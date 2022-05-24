« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 15673 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,441
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #320 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:19 am
Anyone else think Courtois is a mistake waiting to happen when the ball's at his feet?

He'll be aware of Mane's predatory instincts for sure, but my god he doesn't have faff around when the ball's on the turf and once you've got him on his weaker foot you're in.

Yes definitely ... as is Militao

They just don't get pressed like we will in la liga ... its one of the reasons I'd start Keita because I think we can give them fits if we put the high press on
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #321 on: Today at 11:11:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:19 am
Anyone else think Courtois is a mistake waiting to happen when the ball's at his feet?

He'll be aware of Mane's predatory instincts for sure, but my god he doesn't have faff around when the ball's on the turf and once you've got him on his weaker foot you're in.

Their whole back 4 + keeper is a mistake waiting to happen to be honest, Diaz should have a field day on their right hand side.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #322 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:44:33 am
Also Milan, Munich and 2021 where games that the team that created more chances and dominated Play lost.

Interesting, thanks for sharing.

That's probably the thing that I fear the most about losing a final.  I can deal with being beaten on the day by the better side, but it will be harder to take if we get beaten having played well and created more chances.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
  • JFT96.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #323 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:19 am
Anyone else think Courtois is a mistake waiting to happen when the ball's at his feet?

He'll be aware of Mane's predatory instincts for sure, but my god he doesn't have faff around when the ball's on the turf and once you've got him on his weaker foot you're in.

He's not as comfortable with the ball at his feet as many modern day goalkeepers, you're spot on there. But it would be also nice if he could not even dive for a shot from one of our players, similar to how he just let Bernando Silva's effort go by him at the Etihad without even moving. It was a decent enough strike, but he could've at least made an effort.


I understand the notion that Real Madrid had plenty of chances against City over two legs which shows their quality, but let's not kid ourselves here: City will give up opportunities if you actually don't just give up against them before the game has really got going. West Ham proved it, Villa did, Palace do on occasion, we trouble them of course, Wolves often give them a game. Teams in Europe do too. So yes, Real Madrid had chances against City but more teams would do if they didn't accept defeat before the game.

Fabinho at the base with Henderson and Naby. Thiago off the bench later on.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #324 on: Today at 11:19:33 am »
Quote from: duvva on May 24, 2022, 10:18:06 am
The OP was written by a range of posters and some of it was before the game against Wolves, so at that time Thiago was fit. It obviously looks unlikely he will be now, and more likely that Fabinho will be back - no secret inside knowledge here!
Thanks Duvva. I really enjoyed the little RAWK interviews.  Cant believe its only Thursday, the week is going slow
Logged

Online Xink

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #325 on: Today at 11:28:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:19 am
Anyone else think Courtois is a mistake waiting to happen when the ball's at his feet?

He'll be aware of Mane's predatory instincts for sure, but my god he doesn't have faff around when the ball's on the turf and once you've got him on his weaker foot you're in.

I think he's probably better than Ederson overall in all most areas.

I know we have a great record in PK's - but would anyone be concerned if it goes to pens considering he's an absolute unit and about 6 foot 5? :-\ - I dont think there's any taller GK's at an Elite level? - Although granted we have prevailed in at least one shootout against Cech who is only a tad smaller
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:01 am by Xink »
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #326 on: Today at 11:32:03 am »
Allison

Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Fabiniho

Salah
Mane
Diaz

i'd be shocked to see any other team start (providing Thiago is fit to play)
Logged

Online Xink

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #327 on: Today at 11:34:17 am »
Yeah surely Thiago has to start if fit.

If you bring him on after 60 minutes and he breaks down you've used two subs.
If you start him and he breaks down - it's only one.

Fab would also be a concern - not so much on fitness - but whether he can hit the gound running having not played for a few weeks
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
  • JFT96.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #328 on: Today at 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: Xink on Today at 11:28:56 am
I think he's probably better than Ederson overall in all most areas.

I know we have a great record in PK's - but would anyone be concerned if it goes to pens considering he's an absolute unit and about 6 foot 5? :-\ - I dont think there's any taller GK's at an Elite level? - Although granted we have prevailed in at least one shootout against Cech who is only a tad smaller

The obvious idea with that is to hit the ball hard and low into the corner. You probably should do that anyway regardless of the stature of the goalie. But in general, if the goalie is a unit then you want to put it hard and low because it can be a little more difficult to get down to a well placed shot. Anything high and not right in the postage stamp is relatively comfortable for a tall goalkeeper.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,479
  • IFWT
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #329 on: Today at 11:40:39 am »
What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?

'77  After the disappointment of the FA Cup Final  to winning the European cup 4 days later.  It was simply brilliant.  Then going to the Picton Library the next day to see the homecoming.  I was just 16 (my birthday was on the FA Cup Final day).

What was your favourite final?

So hard to choose, having seen them all, but it has to be '77, I think.  '05 a close second.

What was your lowest point?

Heysel.  I was there and it has to be one of my lowest moments supporting the reds.

What goal gave you most satisfaction?

So hard to choose.   Probably Divock against Barcelona.  But a special mention to Kenny in '78.

Have you even been to a live CL final?

Paris '81 and Heysel 85.

What are your plans for watching this one?

Going to watch at my daughter's house in Aigburth.  Not so keen on watching in the Pub these days.

What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?

Benzema.  He really needs to keep his gob shut  :P

Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?

Diaz


« Last Edit: Today at 11:44:01 am by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #330 on: Today at 11:40:41 am »
Every day that passes, our boys get stronger!

Tired?  Not on your fvcking life! :wanker

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 