Anyone else think Courtois is a mistake waiting to happen when the ball's at his feet?



He'll be aware of Mane's predatory instincts for sure, but my god he doesn't have faff around when the ball's on the turf and once you've got him on his weaker foot you're in.



He's not as comfortable with the ball at his feet as many modern day goalkeepers, you're spot on there. But it would be also nice if he could not even dive for a shot from one of our players, similar to how he just let Bernando Silva's effort go by him at the Etihad without even moving. It was a decent enough strike, but he could've at least made an effort.I understand the notion that Real Madrid had plenty of chances against City over two legs which shows their quality, but let's not kid ourselves here: City will give up opportunities if you actually don't just give up against them before the game has really got going. West Ham proved it, Villa did, Palace do on occasion, we trouble them of course, Wolves often give them a game. Teams in Europe do too. So yes, Real Madrid had chances against City but more teams would do if they didn't accept defeat before the game.Fabinho at the base with Henderson and Naby. Thiago off the bench later on.