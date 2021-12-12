« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 24283 times)

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Xink on Today at 01:20:12 pm
I can relate - It suddenly dawns on you they are no mugs and its gonna be a battle - Just keep reminding yourself how you'd feel if we did play City tomorrow though - A hell of a lot worse than you feel now - I know I would be feeling a lot more anxious!

Yeah, I'd be anxious because of how well they play. But City would be infinitely more prone to collapsing under pressure. These fucks won't buckle even if we score five past them. Don't know, let's wait to see our lineup first, but we'll need to take our chances and be prepared to fight for everything. Should be a fascinating game really.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #481 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:20:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HksbPIVb3PM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HksbPIVb3PM</a>

how random was it that jota walked by around 1:40 seconds in?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #482 on: Today at 01:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Xink on Today at 01:18:10 pm
Well the easiest from memory was the Spurs final - before that I struggle to recall a final where we have kept a clean sheet.
It's never comfortable when conceding 3 goals or more in a final which has happened on multiple occasions

Man United, Worthington Cup final in 2003. Won 2-0
