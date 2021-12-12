What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?



1977 - was on the first special train out of lime street 12.00 Monday

we were told it would be a dry trip and when we got to Dover we were all put in a warehouse to wait for more trains to arrive before being put on the ferry.

we were then told that a ferry was ready to go early and off we went - then the captain said that cos we were well behaved he would open the bar and so the party began

got into Rome 7.00 am wed and a magical day began



What was your favourite final?

Istanbul although I didn't go



What was your lowest point?

heysel



What goal gave you most satisfaction?

the equaliser in Istanbul



Have you even been to a live CL final?

yes 4 - 77 ,78,81,85



What are your plans for watching this one?

party at home



What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?

benzene is a beast and has improved so much



Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?

Mane & Trent have been an inspiration but Diaz the most exciting



What tactics do you think Klopp will use?

think we'll blitz them early



Team predictions?

none