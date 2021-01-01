A big honour to be a part of this great final again. Ten times and counting now. Hopefully many more in the future but for the time being let's take care of this one. Similar to 2019 it felt like it was very close to being another team in the final than the ones we've ended up getting. Finals are often turgid affairs and I wouldn't be surprised if this happens to be the same, all that matters though is winning it, I'd love nothing more than for our name to be on this trophy for the seventh occasion by the end of Saturday night, by any means necessary. History has a funny way of repeating itself, to be playing these again in Paris of all places is some story, and it'll be some occasion.



Alisson

Trent Matip VVD Robertson

Fabinho

Thiago Henderson

Salah Mane Diaz



Hoping with everything inside of me that Fabinho and Thiago make it. Whether we can get 90/120 minutes out of either remains to be seen. Most of it picks itself. I can actually see Konate starting ahead of Matip as he's played 5 of the 6 knockout ties. Bench will obviously be full of game changers, too. It's a really interesting one to call. I think the order of the day is how clinical we'll have to be in front of goal. That's where I think the difference can be made. We've been superb in attack all season but I'm hoping for something a little different from the two cup finals with Chelsea, this time we have to take our chances in 90 minutes. Midfield is obviously the key debate but I believe their weakness, if they have any, because they're obviously a great side, is with their defence. I don't think they have the same authority in there this time without that c*nt Ramos and Marcelo. Personally, I hope they go with Alaba at centre half as he's spent much of his career on the left roaming forward, not to say he can't play there but he got legged at Man City at half time, and I think Nacho is a better central defender.



It's going to be a really emotional night regardless of the outcome. It's been a superb season but success on Saturday would be another crown jewel in the collection, our biggest yet, perhaps. It feels quite a bit different to the last two finals, possibly due to the fact it's come so quickly after the last league game, maybe we're just getting used to it again. Once again, I truly believe if both teams play to their very best, we will win. Alas ...



COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!