THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Was a nervous wreck before Thiago got injured but after the weekend I am absolutely bricking it. Really hope we have a full strength team!

Unfortunately for me CL games are always at 4am my time so probably won't see any sleep before and after the final.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »
What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?

Istanbul 2005. I was in grade 6 back then, primary school, and crying like a baby at half-time. Milan was pretty much the best team at the world back then and they were toying with us. However, the second half was sooooooo special. I don't know why, but the blitzkrieg from our players made me feel like we could win it. Extra time almost caused me a heart attack, but Jerzy saved us, and the day after was one of the best days of my life so far.

What was your favorite final?

It was not the most exciting one, but the one against Spurs. I lived in China back then and the match started at 3 AM local time. I couldn't watch it at a pub or a bar since everything was closed, so I was cuddled in my bedroom and watching it via a delayed stream while my mates were messaging our group chats like crazy. I remember going to work as a zombie the next day.  ;D ;D

What was your lowest point?

My lowest point as an LFC fan, personally, was failing to qualify to the knockout stages of CL against Basel. We needed a win, but we just couldn't get it. I understand there were much worse Liverpool moments in the last decade or so, but this one was really painful cause it meant we were not a top club any longer.

What goal gave you the most satisfaction?

Idk why, but Luis Garcia's goal against Juventus has a special place in my heart. It was a perfect shot. Wijnaldum's header against Barca is worth mentioning, too.

Have you ever been to a live CL final?

Nope, unfortunately not.

What are your plans for watching this one?

I'll be in Paris, hopefully, but since I have no ticket, I'll try to go to a fan zone, fan park, or just a pub with LFC fans.

What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?

Vinicius and Modrić. to be honest, I was quite surprised with Vini's progress this year, he matured a lot and stopped making stupid decisions. He is a player who makes Benzema the beast he is. Regarding Modrić, he never stops and seems to get better and better as time goes by. Hopefully, he'll have a bad day on Saturday :-X.

Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?

I think this answer has Luis Diaz written all over it. The guy is a box of surprises. When he arrived, it looked like his fitness could be a problem, but he is a beast, technically gifted and I just hope he stays fit for as long as possible.

What tactics do you think Klopp will use?

I think he will not change the system and I just hope our high line will work much better than against Villareal.

Team predictions?

I will not predict Madrid squad because I don't know their injury news et.
For LFC, I think we'll have a major talking point in the center of our defense. Ali, Trent, Robbo, and Virg ( if healthy) are certain, but I don't know who will partner Virg. I, personally, would go with Konate simply because of the pace. The ideal midfield would be Fab, Thiago, and Hendo, but hopefully, we can have Fab or Thiago ready, I think at least one of them will start on the bench. So, my 11 would be: Ali, Trent, Ibou, Virg, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:59:59 pm
Spanish press is going to call us Farmers League if Madrid beat the top 3 of PL to win the Champions League.

We are the last bastion whether PL fans admit it or not.

ha ha - that is a wild point, but a valid one.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm »
Hearing rumours that Drake just bet on Real Madrid  8)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Today at 02:04:53 pm
Hearing rumours that Drake just bet on Real Madrid  8)

Who?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:12:49 pm »
SO - I am less confident about this match now than I was two weeks ago. But I still think we will do it.

There is no question Madrid are a worse team now than they were 4 years ago. Modric & Kroos especially are shadows of their former selves (Modric's assist against Chelsea not-withstanding). Benzema is having an Indian summer, but that's more to do with being overshadowed by other players before this season. They don't have Ronaldo and without tempting fate, I don't think Bale or Hazard are capable of coming on and wreaking havoc like Bale did in 2018. They also don't have prime, shithouse Ramos anymore who like him or not was a fantastic leader for them at the back. The other thing we have now is the mentality, having won in 2019 under similar circumstances to how this League season ended. If we hadn't done that and were going against Madrid for a second time without the win in 2019 behind us, I'd be very, very worried.

In terms of Liverpool, we will line up like this unless Klopp & co have been massively disguising injuries or something horrible happens in training this week:

                 Alisson

TAA      Matip         VVD       Robbo

   Henderson  Fabinho    Keita

      Salah      Mane     Diaz

I'm going to assume Thiago isn't fit enough to start so the only question-mark is Fabinho. I don't think he was ever going to get minutes on Sunday after limping off against Southampton so its a guessing game. If Fabinho doesn't make it, I'd drop Henderson to the 6 and pick Milner to play on the right of the 3 MFs to try and help TAA against Vinicious. Salah on the other hand looks fit and I also assume there is nothing sinister hidden away about VVD.

