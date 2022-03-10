Bit of a balancing act, sure, but how many players do we want to see in the World Cup?



This is a bit different than all the shite warm up friendly bag-o-shite games we usually see and my usual view is balanced with the fact that the lads would want to be seen on the world stage.



Normally I'd be very much in the 'None!' camp. But you can't be can you? In the World Cup? Where legend status is achieved and lauded over the years.



Bit conflcted, but I don't think that even for Liverpool I could begrudge any player this.