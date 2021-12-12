« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 13270 times)

Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:35:27 pm
I'm so excited mate. COME ON!
I know me too.
Offline palimpsest

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm
He's not wrong about their midfield, though.

I've read some mad takes of Kroos in the CL thread when they were playing City, about how he should have retired and that he was past it and all that. Bollocks. He's still quality, and him and Modric can still produce the goods. I think the shouts of Madrid not being as good as they were and that they are lucky to be in the final is also mad. Sure, not what they were, but they're still a very dangerous side that can turn anyone in world football over on the day. We're going to have to be really on our game from start to finish to win this, especially when we get chances.

I agree. It's a little silly to see people dismissing them. They beat us in 2018, they knocked us out of the competition last year, they're Real Madrid, and it's the CL final. Pretty much the most difficult opponent we could have asked for. That they're not the Real Madrid of years gone by is irrelevant. They're still champions of Spain, with world class players who have ample experience of winning the most coveted trophy in the world. And the wild ride they've had to get to this year's final will give them even more confidence. So yeah, we need to be absolutely at the top of our game and expect a long, hard fight.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm
I agree. It's a little silly to see people dismissing them. They beat us in 2018, they knocked us out of the competition last year, they're Real Madrid, and it's the CL final. Pretty much the most difficult opponent we could have asked for. That they're not the Real Madrid of years gone by is irrelevant. They're still champions of Spain, with world class players who have ample experience of winning the most coveted trophy in the world. And the wild ride they've had to get to this year's final will give them even more confidence. So yeah, we need to be absolutely at the top of our game and expect a long, hard fight.
We bossed them in 2018 before they injured Salah. I'd rather play them in the final because they are frankly not as good as City and they got outplayed in almost all their knockout matches.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm
I know me too.
Are you French by the way?
Offline Circa1892

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
We bossed them in 2018 before they injured Salah. I'd rather play them in the final because they are frankly not as good as City and they got outplayed in almost all their knockout matches.

Yet they still won all those matches. They've got better as the season went on (they nearly didn't make it out of their group).

At our best I think we edge it - but lets not pretend this is like 2019 when we are clearly superior to our opponents. If Benzema gets a chance he scores - we'll need to be clinical and at our best.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm »
Fucking hell, just seen that ad with Xabi. Properly on it now for the next 3 days.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:22:08 pm
Is it really only Wednesday?
it's Thursday in Bangkok.
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
it's Thursday in Bangkok.

Are you in Bangkok? Do you know my mate Red Mongoose? He is of this parish.
Offline JackWard33

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
Yet they still won all those matches. They've got better as the season went on (they nearly didn't make it out of their group).

At our best I think we edge it - but lets not pretend this is like 2019 when we are clearly superior to our opponents. If Benzema gets a chance he scores - we'll need to be clinical and at our best.

I think were clearly superior assuming our key players are fit
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 pm »
Thanks for the OP! :D

What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?
I started to fall in love with LFC thanks to the Miracle of Istanbul, so it's that one, obviously. I didn't really care much about English football before that only that I was already sick to the death of ManUtd so it was a very interesting coincidence all things considered. And, boy, what a match to fall in love with LFC, right? Of all matches...

What was your favourite final?
Same as above. No disrespect to the Madrid final as I was still a nervous wreck for large parts of the match even though we were in control... but Istanbul? That was absolutely magical. I still don't know how Dudek pulled off that double save against Shevchenko. Magic. Fate. Luck. Call it what you will.

What was your lowest point?
Gotta be Kiev/Kyiv after that fucking POS Ramos injured Salah. It felt like direct punch to the gut, done with precision to take the wind out of our sails. Then Karius getting concussed and never living that final down, and the fact that Gareth fucking Bale scored a wondergoal (something he hasn't even done since. Hell, has he even played for RM ever since that goal?!) just to rub it in. All a shambles. Still proud as fuck of the team, though. It only took us a year to get back there... and done in a way that we'll never ever forget.