My only big concerns for Liverpool:
  • Matip & Konate played like under-17's on Sunday. Hopefully one of them will be settled by having VVD back. I think it will be Matip but if he picks the pace of Konate to help with Vinicious I wouldn't be shocked
  • We were defensively exposed on the break on both flanks by Wolves and Vinicious in particular has the potential to exploit that
  • Salah continues to be in wretched form, despite his goal. He looks completely bereft of confidence, which is manifesting physically in terms of his pace and strength, and his decision making in the final third is not good. But I'm not in any way suggesting he shouldn't or won't start.

One thing that I think will help us is that I actually think Wolves setup and play in a similar way to Madrid quite a bit. They are defensively sound, with extremely technically gifted midfielders, and looked to hit us on the break. I think Madrid will be the same just with more quality but at least we had just about the best team in the PL (Spurs being the other one that comes to mind) to warm-up against.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:21:48 pm »
This is my first time travelling abroad to follow the reds. I don't have a ticket but Im absolutely buzzing for this.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:43:33 pm »
not expect much goals for this one.

we have to defence well. we will have some chances to score but defending is the decider here
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:47:25 pm »
brilliant OP and posts after, the memories are great... ill have a stab at a couple of the questions sure:

What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?
-83/84, and it was fairly vague I was only 9, but winning on Pennos... but 04/05 really.. unforgetable

What was your favourite final?
Stevie Gs one of course..

What was your lowest point?

when Mo was injured by Ramos..i was so angry.. and so sad for Mo..but maye that will do for Mo this time around,, he hopefully will come out all guns blazing.. and win it for us

What goal gave you most satisfaction?

Stevie Gs header in 05.. it personafied everything about that man
Have you even been to a live CL final?
nope, if only

What are your plans for watching this one?
Ill be in italy with friends, some of which are united fans...Ive been keeping it quite all season (more or less), but ill be letting it all out if we win this one....

What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?
vinicius for sure, and benzima..

Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?
Diaz, Mane, and Alisson (cant be only one)

What tactics do you think Klopp will use?
his high pressing 4-3-3 tora tora tora...

Team predictions?
for me the most important element in the team for the weekend is midfield and i hope Thiago can play, and Fabinho, the attack and defense picks itself 
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:44:24 am
Curtis Jones up against Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

YIKES  :o :o

Curtis was absolutely class against De Bruyne and Silva in October. Hes been very good when played since. People not rating Curtis is bizarre. Hope Thiago is healthy obviously but would not blink an eye at Curtis
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:25:23 pm »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Today at 03:15:21 pm
Curtis was absolutely class against De Bruyne and Silva in October. Hes been very good when played since. People not rating Curtis is bizarre. Hope Thiago is healthy obviously but would not blink an eye at Curtis

Plus - Toni Kroos has been horrible in the CL this season. Ancelotti's weird hierachy requirements means he still starts until hauled off for Camavinga.

Modric is Modric.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:25:23 pm
Plus - Toni Kroos has been horrible in the CL this season. Ancelotti's weird hierachy requirements means he still starts until hauled off for Camavinga.

Modric is Modric.
neither of them pulled up many trees against City
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:54:41 pm »
I'll accept the challenge. I find it genuinely interesting that for so many on here their first final was 2005. I obviously thought some of you were older, particularly Hazell who I had pegged for a woman in her 60s   ;)

What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?

Paris, 1981. I was 7 years old and my first season following the Reds resulted in us finishing 5th in the league while Villa won the title and Spurs won the Cup with a Ricky Villa wonder goal. So my loyalty faced an early test as we headed to Paris for a precursor to this year's final against Real. The game was a pretty turgid affair from memory, with Alan Kennedy's extraordinary winner and Benny Hill style celebration the clear highlight.

What was your favorite final?

Has to be 2005 doesn't it? An incredible run to the final including the Olympiakos last minute Gerrard screamer, a trip to Cologne/Leverkusen back in the days anyone could travel to see the Reds (although I missed Rafa's famous pub visit), the "ghost" goal and then the greatest miracle you'll ever see in a final. It was particularly special not just because of the comeback but because it was without doubt the worst Liverpool side to take the field in a European final. And we won.

What was your lowest point?

Heysel 1985 for obvious reasons. I still feel ashamed that despite only being 11, I wanted the game to be played and was annoyed by their penalty award. Obviously I've grown up since then while others continue to dishonour themselves by excusing their conduct that night. In hindsight, I'm glad we lost and that it was Platini disgracing himself, dancing around the pitch with the trophy as the bodies still lay warm. Truly horrific.

What goal gave you the most satisfaction?

Vladi's goal in the 2005 final as that was the point when I genuinely entertained the possibility we might come back. In fact if you watch the replay, one of the Milan players stops to tie his laces just before Vladi shoots. Outside of finals, it's got to be Divock's winner against Barcelona from Trent's cheeky corner. Utterly absurd moment where you're in pure disbelief at it all.

Have you ever been to a live CL final?

