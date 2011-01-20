Real's not there by luck. They have this holy trinity of Vincius Benzema and Modric that cant dominate a game for 90 mins by any means but can create absolute havoc for 10 or 15 mins at a time. They also have that residual dna that tells them that if they can just hang around until the time frames short enough that they can get it done.



If we can stuff those 3 when they ramp it up we should crush them, but the shitness stats while real are only half the story. against city all they did pile forward and start throwing crosses into the box and the mercs couldn't deal despite being twice as a good a team on paper and for most of the tie.



But WE, we are a different kettle of fish, Klopp will have explained the whole thing. its just going to take cool heads and team play.