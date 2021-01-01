« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #720 on: Today at 07:16:06 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 06:42:18 am
Yup me too
Reading tha Matip likely to start. Bold
Joels been imperious this season, deserves to start in my view. Konate can come in around 65-70 to help see out our 3 goal advantage
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #721 on: Today at 07:18:07 am
Today is the day!

Fucking into these redmen these are shite!!!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #722 on: Today at 07:24:44 am
Good morning my fellow reds. It is so surreal that we are once again a few short hours from another European cup final. What a time to be a Liverpool FC fan. Let us collectively take a moment to enjoy these moments and cherish them I hope every red in Paris and around the world has a good time today. Lets bring the European cup  home to its other 6 siblings.


Jurgen said to me, you know. Well win the Champions League, you know. He said so".

I hope the fan park event gets streamed today. Would love to watch along with you all in Paris.
 
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #723 on: Today at 07:25:09 am
 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #724 on: Today at 07:40:57 am
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #725 on: Today at 07:42:08 am
Surprisingly relaxed. Though I usually turn a mess right before the game starts.

Come on Red men! Hopefully any respect and nerves are left behind in the dressing room.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #726 on: Today at 07:44:44 am
Cool little stream from last night's revelry in Paris..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pxUvzejUbc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pxUvzejUbc0</a>
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #727 on: Today at 07:59:54 am
Its just about midnight where I am, thank feck i can go to sleep and only have a few hours of nerves in the morning. Cmon you magnificent Bastards. Last prayer tonight is for a quick goal.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #728 on: Today at 08:03:27 am
Man I'm already pumped!

Come on, up the fuckin Reds!
