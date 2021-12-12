« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 30073 times)

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:39:08 pm »
2 weeks ago I had us beating Madrid quite easily , now I have it as a coin flip
Ancelotti teams always seem to play well against us. Play our A game and we should have too much for Madrid
Let's hope we are clinical because Madrid will be given the chance
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:40:34 pm »
In context.

We win #7 it's above United's treble.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:40:44 pm »
tomorrow will be a game where we really need the Mentality Monsters to show up.

I have to believe seeing Thiago start will be a huge boost in that direction.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:41:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:40:34 pm
In context.


superb, that.  wow.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:44:03 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:39:08 pm
2 weeks ago I had us beating Madrid quite easily , now I have it as a coin flip
Ancelotti teams always seem to play well against us. Play our A game and we should have too much for Madrid
Let's hope we are clinical because Madrid will be given the chance
We are clear favorites mate.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:44:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:40:34 pm
In context.

We win #7 it's above United's treble.


Christ. Some going that eh
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
We aren't that big of a favourite. Maybe slightly.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #647 on: Today at 09:50:01 pm »
One more sleep until Paris. I am having a couple of beers and getting my head ready for this. My best scenario - We fire out of the blocks like FA cup final, but score a couple this time. We are right on our game and Madrid prove they have been batting above their average this season. We hammer them.
Im totally ready for this, Champagne already on ice.
Or Ill take a crappy draw and pens. Who cares. Lets go reds. Have a great Liverpool trophy day and safe travels to all.
More beer. So proud to be a red.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:25:05 pm
You there are ya mate?

Bring us back some Rock.

;D I'll try my best!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:54:27 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:52:58 pm
;D I'll try my best!
Have a boss time mate. Well in
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:35:06 pm
yeah but that's purely hypothetical isn't it.   people saying we got into Europe because of those 2 points are 100% factually incorrect.

In the end, they weren't crucial. At the time, they absolutely were.
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:57:18 pm
In the end, they weren't crucial. At the time, they absolutely were.
you could say that about any other game where we got a late winner. 
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:02:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:59:00 pm
same as any other game where we got a late winner.

Ok  ::)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:14:21 pm
I think that is a bit harsh on Glen.

As the post came just after the Thiago predator boots pic, I thought they meant Craig....just about to kick off Al itells yer 😇
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:27 pm by vivabobbygraham »
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:09:12 pm »
In a way it would be ideal if we were like the 2018 team and flew out of the traps.

There are goals to be had there tomorrow. Its just how we manage the inevitable Madrid onslaught when it starts
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:18:32 pm »
It's not really sunk into me yet that we could win the treble tomorrow. Just feels like your normal, non-nonsense European Cup Final  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #657 on: Today at 10:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 10:09:12 pm
In a way it would be ideal if we were like the 2018 team and flew out of the traps.

There are goals to be had there tomorrow. Its just how we manage the inevitable Madrid onslaught when it starts
we'll be 4-0 up before they get chance to draw breath
« Reply #658 on: Today at 10:23:59 pm »
Wont be a walk in the park guys. Really must defend well.

Score first and need our best defece performance
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #659 on: Today at 10:24:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:40:34 pm
In context.

We win #7 it's above United's treble.


incredible that we've only lost 3 games all season
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:25:23 pm »
Up at 2:30 to drive from Penzance to Plymouth - train to Bristol flying to Paris get in midday.

How the fuck am I supposed to sleep?!?!

Absolutely buzzing.
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:58:16 pm
I'm still feeling quite chilled & relaxed. It's amazing what a couple of trophies already in the bag can do.

against the current European and world champs too...

still as nervous as hell though... :D
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:26:39 pm »
Every game ive watched of Real this year in the CL theyve been cut wide open time and time again. If PSG had had their shooting boots on, or Chelsea and City theydve absolutely walloped Madrid. If were on our game tomorrow were murdering this side of that i have no doubt

Ive got this feeling that were gonna give them such a hiding Perez will want an overhaul like back when they went for Ronaldo and Kaka etc
« Reply #663 on: Today at 10:28:25 pm »
« Reply #664 on: Today at 10:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 09:06:22 pm
Thinking about it a bit more, Real's game plan would probably be to give us the ball as much as possible; maintain a low and tight block so that their central defenders are not exposed on the ball and our attack doesn't have spaces in front and behind the defense; and then, of course, use their midfield to find the ball to Benzema, Viniscus, and Valverde as quickly as possible.

This tactic has the potential to work because we have been caught in transition a bit (it's jut the risk/reward nature of our play) and their forwards are lethal. It makes me wonder if we're really going to come out all guns blazing in that regard. It also makes me feel that starting Thiago will be important, potentially at the expense of either Hendo or Keita. Trent will be critically important, you feel, and as others have mentioned, the result might hinge on being efficient and ruthless with our chances.
Yeah. I think everybody's aware that will be it.
Everyone knows how we play and everyone knows our weaknesses. We know the type of football Ancelotti plays- same as Capello and Conte.

The question is- as with Chelsea, Spurs etc... how disciplined are we going to be with our line and the space behind the fullbacks- and how many will we restrict them to? (cause we will concede)

I'm not worried, cause in the tactics department, I'm sure Jurgen's got it covered. One of the greatest tactical masterpieces I've seen, was when Jurgen starved Sergio Busquets of any ball and we of course hammered Barca.
He's got this.

That defeat shocked Busquets SO MUCH- to his core, HE HASN'T TWEETED SINCE May 6 2019!
Just before the match! ;D

https://twitter.com/5sergiob
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:18 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #665 on: Today at 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:26:39 pm
Every game ive watched of Real this year in the CL theyve been cut wide open time and time again. If PSG had had their shooting boots on, or Chelsea and City theydve absolutely walloped Madrid. If were on our game tomorrow were murdering this side of that i have no doubt

Ive got this feeling that were gonna give them such a hiding Perez will want an overhaul like back when they went for Ronaldo and Kaka etc
yeah agree, they aren't the same side that they once were, we are so winning this game and I don't think it will be as close as people think it will be
« Reply #666 on: Today at 10:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:26:39 pm
Every game ive watched of Real this year in the CL theyve been cut wide open time and time again. If PSG had had their shooting boots on, or Chelsea and City theydve absolutely walloped Madrid. If were on our game tomorrow were murdering this side of that i have no doubt

Ive got this feeling that were gonna give them such a hiding Perez will want an overhaul like back when they went for Ronaldo and Kaka etc

I would love to believe this will happen mate but when we're in finals it's not that much a smooth sailing.  ;D
« Reply #667 on: Today at 10:35:46 pm »
« Reply #668 on: Today at 10:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:33:37 pm
I would love to believe this will happen mate but when we're in finals it's not that much a smooth sailing.  ;D
Oh i know. Just gorra mad feeling we'll fucking obliterate the chav twats
« Reply #669 on: Today at 10:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:54:27 pm
Have a boss time mate. Well in

Thanks mate, here's hoping for a great Saturday night for us all.  :-*
