Thinking about it a bit more, Real's game plan would probably be to give us the ball as much as possible; maintain a low and tight block so that their central defenders are not exposed on the ball and our attack doesn't have spaces in front and behind the defense; and then, of course, use their midfield to find the ball to Benzema, Viniscus, and Valverde as quickly as possible.



This tactic has the potential to work because we have been caught in transition a bit (it's jut the risk/reward nature of our play) and their forwards are lethal. It makes me wonder if we're really going to come out all guns blazing in that regard. It also makes me feel that starting Thiago will be important, potentially at the expense of either Hendo or Keita. Trent will be critically important, you feel, and as others have mentioned, the result might hinge on being efficient and ruthless with our chances.