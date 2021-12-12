I can relate - It suddenly dawns on you they are no mugs and its gonna be a battle - Just keep reminding yourself how you'd feel if we did play City tomorrow though - A hell of a lot worse than you feel now - I know I would be feeling a lot more anxious!



Yeah, I'd be anxious because of how well they play. But City would be infinitely more prone to collapsing under pressure. These fucks won't buckle even if we score five past them. Don't know, let's wait to see our lineup first, but we'll need to take our chances and be prepared to fight for everything. Should be a fascinating game really.