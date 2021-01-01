« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Age Profile of Squad  (Read 582 times)

Offline TheMan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Age Profile of Squad
« on: Today at 03:11:23 pm »
Klopp has won everything but this squad of players deserved more than 1 league title especially when up against the financial muscle of an oil state. I am worried however that with City's sportwashing set to continue unabated that we simply won't be able to go back to the well again and get the points total in the late 90's that it may require to win.

A lot of key players turn 30 before the start of next season and the age profile of key players in the squad is going in the wrong direction. Yes, we have Carvalho, Elliot and Jones in the middle, Konate and Trent at the back and Diaz and Gordon up front and maybe a few others but I am concerned. In terms of the spine of the team and in terms of proven world class players and leadership we simply don't have those players available to us under the age of 29/30 and we need to work harder to get the age profile down.

To sum up I feel we are potentially facing uncertain times, yes we may get another season or two at the top level from the warriors who have won everything but then there is a big gap to a pool of promising but unproven players that I have mentioned already.

I feel we are short in the category of top-level players in the 23 - 28 age bracket that will help us bridge the gap between the kids with potential and the aging stars. In that middle bracket we really only have Trent, Konate, Diaz and Jota and it's not enough. We need to urgently set about fixing it in next 18 months.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:21 pm by TheMan »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm »
Not worried about this at all. Unless they all leave on frees and we have limited money to replace them over the next few years.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,145
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:15:41 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
After all this club has done with recruitment the last 5 seasons you are worried about our future, we just signed Carvalho and look to be targeting a top MF this summer and our turnover is going to be hitting over £600 million by 23-24.

"Turning doubters into believers". ;)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,535
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
Actually, you are right, its downhill from here on.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,112
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:20:42 pm »
Ah well it was fun while it lasted...
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:21:26 pm »
Oh man, not this again ::)
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,535
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm »
Question time. Who is OP?

A) SteveO
B) Catcherintherye
C) Davek
D) Saint Domingo

Right answers get two peanuts and a bottle cap, courtesy of the people's club.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:24:35 pm »
Are the schools off already?
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,112
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:24:05 pm
Question time. Who is OP?

A) SteveO
B) Catcherintherye
C) Davek
D) Saint Domingo

Right answers get two peanuts and a bottle cap, courtesy of the people's club.

I'm going with all of the above, it was a group collaboration.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,535
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:25:05 pm
I'm going with all of the above, it was a group collaboration.

Maybe not Dave. I dont know. Its not long essay-like enough.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,112
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:26:53 pm
Maybe not Dave. I dont know. Its not long essay-like enough.

He got overruled.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,145
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:30:51 pm »
Worrying times.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:32:08 pm »
My word, is this is what you post after the season we've had, I'd dread to see one of your posts in January after the Chelsea game. In one fell swoop we got Diaz and showed the sucession plan is already underway.

Klopp is here for 4 years so we will be there or thereabouts. No guarantees when you are up against a club who can outspend you and break every rule there is.

Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,480
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm »
"uncertain times"TM
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,112
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:32:08 pm
My word, is this is what you post after the season we've had, I'd dread to see one of your posts in January after the Chelsea game. In one fell swoop we got Diaz and showed the sucession plan is already underway.

Klopp is here for 4 years so we will be there or thereabouts. No guarantees when you are up against a club who can outspend you and break every rule there is.



Obviously a blue or manc on a wind up. A really piss poor attempt might I add.

Really try harder.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:42:35 pm »
Obviously I have full faith in the recruitment team. I was just a bit concerned after reading the last paragraph in Eamonn Sweeney's column in the Irish Independent. I am not worried or panicking or anything like that. I just feel that in order to maintain our extraordinary levels we need to address imminently the issue of acquiring more players in the 23 - 27 bracket.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,145
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:43:40 pm »
:D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:42:35 pm
Obviously I have full faith in the recruitment team. I was just a bit concerned after reading the last paragraph in Eamonn Sweeney's column in the Irish Independent. I am not worried or panicking or anything like that. I just feel that in order to maintain our extraordinary levels we need to address imminently the issue of acquiring more players in the 23 - 27 bracket.

Any chance you can post a copy of this
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline TheMan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:43:50 pm
Any chance you can post a copy of this

Last bit of it here, agree with almost all of this by the way:

"Champions League crown.

Klopp's achievement in running them close with a weaker squad is a miracle of management but can't be sustained for much longer. By the start of next season Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will all have turned 30 while Andy Robertson and Fabinho will be 29. Klopp's great side is nearing its end.

City's key men are largely younger but that matters less than the club's ability to replace departed stars with high-quality replacements at will. Liverpool's effort this season was colossal but if winning 15 out of your last 18 league games and drawing the other three isn't enough to take the title, it's hard to see what will be.

