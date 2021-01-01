Istanbul 2005. I was in grade 6 back then, primary school, and crying like a baby at half-time. Milan was pretty much the best team at the world back then and they were toying with us. However, the second half was sooooooo special. I don't know why, but the blitzkrieg from our players made me feel like we could win it. Extra time almost caused me a heart attack, but Jerzy saved us, and the day after was one of the best days of my life so far.It was not the most exciting one, but the one against Spurs. I lived in China back then and the match started at 3 AM local time. I couldn't watch it at a pub or a bar since everything was closed, so I was cuddled in my bedroom and watching it via a delayed stream while my mates were messaging our group chats like crazy. I remember going to work as a zombie the next day.My lowest point as an LFC fan, personally, was failing to qualify to the knockout stages of CL against Basel. We needed a win, but we just couldn't get it. I understand there were much worse Liverpool moments in the last decade or so, but this one was really painful cause it meant we were not a top club any longer.Idk why, but Luis Garcia's goal against Juventus has a special place in my heart. It was a perfect shot. Wijnaldum's header against Barca is worth mentioning, too.Nope, unfortunately not.I'll be in Paris, hopefully, but since I have no ticket, I'll try to go to a fan zone, fan park, or just a pub with LFC fans.Vinicius and Modrić. to be honest, I was quite surprised with Vini's progress this year, he matured a lot and stopped making stupid decisions. He is a player who makes Benzema the beast he is. Regarding Modrić, he never stops and seems to get better and better as time goes by. Hopefully, he'll have a bad day on SaturdayI think this answer has Luis Diaz written all over it. The guy is a box of surprises. When he arrived, it looked like his fitness could be a problem, but he is a beast, technically gifted and I just hope he stays fit for as long as possible.I think he will not change the system and I just hope our high line will work much better than against Villareal.I will not predict Madrid squad because I don't know their injury news et.For LFC, I think we'll have a major talking point in the center of our defense. Ali, Trent, Robbo, and Virg ( if healthy) are certain, but I don't know who will partner Virg. I, personally, would go with Konate simply because of the pace. The ideal midfield would be Fab, Thiago, and Hendo, but hopefully, we can have Fab or Thiago ready, I think at least one of them will start on the bench. So, my 11 would be: Ali, Trent, Ibou, Virg, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah.