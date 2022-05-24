« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #560 on: Today at 05:00:07 pm
Interesting point being made is that Kloppo is making them train in the sun as tomorrow night is expected to be warmer.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #561 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm
Toss up, but I think I'm gradually swaying towards Konate as the slightly more aggressive choice to impose ourselves on them. But don't mind.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #562 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:07 pm
Interesting point being made is that Kloppo is making them train in the sun as tomorrow night is expected to be warmer.
Forecast is around 17 degrees by the time of kick off.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #563 on: Today at 05:04:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:07 pm
Interesting point being made is that Kloppo is making them train in the sun as tomorrow night is expected to be warmer.

Didn't Rangers try that?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #564 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm
No idea mate but I'm betting we're a better team than Rangers.  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #565 on: Today at 05:07:36 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:45:15 pm

Lovely, this has brightened up an already sunny day.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #566 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t3J_2R9rAp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t3J_2R9rAp8</a>
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #567 on: Today at 05:12:09 pm
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #568 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #569 on: Today at 05:22:01 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:58:30 pm
Yeah the Anfield Wrap build up show mentioned that as well as they won't want Trent being in those danger areas out wide, and again Real defence is absolute gash, Militao has been on the end of some spankings by us in the knockouts when he was at Porto where he didn't really stand out and he looked all over the place against City, Alaba isn't even a CB by trade and Nacho is a back up if he starts instead, Mendy and Carvajal are no where near as good at Robbo and Trent defensively.

This is what I'm hoping proves key in the game and makes the right difference for us. I'm hoping they go with Alaba at centre half as he's naturally played on the left most of his career. I've not seen much of him at centre half but I know he was dragged off at Man City a few weeks ago after being ran ragged. Nacho probably suits them better there as he's usually always played centre back and has been there for the last 4 wins they've had in this, he's no bum like.

Our being clinical is what it hinges on I feel. Goals haven't exactly been a problem for us this season but we have to be more lethal than were in the last two cup finals tomorrow.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #570 on: Today at 05:25:13 pm
jhghghjggj" border="0
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #571 on: Today at 05:39:47 pm
Matip for me all day long. Would always go for experience in a game like this.

The pitch is a bit of a curve ball. Would have been all over that type of thing in years gone by and fretting about it. Not these days.

Boils down to a few things in my opinion that are all related to how successful we've been this season. Momentum... fatigue... injuries...whichever way the dice rolls as far as that goes. In normal circumstances would put this as 65:35 in our favour, but reckon it's more like 51:49 at the moment.

Whatever happens, I honestly think that this is the greatest ever Liverpool side ever. I don't say that lightly.

One last push.

YNWA.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #572 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm
Liverpool: Fans could be fined for wearing club colours on the Champs Elysees


Quote
Liverpool fans in Paris for the Champions League final against Real Madrid may be fined if they wear club colours around the Champs Elysees.

The wearing of football colours is prohibited in the popular tourist attraction area from the Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe.

Those who dress in club scarves, hats or display banners can also be fined 135 euros by police.

The dress code rules will be enforced until 18:00 BST on Sunday, 29 May.

Liverpool have received an allocation of 19,618 tickets for the match at Stade de France on Saturday.

However, while fans without tickets have been urged not to travel or attempt to buy tickets from third parties, the French authorities still expect more than 70,000 Reds' supporters in Paris.

A fan zone has been set up in the south-east of the city at Cours de Vincennes, just over six miles from the ground to accommodate the Liverpool supporters on Saturday.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61610761

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #573 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:42:20 pm
Liverpool: Fans could be fined for wearing club colours on the Champs Elysees


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61610761




that's....idiotic
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #574 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:48:49 pm

that's....idiotic


Not if you're the French authorities looking to print some easy money.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #575 on: Today at 05:59:47 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:51:05 pm

Not if you're the French authorities looking to print some easy money.