What goal gave you most satisfaction?
In terms of CL finals? Origi's goal vs Spurs, duh. Clinched Number 6 right there and then. Alonso's goal in Istanbul might be more memorable but I wasn't a fan then, I was just starting to fall in love with the club and my love steadily grew over the years... so it wasn't a "satisfactory" goal for me to scream, it was definitely more of a "HOLY SHIT WHAT IS HAPPENING" goal  D

Have you even been to a live CL final?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, good one.
On a more serious note: I live in a third world country (that believes itself to be part of the first world) and I've never even been to Anfield or Liverpool or the North of England. Let's start there first, shall we? ;D

What are your plans for watching this one?
As I've been living with my family since the pandemic started, it's not gonna change much. Staying at home, being a bag of nerves. No special plans.

What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?
Definitely Benzema. Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. are good shouts too. Modric could also be one.

Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?
Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane. Gotta say I love Matip's adventures into the opposite box too ;D

What tactics do you think Klopp will use?
I don't think we'll go gung-ho right at the start, that'd be a bit too suicidal against RM's experience and dark arts. I think we'll see something more controlled and patient, but Trent's gotta be incredibly focused to stop Vinicius from crossing to Benzema. On the other hand, I don't think their backline can cope with Salah/Mane/Diaz... or, at least, not without making such an effort they'll be exhausted come the 60th minute.

Team predictions?
If they're both fit, then Fab and Thiago must start. If not, then we'll see (I think) Hendo Keita and someone else (whether it's one of Fab/Thiago or, if neither is fit, then it's Milner). I think we'll see Matip partnering VVD at the back after Konaté's less than stellar performance against Wolves but I can't blame the lad - stuff like that happens once in a while. So, if they're all fit...

Alisson; Trent; VVD; Matip; Robbo; Fabinho; Thiago; Hendo; Salah; Diaz; Mane.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm
Are you in Bangkok? Do you know my mate Red Mongoose? He is of this parish.
I was there in March but not now.

sorry to say, I met no Mongooses.  or Mongeese.  or Mongeeses.

as far as I know, anyhow.  :)
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
We bossed them in 2018 before they injured Salah. I'd rather play them in the final because they are frankly not as good as City and they got outplayed in almost all their knockout matches.

Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.
Offline Legs

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.

If Madrid are superior to City then they must be better than us too then.

Madrid have good players and I would never write them off.

I think if they played in our league they wouldnt win it with the team they have this season.

Saturday will be a tight game just hope we can get it done in 90 minutes.
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm »
Oh it's Liverpool, we don't do easy finals. Prepare now for extra time and penalties.  :wave
Offline Caston

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 09:14:02 pm
People seemingly forgetting that we're not in great form (despite the amazing results). Trent got roasted about 3 times by Pedro Neto at the weekend, Vinicius will be a next level challenge by comparison. Jiminez had Konate consistently beaten, lets see how he fares against Benzema if VVD doesn't make it. Their midfield is getting on a bit, but if we have to field Milner, Hendo and Naby, we're definitely losing the MF battle.

Lots of concerns for sure, let's hope the week off sees us recoup some energy, form and players.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Offline Caston

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm »
Providing there are no setbacks, Fabinho and Thiago should be fit to face Real Madrid. [Dom King]
Offline Filler.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm
Oh it's Liverpool, we don't do easy finals. Prepare now for extra time and penalties.  :wave


Bollocks. Three quick goals. Half time. Come out second half guerning - stroke the cup like a total idiot - win 6-0.
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm
Oh it's Liverpool, we don't do easy finals. Prepare now for extra time and penalties.  :wave

what was the last time we had an easier final? Madrid '19, right? Even though I was still nervous I didn't feel Spurs had any major chance of drawing the match and then with Big Div's goal it was curtains for them.

