Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 28953 times)

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:30:04 pm
Nat Phillips meeting up with the squad
It's already a classic photo, but it'll be so much more iconic if we go on to win this thing.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:30:04 pm
Nat Phillips meeting up with the squad
That's a nice touch. The Bolton Baresi will be there for moral support.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #602 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:47:30 pm
Me nerves
Imagine the Nerves in a shoot out 🥵
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #603 on: Today at 07:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Xink on Today at 07:50:03 pm
Imagine the Nerves in a shoot out 🥵
We're all going to be put through the wringer. It's better to accept it.

When was our last comfortable final? Spurs 2019 is debatable, but I personally think taking a lead within seconds and defending a narrow lead for the whole game brings it's own brand of torture.

In my life I've seen us go right to the wire against everyone, from AC Milan and Chelsea to Birmingham and Cardiff.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:04:27 pm »
Thing about the Spurs final was that neither side was expecting us to go one nil up so soon in such a ludicrous fashion. Both sides' gameplan went out the window instantly and the whole thing turned into a cagey dirgefest.

It's not like we sat back and defended a one goal lead for the entire game. However hard done by Spurs might have felt, they had 85 minutes before Origi scored to get themselves back in the game and make a contest of it.

As for team selection, with five subs and such a boost in our overall quality compared to 2018, I'm quite comfortable with whoever we start. As I said before, my concern is that we start the game half asleep like we seem to have done so our last half dozen games. Ancelotti is the kind of manager who can really punish an opposition team for that.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:22:01 pm
This is what I'm hoping proves key in the game and makes the right difference for us. I'm hoping they go with Alaba at centre half as he's naturally played on the left most of his career. I've not seen much of him at centre half but I know he was dragged off at Man City a few weeks ago after being ran ragged. Nacho probably suits them better there as he's usually always played centre back and has been there for the last 4 wins they've had in this, he's no bum like.

Our being clinical is what it hinges on I feel. Goals haven't exactly been a problem for us this season but we have to be more lethal than were in the last two cup finals tomorrow.

Yup. We've been the better team in pretty much every game we've played this season. When we didn't get a result (when it mattered) it was because we squandered chances.

If our forwards don't have their scoring boots on, hopefully Fab or Hendo can smash one in. Virg or Joel with a bullet header will also do nicely. Heck, even a goalkeeping howler from Stretch will do. Poetic justice.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #606 on: Today at 08:24:11 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
Is that Capon Debaser?
is it fuck. haha whats that all aboot?

Boss vid that though
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #607 on: Today at 08:25:31 pm »
Fuck me, I wanted to enjoy the build up coverage.
But these are the things that are making me die inside.

WILL LIVERPOOL PLAYERS WANT REVENGE??????

DO LIVERPOOL UNDERESTIMATE MADRID?

WILL LOSING BE SUCCESSFUL SEASON??????

BETTER OR THE SAME OR WORSE THAN UTD 99???????????

Again. And again. And again.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #608 on: Today at 08:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:04:27 pm
Thing about the Spurs final was that neither side was expecting us to go one nil up so soon in such a ludicrous fashion. Both sides' gameplan went out the window instantly and the whole thing turned into a cagey dirgefest.

It's not like we sat back and defended a one goal lead for the entire game. However hard done by Spurs might have felt, they had 85 minutes before Origi scored to get themselves back in the game and make a contest of it.

As for team selection, with five subs and such a boost in our overall quality compared to 2018, I'm quite comfortable with whoever we start. As I said before, my concern is that we start the game half asleep like we seem to have done so our last half dozen games. Ancelotti is the kind of manager who can really punish an opposition team for that.
and tomorrow, if we do get an early goal, we sure as shit won't be thinking "job done" against this lot.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #609 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:24:11 pm
is it fuck. haha whats that all aboot?

