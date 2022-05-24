If Thiago and Fabinho are truly fit to start, I wonder what our midfield is going to be because one of the two, Hendo, or Keita are going to miss out. Without the recent injuries, I would've said it was probably going to be Hendo who misses out but I now think he's going to start. And so will Keita.
So for me, it's probably going to be Hendo, Keita, and Fab to start. And Thiago to definitely come on in the second half.
Only other question mark is Matip or Konate. Matip edges it for me but wouldn't be worried in the slightest if Konate starts.
Up the Reds!