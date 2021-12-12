Thinking about it a bit more, Real's game plan would probably be to give us the ball as much as possible; maintain a low and tight block so that their central defenders are not exposed on the ball and our attack doesn't have spaces in front and behind the defense; and then, of course, use their midfield to find the ball to Benzema, Viniscus, and Valverde as quickly as possible.



This tactic has the potential to work because we have been caught in transition a bit (it's jut the risk/reward nature of our play) and their forwards are lethal. It makes me wonder if we're really going to come out all guns blazing in that regard. It also makes me feel that starting Thiago will be important, potentially at the expense of either Hendo or Keita. Trent will be critically important, you feel, and as others have mentioned, the result might hinge on being efficient and ruthless with our chances.



Yeah. I think everybody's aware that will be it.Everyone knows how we play and everyone knows our weaknesses. We know the type of football Ancelotti plays- same as Capello and Conte.The question is- as with Chelsea, Spurs etc... how disciplined are we going to be with our line and the space behind the fullbacks- and how many will we restrict them to? (cause we will concede)I'm not worried, cause in the tactics department, I'm sure Jurgen's got it covered. One of the greatest tactical masterpieces I've seen, was when Jurgen starved Sergio Busquets of any ball and we of course hammered Barca.He's got this.