Boss vid that though
newterp seemed to think it was you.

either that or he got his threads totally mixed up.  :)
« Reply #610 on: Today at 08:40:58 pm »
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #611 on: Today at 08:42:05 pm »
Lovely tribute to Craig Johnston that.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #612 on: Today at 08:43:23 pm »
Has softshite Johnson wished us luck for tomorrow night then or is he too busy attending a party?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #613 on: Today at 08:45:09 pm »
The 2005 win was a fairytale.

The 2019 win was our just reward for being the best.

A win tomorrow would cement this squad's place as one of the all time greats of European football.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #614 on: Today at 08:45:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:38:40 pm
newterp seemed to think it was you.

either that or he got his threads totally mixed up.  :)
Haha bananas.  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #615 on: Today at 08:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 08:43:23 pm
Has softshite Johnson wished us luck for tomorrow night then or is he too busy attending a party?
after the Wembley booing?  you're joking.

the Tories will forgive him being a useless lying piece of disgusting crap, but not that.  he'd be out by Monday night.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #616 on: Today at 08:48:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:46:10 pm
after the Wembley booing?  you're joking.

the Tories will forgive him being a useless lying piece of disgusting crap, but not that.  he's be out by Monday night.

I hope with all my heart that youre right. But enough of him..Come on you Mighty Reds  ;D ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:48:40 pm »
Just think this time tomorrow


the half time thread will have just been opened
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #618 on: Today at 08:49:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:48:40 pm
Just think this time tomorrow


the half time thread will have just been opened

 :o
Jesus Christ! I hope it's like the FA Cup semi final half time thread.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #619 on: Today at 08:53:48 pm »
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:59:54 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 08:53:48 pm
He could play in these and still be just as good.
I thought he did ....
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #621 on: Today at 09:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:45:53 pm
Haha bananas.  ;D

It was a really nice vid mate. Proud as ever of you!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #622 on: Today at 09:06:22 pm »
Thinking about it a bit more, Real's game plan would probably be to give us the ball as much as possible; maintain a low and tight block so that their central defenders are not exposed on the ball and our attack doesn't have spaces in front and behind the defense; and then, of course, use their midfield to find the ball to Benzema, Viniscus, and Valverde as quickly as possible.

This tactic has the potential to work because we have been caught in transition a bit (it's jut the risk/reward nature of our play) and their forwards are lethal. It makes me wonder if we're really going to come out all guns blazing in that regard. It also makes me feel that starting Thiago will be important, potentially at the expense of either Hendo or Keita. Trent will be critically important, you feel, and as others have mentioned, the result might hinge on being efficient and ruthless with our chances.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #623 on: Today at 09:13:22 pm »
Wonder if the fan park/boss stuff will be live streamed?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #624 on: Today at 09:13:51 pm »
I just wanted to wish everyone in Paris a safe trip and to have a great weekend. Turn Paris red everyone and bring the European cup home. All the very best to you all. YNWA.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #625 on: Today at 09:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 08:43:23 pm
Has softshite Johnson wished us luck for tomorrow night then or is he too busy attending a party?

I think that is a bit harsh on Glen.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #626 on: Today at 09:16:19 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 09:13:51 pm
I just wanted to wish everyone in Paris a safe trip and to have a great weekend. Turn Paris red everyone and bring the European cup home. All the very best to you all. YNWA.

Cheers mate. We've taken over the streets as you can imagine. Hope it's also reflected in the stadium tomorrow to give the lads a big boost during the match.

All very civilised and good natured today from my own experience.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #627 on: Today at 09:18:26 pm »
Whatever happens remember how we got here. Starting with Alissons goal and a lot of moments where we thought 5th place would be pushing it. Theres a lot of glory to be had in this story already.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #628 on: Today at 09:19:47 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:13:22 pm
Wonder if the fan park/boss stuff will be live streamed?

Hoping for this too. I was going to the pub with a couple of mates but my lad now wants to watch with me so staying in now. Probably crack open a can around 4 so hopefully this is on.