Yeah, nice little earner for them.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #576 on: Today at 06:01:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:54:27 pm
My nerves have gone here not going to lie. I actually can't watched tomorrow I will be on a plane and land just about after it all finishes I think (11:30 pm UK time). Was gutted but I looked on the bright side of "well I will land and a result will just have happened, cannot even check, I can just relax knowing I can't know anything as it happen. I can't be nervous"
 
NOPE, now I am 10x more nervous knowing I will be on a flight completely in the dark until I land. Also with the superstition in me saying "Well if I can't watch, what's that mean?! Would it be different if I could watch"

So yeah my head's gone on this  ;D

Ask the captain to find out ...... or ask the steward(ess) to ask the captain to find out. And get regular updates throughout.  Its the CL final ffs . I am sure they have a modicum  of humanity
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #577 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm
Thanks for the hard work duvva, just reading through these now :wave

Quote from: wige on May 24, 2022, 10:38:11 am
What goal gave you most satisfaction?

I think it's the Alonso rebound in Istanbul. Origi would probably have been the answer, but my best friend decided to get married in a f*cking renovated barn that day.. I watched the whole game on a shitty internet stream that was about 3 minutes behind. Some nobhead got the notification on a betting app before I saw the goal, so it was a complete anticlimax (in terms of the goal alone).

ha ha, the correct answer would have been to make your excuses and not go :P Must have been simultaneously terrible and a huge relief to find out out about Origi's goal that way.

Quote from: wige on May 24, 2022, 10:38:11 am
What are your plans for watching this one?

Well this time it's a friends 40th. Me and the GF are round theirs for a BBQ and it's been planned for ages. But, I'm making sure he has access to BT Sports (be it streaming, or me subbing him for a month) and I'm watching it. Nothing's keeping me from watching this one in real-time.

Great stuff ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #578 on: Today at 06:09:32 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:01:13 pm
Toss up, but I think I'm gradually swaying towards Konate as the slightly more aggressive choice to impose ourselves on them. But don't mind.

I don't mind either but I'd probably plump for Matip if given the choice, I think he's slightly the better 1v1 defender and we may need that tomorrow. But can totally see the calls for Konate.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #579 on: Today at 06:10:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:09:32 pm
I don't mind either but I'd probably plump for Matip if given the choice, I think he's slightly the better 1v1 defender and we may need that tomorrow. But can totally see the calls for Konate.

Ball carrying and passing as well - so Matip for me.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #580 on: Today at 06:12:36 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:10:43 pm
Ball carrying and passing as well - so Matip for me.

True, although I like Konate's passing as well, I think it's just as good as Matip's. No one carries a ball out of defence like Joel though :D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #581 on: Today at 06:21:46 pm
Anyone else start off quietly confident when this final was confirmed, only to turn into a bit of a nervous wreck now?

The idea that we could have seven European Cups tomorrow suddenly hit me.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #582 on: Today at 06:26:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:17 pm

didn't someone on here predict this - them both having one good leg, so we need to tie their bodies together for the game?  :)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #583 on: Today at 06:31:38 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:21:46 pm
Anyone else start off quietly confident when this final was confirmed, only to turn into a bit of a nervous wreck now?

The idea that we could have seven European Cups tomorrow suddenly hit me.

Yes, same here! Still over 24 hours left and am definitely edging towards the nervous wreck phase now. It's gonna be a drag tomorrow but still, 2019 was much worse, what with the horrible thought of potentially losing to Tottenham Hotspur in a Champions League final.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #584 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:31:38 pm
Yes, same here! Still over 24 hours left and am definitely edging towards the nervous wreck phase now. It's gonna be a drag tomorrow but still, 2019 was much worse, what with the horrible thought of potentially losing to Tottenham Hotspur in a Champions League final.
Oh yeah, no comparison. That was horrendous. Three week wait, it was bloody Spurs and we hadnt won anything in seven years. Feel a little calmer having won something two weeks ago.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #585 on: Today at 06:45:39 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:39:46 pm
Oh yeah, no comparison. That was horrendous. Three week wait, it was bloody Spurs and we hadnt won anything in seven years. Feel a little calmer having won something two weeks ago.