No and not likely ever to until I work out how to hack the UEFA ballot.

What are your plans for watching this one?

At home with a mate. Used to love watching games in a pub but can't stand it now. Much easier to grab a beer, take a piss and avoid having to put up with some moron next to you spouting shite.

Haven't bothered answering the game specific questions as they're amply covered by others.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:56:39 pm by Schmarn »
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:00:41 pm »
The Thiago injury has fucked my head up a little for a few days, I can't see any type of Achilles injury being fine in 6 days unless there's a pain killing injection involved and even then it's dangerous to play on it for next season.

Think this final could be the making of Naby Keita, can see him having a big game.

Think the team will pick itself with Matip starting and Fabino hopefully back, Bobby and Jota good game changers from the bench.

Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool (Robertson)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm »
What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?

1977 vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

What was your favourite final?

see above, our first European Cup win and a great feeling, magnified by the extremely disappointing loss at Wembly a few days earlier. 

What was your lowest point?

1985 vs Juventus at the Heysel Stadium

What goal gave you most satisfaction?

micer's goal in 2005. Like many I was thinking don't shoot.

Have you even been to a live CL final?

No and it's never likely to happen, the ticket prices are outrageous.

What are your plans for watching this one?

At home, possibly with a couple of mates. Can't stand watching football in pubs these days, haven't really done so since the smoking ban, plus there's bound to be some idiots winding me up.

Team predictions?

depends on who's available in midfield, ideally

Becker, Trent, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Henderson, Thiago, Stan, Salah, Mane, Diaz
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:59:33 pm »
Game really needs to be 2 weeks after the end of season so players are refreshed (im bias because I want Fabinho and Thiago enough time to recover)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:59:33 pm
Game really needs to be 2 weeks after the end of season so players are refreshed (im bias because I want Fabinho and Thiago enough time to recover)
I actually think a week is the right gap, just should be a week after the FA Cup Final not the last league game which should be before the FA Cup Final. Then if youre not in the FA Cup final you get two weeks - which for us doesnt always seem a good thing, but at this point our boys are looking tired so its probably the lesser of two evils. If you make the FA Cup Final as well then you still have a week which will feel like a life time after playing two a week for most of the past few months
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:23:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:15:12 pm
I actually think a week is the right gap, just should be a week after the FA Cup Final not the last league game which should be before the FA Cup Final. Then if youre not in the FA Cup final you get two weeks - which for us doesnt always seem a good thing, but at this point our boys are looking tired so its probably the lesser of two evils. If you make the FA Cup Final as well then you still have a week which will feel like a life time after playing two a week for most of the past few months

We're like fish out of water when we don't play for two or three weeks. There's obviously tiredness there after 60+ games (and AFCON/other internationals) but a longer gap wouldn't help, maybe a day or two and mainly for the sake of injury recovery for a few.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:30:14 pm »
I think it was one reason the 2019 match was poor. Neither team had played for three weeks
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:35:56 pm »
Valverde has taken the Salah quotes the wrong way.

"He underestimated Real Madrid. It's disrespect to our badge. It motivates us.'
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:01:02 pm »
I really hope either Thiago or fab make it. Both would be huge luck and I'd be very confident.

We can win it without both but we'd have to hope our full backs produce a lot of the creativity on the day and we have the clinical edge.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:56:28 pm »
What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?

I was 21 in 1977. My Grandfather, who went to his first Liverpool game in 1912, paid for me to go to the final in Rome as a 21st birthday present. We flew out (the first time I'd ever flown) the night before the final, had a tour of the city then on to the match. We even got back in time to see the tour of the city and the speeches at Picton Library.

What was your favourite final?

See above

What was your lowest point?

I was at the Heysel in 1985. No more needs to be said.

What goal gave you most satisfaction?

Tommy Smith's in Rome

Have you even been to a live CL final?

1977, 1978, 1981, 1985

What are your plans for watching this one?

Probably watch it on the telly at home
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:02:59 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 05:30:14 pm
I think it was one reason the 2019 match was poor. Neither team had played for three weeks

That final was also poor because we had the lead after 2mins. We were never going to go full tilt after that, plus two english sides who know how each other play

Im quite nervous for this game not going to lie

We looked extremely tired against Wolves. I will say this though, we tend to struggle against 5 at the back more so will be nice to play the 4 of Madrid.

Hopefully Fab is fit, dont see Thiago starting this and lucky if he gets minutes.

Only other question is Matip or Konate. I honestly dont know, they both have weaknesses and strengths. Trust Klopp whoever he selects

I have a feeling youll see a similar approach to the Chelsea and City cup games, where we go full pelt in the first 20-30 mins and look to score 2 or 3.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:44:05 pm »
Are they at full strength, does anybody know?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:00:45 pm »
Liverpool have drifted in the betting,  Real have hardened.
