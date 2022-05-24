What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?
'77 After the disappointment of the FA Cup Final to winning the European cup 4 days later. It was simply brilliant. Then going to the Picton Library the next day to see the homecoming. I was just 16 (my birthday was on the FA Cup Final day).
What was your favourite final?
So hard to choose, having seen them all, but it has to be '77, I think. '05 a close second.
What was your lowest point?
Heysel. I was there and it has to be one of my lowest moments supporting the reds.
What goal gave you most satisfaction?
So hard to choose. Probably Divock against Barcelona. But a special mention to Kenny in '78.
Have you even been to a live CL final?
Paris '81 and Heysel 85.
What are your plans for watching this one?
Going to watch at my daughter's house in Aigburth. Not so keen on watching in the Pub these days.
What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?
Benzema. He really needs to keep his gob shut
Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?
Diaz