Honestly, Lucas Moura scoring that winner against Ajax left me on a real downer ;D

It's still going to be awful tomorrow but you're right, I'm a lot calmer than in 2019, given where we are today.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #586 on: Today at 06:48:01 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:45:39 pm
Honestly, Lucas Moura scoring that winner against Ajax left me on a real downer ;D

I was in a bad mood for days as a result of that.

Then on the day of the final suddenly realised it's Spurs we're going to win. Never felt so confident ahead of a final.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #587 on: Today at 06:50:15 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:21:46 pm
Anyone else start off quietly confident when this final was confirmed, only to turn into a bit of a nervous wreck now?

The idea that we could have seven European Cups tomorrow suddenly hit me.
I'm fairly confident but In 2005 I woke up and first thing I thought we're winning number 5 tonight and it was much the same in 2019.
I was out of bed with kettle on before I even thought of the finals in 2007 and 2018...Ask me tomorrow how nervous I am :)   
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #588 on: Today at 06:51:32 pm
BT's YouTube is showing it for free apparently

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvsU48M4dpY
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #589 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 06:50:15 pm
I'm fairly confident but In 2005 I woke up and first thing I thought we're winning number 5 tonight and it was much the same in 2019.
I was out of bed with kettle on before I even thought of the finals in 2007 and 2018...Ask me tomorrow how nervous I am :)
nope.  :)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #590 on: Today at 06:54:03 pm
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-61607125
Liverpool fans heading to Paris face long delays at Dover

Liverpool fans travelling to the Champions League final are facing long queues at the Port of Dover.

Thousands of supporters have descended on the Kent port to board ferries to France for Saturday's match in Paris.

Some fans are complaining of "chaos" as they are stuck in hours-long queues alongside families heading for half-term holidays.

The port advised people to "pack adequate supplies including food and water" as major delays were expected.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #591 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm
I'm still feeling quite chilled & relaxed. It's amazing what a couple of trophies already in the bag can do.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #592 on: Today at 07:00:37 pm
IT'S HITTING ME a AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Got my new scarf today. Red and gold. Is it a sign?

Well the fucking massive flag arriving tomorrow I'm hanging out my upstairs window is a sign I BELIEVE IN THIS CLUB

Feeling it yknow. It's brilliant. To need something, to hunger, to care so deeply...

I'm in love with this club and it's such a pure powerful thing AAAAAAAA


7.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #593 on: Today at 07:01:38 pm
BT preview show (Live).


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YNH29WIZgKc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YNH29WIZgKc</a>
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #594 on: Today at 07:30:04 pm
Nat Phillips meeting up with the squad
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #595 on: Today at 07:36:13 pm
If Thiago and Fabinho are truly fit to start, I wonder what our midfield is going to be because one of the two, Hendo, or Keita are going to miss out. Without the recent injuries, I would've said it was probably going to be Hendo who misses out but I now think he's going to start. And so will Keita.

So for me, it's probably going to be Hendo, Keita, and Fab to start. And Thiago to definitely come on in the second half.

Only other question mark is Matip or Konate. Matip edges it for me but wouldn't be worried in the slightest if Konate starts.

Up the Reds!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #596 on: Today at 07:38:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:17 pm


Ringa Ringa Roses
Pocket Full of Real Posies
A dive, a dive,
They all fall down!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #597 on: Today at 07:40:19 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:30:04 pm


Nat Phillips meeting up with the squad

Emergency CB sorted.
In case Real decide to cripple our entire defense in the first half...
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #598 on: Today at 07:47:03 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:13 pm
jhghghjggj" border="0


The stadium is gonna be a fun house in Paris alright
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #599 on: Today at 07:47:30 pm
Me nerves
