Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 41450 times)

Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #880 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
Trip down memory lane to the Istanbul pre-match thread. :)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.560
Online Caps4444

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #881 on: Today at 04:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:39:00 pm
If they come back that way Patel wont let them in.

She will send them to Rwanda.
Online 88_RED

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #882 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 01:34:28 pm
I understand the calls for the need of a fast start and it is important to play at an intensity which unsettles them but do think it is important not to waste up too much energy in a fast start. The end of the game will be as critical as the start. Especially taking into account the introduction of Camavinga in the final 30 minutes. 

We have to be cautious with how much we put into our start. If we do go all out and have nothing to show for it, Real will grow into the game and we'll end up being gassed later into the game and potentially extra time.

CL finals are already games in where a lot of anxiety is used up before and during the game. As the games goes on, tiredness does show more for big finals rather than your run of the mill league game.

Maybe the fast 200mph start gets us a 2 or 3 goal lead.. both arguments have their merits.. Trust Jurgen to make the right calls..
Online Egyptian36

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #883 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm »

3 hours
Online S

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #884 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
Right Ive been pretty calm since we found out we were playing Real in the final. I am now officially shitting it. The chance of having seven of these things is sort of crazy isnt it?
Online Bobinhood

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #885 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Real's not there by luck. They have this holy trinity of Vincius Benzema and Modric that cant dominate a game for 90 mins by any means but can create absolute havoc for 10 or 15 mins at a time. They also have that residual dna that tells them that if they can just hang around until the time frames short enough that they can get it done.

If we can stuff those 3 when they ramp it up we should crush them, but the shitness stats while real are only half the story. against city all they did pile forward and start throwing crosses into the box and the mercs couldn't deal despite being twice as a good a team on paper and for most of the tie.

But WE, we are a different kettle of fish, Klopp will have explained the whole thing. its just going to take cool heads and team play.
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #886 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm »
It would be poetic justice for VVD to take Benzema down after 30 minutes...

Except instead of bringing Adam Lallana on, they'd be looking at the likes of Bale and Hazard...
Online TepidT2O

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #887 on: Today at 05:07:08 pm »
God knows how many are at the fan park

John Gibbons reckons its easily over 100k
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #888 on: Today at 05:07:13 pm »
We have to score first.  We've been conceding the first goal in matches lately and that could be dangerous here. If they score first they will use the dark arts again to time waste.
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #889 on: Today at 05:07:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:07:08 pm
God knows how many are at the fan park

John Gibbons reckons its easily over 100k

More than the Trump inauguration that's for sure
Online Caps4444

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #890 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:07:13 pm
We have to score first.  We've been conceding the first goal in matches lately and that could be dangerous here. If they score first they will use the dark arts again to time waste.

Yes that is my only real concern.as they will stop start the game If they score first. Second half of extra time v City, I think the ball must have been in play for 3 mins out of 15.
Online TepidT2O

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #891 on: Today at 05:13:27 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 05:07:36 pm
More than the Trump inauguration that's for sure
Hahaha

Id thought exactly the same!
Online 4pool

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #892 on: Today at 05:16:58 pm »
Online Red Berry

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #893 on: Today at 05:19:53 pm »
101 minutes until team news.
Online Andar

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #894 on: Today at 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:46:58 pm
For every shot a team conceded, how likely is it to be a goal. Madrid are better in that stat but then significantly worse in shots conceded, so basically each shot is harder to score against them, but you get a lot more shots. It's likely a result of us playing a high line, so we concede few chances but the ones we do concede are good, whereas they play deeper so they concede more shots but have more defenders in the way to block, or the shots get taken from worse positions.

Not to be negative but that could be a difference maker in a final.
Offline Sangria

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #895 on: Today at 05:21:24 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 05:06:52 pm
It would be poetic justice for VVD to take Benzema down after 30 minutes...

Except instead of bringing Adam Lallana on, they'd be looking at the likes of Bale and Hazard...

https://www.deviantart.com/tolyk/art/Fat-Gopher-take-2-120279476
Online AndyMuller

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #896 on: Today at 05:21:38 pm »
Minamino starting is the rumour apparently.
