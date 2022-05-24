Yeah the Anfield Wrap build up show mentioned that as well as they won't want Trent being in those danger areas out wide, and again Real defence is absolute gash, Militao has been on the end of some spankings by us in the knockouts when he was at Porto where he didn't really stand out and he looked all over the place against City, Alaba isn't even a CB by trade and Nacho is a back up if he starts instead, Mendy and Carvajal are no where near as good at Robbo and Trent defensively.



This is what I'm hoping proves key in the game and makes the right difference for us. I'm hoping they go with Alaba at centre half as he's naturally played on the left most of his career. I've not seen much of him at centre half but I know he was dragged off at Man City a few weeks ago after being ran ragged. Nacho probably suits them better there as he's usually always played centre back and has been there for the last 4 wins they've had in this, he's no bum like.Our being clinical is what it hinges on I feel. Goals haven't exactly been a problem for us this season but we have to be more lethal than were in the last two cup finals tomorrow.