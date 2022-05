I understand the calls for the need of a fast start and it is important to play at an intensity which unsettles them but do think it is important not to waste up too much energy in a fast start. The end of the game will be as critical as the start. Especially taking into account the introduction of Camavinga in the final 30 minutes.



We have to be cautious with how much we put into our start. If we do go all out and have nothing to show for it, Real will grow into the game and we'll end up being gassed later into the game and potentially extra time.



CL finals are already games in where a lot of anxiety is used up before and during the game. As the games goes on, tiredness does show more for big finals rather than your run of the mill league game.