in modern comparison terms and assuming the benefits of modern conditioning and protection, Barnes would (potentially) be the mythical combination of Ronaldo's pace and power with Messi's balance, touch and subtlety. Or as close as that is possible.

(Fans who only saw the midfield-sitting Barnes didn't see the Barnes older fans are talking about).

Barnes from 1987-91 was an unbelievable player. He was undoubtedly one of the best players in the World at the time. He was the best player in England by a fair distance (and I include Gascoigne in that comparison).

I agree about his skillset. He was big, strong and powerful but also he glided across the turf with the ball. He was the most silky and effortless player dibbling the ball that I've seen in a Red shirt. Barnes was superb in the air, a brilliant passer of the ball and could do the defensive side of things as well. Beyond TAA, he's arguably the best crosser of the ball I've seen for Liverpool. He was also an an amazing dead ball expert. Lethal on free kicks anywhere near the opposition box.

I wouldn't want anyone thinking Barnes was Messi + Ronaldo in terms of level of ability. Very few players have ever been at that level. But in terms of skillset he had bits of both of those players and was probably a rung or 2 below in overall ability.

However, I'd love to see a peak John Barnes in modern day football. In a team like Liverpool's I think it's fairly conservative to say he'd get at least 20 goals and 20 assists a season. He was that good.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
  • * * * * * *
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #101 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:32:12 am
Not my favourite role for Gerrard, but that would be pretty spectacular.

Not mine either but I had to get Dalglish, Barnes and Rush in and with a 4-3-3 I thought Kenny would've been wasted a little out on the right whereas we all know that Stevie could be effective pretty much anywhere on the pitch!

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:38:58 am
Me too. In the sense that most people seem to have him in their selection.  I was expecting more of a mix of Fabinho, Mascherano and Alonso alongside Gerrard for anyone under 40. For the more experienced supporters on here I was surprised to see some pick Alonso when they had the added selection possibilities of the likes of Souness, McDermott, Ray Kennedy etc..

In saying all that Alonso was a wonderfully talented footballer, who did some great things at the club. But he was still young(ish) and quite inconsistent when you look at his time at the club. There's big games where he was left on the bench due to his form. CL semi-final in 2007 is a prime example.

I think Xabi Alonso was a much better and more consistent player once he left Liverpool. His final season at Liverpool was the start of that trajectory to being a truly World class midfielder week in, week out. In his final season, he was brilliant.

I only selected players based on what they did for Liverpool. That's partly the reason I didn't select Alonso or Suarez. Both players were arguably better when at other clubs (maybe that's a reflection of playing alongside better players).

I agree with this somewhat and while I'm not necessarily a fan of Alonso the man and think he was somewhat inconsistent except for his first and final year, I had to compare him with players I'd seen enough of.  I loved Masch but think he was too one dimensional especially when we potentially have 3 destroyers on the pitch in Alonso, Gerrard and Souness.  But the other options were Whelan and McMahon from our best teams and Fab and Thiago, who perhaps haven't been here long enough to cement their places.  The little of McDermott I saw I always liked but I don't feel I saw enough of him and that's true of the likes of Ray Kennedy, Neal, Callaghan, Hughes etc as well.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,825
  • JFT 97
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
Mine.


                                                                                      💻
                                                                                  Edwards

                             Carra                              Carra                          Carra                    Carra

                                       Minamino                            Minamino                   Minamino

                                       Minamino                            Minamino                   Minamino
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:11:58 pm
Mine.


                                                                                      💻
                                                                                  Edwards

                             Carra                              Carra                          Carra                    Carra

                                       Minamino                            Minamino                   Minamino

                                       Minamino                            Minamino                   Minamino

Hahahahaha yes Al.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,259
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:28:24 pm »
Jay Carra, Carra
He'll pass the ball 40 yards
He always gets it back cos one of the Minaminos doesnt trust the other Minaminos
Jay Carra, Carra
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,898
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:38:53 pm »
-------- Clemence

Rob Jones  Hansen Van Dijk  Nicol

----- Souness Molby Barnes

----- Rush  Dalglish  Salah
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
GK- Alisson

RB- Phil Neal (ask this in a couple of years time and it'll be a different answer)
CB - VVD
CB - Hansen
LB - Kennedy

CM - Gerrard
CM - Souness
CM - Molby

FW - Barnes
FW - Salah
FW - Dalglish

Ridiculously tough, we've had some players alright.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
  • * * * * * *
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:38:53 pm
-------- Clemence

Rob Jones  Hansen Van Dijk  Nicol

----- Souness Molby Barnes

----- Rush  Dalglish  Salah

What? No Gerrard?! Are you mad?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 01:46:55 pm
What? No Gerrard?! Are you mad?

Is that a genuine question ?
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:38:53 pm
-------- Clemence

Rob Jones  Hansen Van Dijk  Nicol

----- Souness Molby Barnes

----- Rush  Dalglish  Salah

FFS close the thread, embarrassing. How did you manage to get all 3 forwards in the worst positions for them? And can I ask did you watch Liverpool at any point between 2000-2010, and have you thought about where the club would be without Gerrard?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,898
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:43:01 pm
FFS close the thread, embarrassing. How did you manage to get all 3 forwards in the worst positions for them? And can I ask did you watch Liverpool at any point between 2000-2010, and have you thought about where the club would be without Gerrard?

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,604
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:08:00 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:43:01 pm
And can I ask did you watch Liverpool at any point between 2000-2010, and have you thought about where the club would be without Gerrard?
That's pretty much all Andy thought about - dreamed of, almost - during that period. :)
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 