I'm weird about this match. I'm less confident right now than I was the day of the Kiev final. Despite us clearly being a better team now than then, and Madrid clearly being a worse team than then. I think its the first half performance against Wolves has put the shits up me. If I can finally see at least two of VVD, Thiago or Fabinho's names on the teamsheet at 7pm then I will relax a bit.



Also I've grown to hate 8pm KO's, absolutely hate them. The PL and FA have it right with the Satruday 5:30pm KO slot - that is 100% the best time of the week to watch a football match. But certainly no match should be kicking off after 7pm, ffs.