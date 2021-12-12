« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

rocco

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:35:48 pm
Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC
@JamesPearce

Can see him playing with a pain killer injection if we think its a safe option
Barneylfc∗

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:53:37 pm
Hendo Fabinho Keita is almost certain IMO. Thiago from the vetch hopefully and Bobby and Jota also great subs to have.

It's a long way from Swansea to Paris. Thiago could still probably drop a ball on your toes from there though.
RedSince86

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:00:19 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:01:54 am
Agree, this is going to be potentially be three hours of nail biting. The shithousery will reach new heights in this game - Real Madrid know they need to slow things down and break up our rhythm cue Vinicus, Casemiro, Benzema, Carvajal diving, faking injuries, surrounding refs, etc. to the stop play.
I've had a feeling for a few weeks that Ancelotti will set up his side to be like those Napoli away games that were stop and start and shithouse levels to 10.

Militao must be worried at the thought of playing against us, he played in those knockout games when we spanked Porto into oblivion, he never looked great in those games and from what i've seen of Real in the CL this season he doesn't seem to have improved much since.
Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm
These Madrid fans are something else.  "Don" Carlo will have a plan for Liverpool. Like Jurgen Klopp is the German Mike Bassett for fucks sakes.  ;D
Jookie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:47:58 am
No. My respect for players is based on what they did for us as players. I don't tend to get irritated by ex-players being critical or saying something controversial when employed as a pundit or whatever. They're entitled to their opinions and their own preferences (and whatever they need to do in their jobs).

This.

In Alonsos case he played more game for Real, won more trophies with Real and is Spanish. If he supports them then so what. Hes likely unsure who he wants to win to be honest but if it is Madrid then so be it.
oldman

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:18:27 pm
What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?

1977 - was on the first special train out of lime street 12.00 Monday
we were told it would be a dry trip and when we got to Dover we were all put in a warehouse to wait for more trains to arrive before being put on the ferry.
we were then told that a ferry was ready to go early and off we went - then the captain said that cos we were well behaved he would open the bar and so the party began
got into Rome 7.00 am wed and a magical day began

What was your favourite final?
Istanbul although I didn't go

What was your lowest point?
heysel

What goal gave you most satisfaction?
the equaliser in Istanbul

Have you even been to a live CL final?
yes 4 - 77 ,78,81,85

What are your plans for watching this one?
party at home

What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?
benzene is a beast and has improved so much

Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?
Mane & Trent have been an inspiration but Diaz the most exciting

What tactics do you think Klopp will use?
think we'll  blitz them early

Team predictions?
none
Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:19:21 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:17:14 pm
This.

In Alonsos case he played more game for Real, won more trophies with Real and is Spanish. If he supports them then so what. Hes likely unsure who he wants to win to be honest but if it is Madrid then so be it.

I'd put money on him loving us more though.  :D
LFC when it suits

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:23:33 pm
So many stories, subplots and history with this final.

1) We are going for our 7th European Cup to put us level with Milan
2) Ancelotti going for his 4th European Cup to beat Paisley's record
3) Ancelotti used to manage the bitters,the closest Everton will ever get to winning a European Cup.
4) We beat Madrid in Paris in 81 to win the European Cup 41 years ago
5) We want revenge for 2018 in Kiev
6) Ancelotti's history with Liverpool in the mid 2000s with Milan