Even the CWC final was nervy as hell.
Offline Red Berry

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
If Madrid are superior to City then they must be better than us too then.

Madrid have good players and I would never write them off.

I think if they played in our league they wouldnt win it with the team they have this season.

Saturday will be a tight game just hope we can get it done in 90 minutes.

I'd say the key to Real Madrid is mentality. We know that, comparatively, Chelsea and City just can't match it, even though technically they might have better squads. It's Madrid's mentality that has dragged them over the line until now.

We're up against the one team who's history in the competition truly surpasses our own. Against Bayern, Barcelona or AC Milan, we're up against peers. We are mentality monsters, and we'll need every ounce of it to overcome a team who think they have a divine right to this trophy.

Our team is better than the one they faced in 2018; and arguably their team is not as good. But between their mentality, and Ancelotti's ability to frustrate Liverpool FC specifically, it is going to be a true battle.

I expect Real Madrid to try and do a Chelsea on us, as in the two finals. They have the quality to capitalise over an extended game that will make it an even match. We have to try and win this in the 90, as it won't get any easier from there.
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm

Bollocks. Three quick goals. Half time. Come out second half guerning - stroke the cup like a total idiot - win 6-0.

I like your idea very much mate.

Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
what was the last time we had an easier final? Madrid '19, right? Even though I was still nervous I didn't feel Spurs had any major chance of drawing the match and then with Big Div's goal it was curtains for them.

Even the CWC final was nervy as hell.

Yeah, 2019 CL Final was the "easier" final.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to win a seventh European Cup to such an extent that Dr Niklaus Hausler and Patrick Hantshcke, the founders of German neuroscience company neuro11, were involved in the session.

They have worked with Liverpool all season, trying to get the players to stay calm in high-pressure moments such as penalty shootouts, and yesterday worked with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas, among others, on delivering free-kicks.

All players taking set-pieces had wires attached to them to monitor their heart rates and today they will work on penalties. Hausler and Hantschke have been invited to join the team in Paris.

[@DominicKing_DM]
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
If Madrid are superior to City then they must be better than us too then.

Madrid have good players and I would never write them off.

I think if they played in our league they wouldnt win it with the team they have this season.

Saturday will be a tight game just hope we can get it done in 90 minutes.
Have a look at the match thread  :D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352210.1880
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm
Providing there are no setbacks, Fabinho and Thiago should be fit to face Real Madrid. [Dom King]
If that's the case and they can both start, the starting lineup picks itself outside of Matip/Konate. I can see arguments for both, so it'll be interesting to see who Klopp and the coaching staff pick.
Offline OkieRedman

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.

KDB was off. That is why they lost. If they left him in they win, but he might have picked up a bad injury and they lose the league.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:28:46 pm
KDB was off. That is why they lost. If they left him in they win, but he might have picked up a bad injury and they lose the league.
I remember one of their journos saying that "these are better than us" in their paper.
Offline hide5seek

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
We bossed them in 2018 before they injured Salah. I'd rather play them in the final because they are frankly not as good as City and they got outplayed in almost all their knockout matches.
Out playing them means nothing. We need to  out score the  feckers. I'd put them as favourites as can't remember when they last lost a final?
Offline skipper757

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm
Out playing them means nothing. We need to  out score the  feckers. I'd put them as favourites as can't remember when they last lost a final?

CL:  us in 1981
European finals in general (excluding Super Cups and such):  Aberdeen in the CWC in 1983

They are very savvy in finals and games in general.  They are not going to try to play amazing football and play us off the park.  Rather, they'll look for key moments and try to be clinical.  We could easily be 1-0 and playing well, and then, a good spell of play by them ends with Modric playing a great ball through to Vinicius who squares to Benzema for 1-1.  It's the type of thing that happened to City.  Benzema's goal to make it 2-1 at the Etihad was crucial, and it basically came out of nothing as Real were thoroughly being dominated.  It happened again in the second leg.  City should've finished the tie, and then Rodrygo turned into Pele for 2 minutes.  Same as them ripping apart PSG so quickly despite Mbappe being inches away from sealing it on multiple occasions.

