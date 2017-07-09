« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 34596 times)

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:35:53 am »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:40:57 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:09:57 am
Euronews is covering it! Called us SLIGHT FAVOURITES. Boss footage in Paris

Euronews is a Samsung TV channel. Free. Its decent. Very European slant

I love channels like that covering us
Madrid's press are a bit cautious about this which says a lot because they are usually arrogant when they feel they are favorites.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:50:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:40:57 am
Madrid's press are a bit cautious about this which says a lot because they are usually arrogant when they feel they are favorites.

(drops microphone)

That's..


Massively believable  :D

THEY'RE RIGHT TO FEAR US

7.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:53:58 am »
Well we should know the result in 12 hours  hopefully 11 and Hendo will be practicing his shuffle. Stay focused and don't fall for any of their crap.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:54:38 am »
I'm weird about this match. I'm less confident right now than I was the day of the Kiev final. Despite us clearly being a better team now than then, and Madrid clearly being a worse team than then. I think its the first half performance against Wolves has put the shits up me. If I can finally see at least two of VVD, Thiago or Fabinho's names on the teamsheet at 7pm then I will relax a bit.

Also I've grown to hate 8pm KO's, absolutely hate them. The PL and FA have it right with the Satruday 5:30pm KO slot - that is 100% the best time of the week to watch a football match. But certainly no match should be kicking off after 7pm, ffs.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,590
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #765 on: Today at 11:05:56 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:01:16 am
I know mate, and a part of me knows Im being a bit of a spoiled brat, just a shit situation for so many who go all season long. Got to remember going forward not to expect anything to be fair. An yeah it could always be worse, could be worse for those fans who got stuff cancelled too, still shit though.

I've got mates who've had fuck all in any ballot this season, yet another who got a two in all 3 ballots, mad the way its working.

We got fuck all for Athens in 2007, yet my mate and his missus, who only started going in 2006, got tickets as he'd managed to do a couple of Euro aways. I couldn't afford an away as I was saving to get married, hadn't missed a home game for 5 years and started going in 1975.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,132
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:09:00 am »
3 hour drive up to Liverpool now, just cracked my first beer, up the fucking Reds
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #767 on: Today at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:23:31 am
Hope everyone enjoys themselves today, whatever theyre doing. With Klopp Im sure well be there again, but you never know when your next opportunity will be.

Heading to Liverpool, like I did in 2018 and 2019. Hope its as good as it was then :D

We'll be making our way up tomorrow;we've got visitors this weekend.

I'm okay leaving them to get on with it tomorrow and Monday but I thought I'd better be here to let them in today.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 