We'll need to show that big-game mentality to match Real.  They don't need (nor want) many chances to score and catch us out.  It only takes a few seconds and some brilliance from the likes of Modric to turn a game we've dominated on its head.
Offline kezzy

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:02:00 am »
We never do it easy in finals but a straight forward win would do wonders for my blood pressure.   3-0 to us.   Come on the redmen.   
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:02:23 am »
They've lost a few Copa del Ray finals this past decade gone.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:10:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:23 am
They've lost a few Copa del Ray finals this past decade gone.

They've also never played anyone as good as this Liverpool side in any of their European finals
Offline timbo

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:22:57 am »
I agree
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #271 on: Today at 12:24:44 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:10:04 am
They've also never played anyone as good as this Liverpool side in any of their European finals

They also imo played 3 mentally weaker teams. Chelsea prolly the strongest mentality wise but weakest team they faced

PSG and City imo are fragile when it comes to the CL because of how desperate they are to win it, the fact its both clubs mission to win it and theyve both lost finals recently

I am not down playing Madrid, theyre attack and midfield is very good BUT i dont think they have the ability to keep up with our energy

Hopefully we can be clinical in this game as I think we will absolute storm them in the first 15-30mins, just gotta finish our chances.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #272 on: Today at 12:28:10 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm
Out playing them means nothing. We need to  out score the  feckers. I'd put them as favourites as can't remember when they last lost a final?


The bookies have us as favourites.

LFC  1.58   MADRID  2.40
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #273 on: Today at 12:30:58 am »
What do bookies know though?
Online latortuga

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #274 on: Today at 12:36:53 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:46:37 pm
We weren't favourites in 2005.

Correct and we didn't win the game in 90 minutes either so the statistic held.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:42:09 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:12:45 pm
Daft thing is he was rooting for City in the semi, despite having the distinction of scoring a winning goal in a CL final for RM. I know he kicked a ball around for City for a bit when he was past it, so I can only assume his bias is because he's either been bought or because City were the English team.
I know that's the narrative on here, Red Berry, but I don't think Macca was as biased as you say. Sure, as you point out, City were the English team so for an English audience the commentators will treat them as the 'home' team and favour them, but I recently rewatched those late goals for Rodrigo. I thought Macca was actually in hysterics of delight - "What is happening here?" "I can't believe it!" etc. He put a lid back on his reactions later, but I believe he absolutely loved Real's comeback.

And just while we're talking about Real's comebacks this season, I have a lot of confidence in us to see out a win, but I think a part of me won't be relaxing even if we're two goals up deep into stoppage time with the ref raising the whistle to his mouth.
Online jckliew

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #276 on: Today at 01:00:01 am »
Who will be in the final squad? Is Divock still in the squad?
Online latortuga

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #277 on: Today at 01:03:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:58 am
What do bookies know though?

You need to distinguish between a bookmaker who makes the market and those who bet and shape the market.  Your premise is somewhat right that bookmakers don't know and generally don't care because they get to clip both sides of the market, but that doesn't mean we can't infer things from how a market is priced, particularly as we move closer to the start of the match when all relevant information is deemed to be priced into the market and it is widely accepted that the price is at its 'sharpest' or most accurate in reflecting the probability of each outcome.

Put it this way, in the last 23 seasons of the UEFA Champions League Final being played, when a team was priced as Liverpool are today that team has lifted the cup 77% of the time.

3 times teams favoured in the market as we are, have failed.

2005 AC Milan - We all know this story

2012 Bayern Munich lost to Chelsea on penalties

2021 Man City lost to Chelsea in 90 minutes.

So the market is quite accurate in predicting these outcomes, but of course 77% isn't 100% so we can still lose this final because of a mistake or bad refereeing decision etc etc.