Yet with Chelsea and Manchester United heading for a period of transition and Antonio Conte probably heading for Paris, Klopp's side should be the champions' closest rivals again next season. They just won't be as close as they were this term.

City should be grateful to Liverpool because without the challenge offered by the Reds their title triumph would seem an oddly bloodless and clinical achievement.

Guardiola, with typical good grace, has complained that everyone else wanted Liverpool to beat City.

The differing reactions of both sets of fans when their teams struggled in the second half showed why this is so. Anfield was a seething cauldron of anxious excitement with supporters trying to lift their team over the line by force of will.

Disbelief

The prevailing note at the Etihad, on the other hand, was a kind of sulky disbelief. "Why is this happening? We didn't pay for this kind of thing. The contest between City and Liverpool is a contest between the synthetic and the organic. And we live in a synthetic age.

As the match neared the end of injury-time, Guardiola stalked along the sideline as if about to take the ball and go home with it.

Frantically, he managed to browbeat a weak referee into ending the game when an injury to Ederson meant there was probably another minute and a half left to play.

Villa would hardly have scored during those 90 seconds but, like his employers, Guardiola doesn't believe in leaving things to chance.

It was a fitting sign-off for a classless man in charge of a classless club run by classless people.

City are the perfect champions for the neo-liberal era, true believers in the creed that money makes its own morality. They are football's Facebook, its Twitter, its Airbnb, its Amazon, its one-per-centers. But they're not Liverpool and they never will be.

Only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund and Newcastle United can save The People's Game now."
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
  • Seis Veces
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:52:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:30:51 pm
Worrying times.

Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:34:43 pm
"uncertain times"TM

'We've Had Good Times'
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:19:39 pm »
Let's look at this case by case to work out if this group can still compete at the top for the PL and CL:

Van Dijk - 30 (he has a good 3 years in him) / NO DANGER
Matip - 30 (he has a good 2 years in him) / NO DANGER
Thiago - 31 (he has a good 2 years in him) / NO DANGER
Henderson - 31 (signs of a drop-off but replaceable) / POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT NEEDED
Milner - 36 (squad player so his loss is not an impact) / REPLACEMENT NEEDED
Mane - 30 (he has a good 2 years in him) / NO DANGER
Salah - 30 (he has a good 4 years in him) / NO DANGER
Firmino - 30 (signs of a drop-off but replaceable) / REPLACEMENT NEEDED

Nothing to fret about at all. Just like with Diaz and Jota being signed with an eye on the future and the immediate, we can use the next 2-3 years to bring in quality for positions that could be susceptible for a drop-off. And with our world leading recruitment and Klopp as manager, you can guess it will continue going right.
Logged

Online Le Westalero

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • I'm so glad that I'm a Red.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:51:04 pm
Last bit of it here, agree with almost all of this by the way:

"Champions League crown.

Klopp's achievement in running them close with a weaker squad is a miracle of management but can't be sustained for much longer. By the start of next season Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will all have turned 30 while Andy Robertson and Fabinho will be 29. Klopp's great side is nearing its end.

City's key men are largely younger but that matters less than the club's ability to replace departed stars with high-quality replacements at will. Liverpool's effort this season was colossal but if winning 15 out of your last 18 league games and drawing the other three isn't enough to take the title, it's hard to see what will be.


Didn't want to get into this conversation but let's do it.

So simply from squad perspectives:

We got 27 players averaging 27.2 years. City has got 22 (23 with Haaland) and is averaging 27.6 years.

Foden is 21

Dias, Rodri  25

Grealish is 26

Laporte, Stones, Aké, Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, $terling 27

Ederson 28

De Bruyne is 30

Mahrez, Walker, Gündogan  31

So, they got one younger player in Foden, no natural back up RB, Zinchenko to cover the left flank and all in all a very thin squad. You saw 2 years back how it went for them when they had some injury problems. But their main man is 30 just as our main mains as VVD, Mané or Salah.

I think our squad is a healthy mix of young prospects and experience. As for our forwards, just look at Robben and Ribéry at Bayern, they played almost to their peak levels until at least 32/33?

I think our squad has at least 3 years in it to the highest levels. Especially if Mané continues to play in as No 9. I have no doubts about Salah achieving 20-25 + scorers every season until he or Klopp leaves.

Besides that Ali could play until 35/36 I guess. Kelleher is a superb back up Keeper.
Center backs tend to play until a higher age on exceptional levels just as Thiago Silva does, Maldini, Bonucci, Chiellini and so on.
Virgil and Matip are both 30 for your information. Regarding the injury records of both, I'd say that Virgil could play until 35, Matip I guess until 33.

We got Konaté who is 22. Andy 28, our scouse Greek who is 26. -> at least 4-5 years on current level.

If Gomez stays, he'd be a good cover for Trent. 25, respectively 23 years old.

Regarding our midfield, Fab as CDM could easily play until 32/33, Hendo has a role coming like Milner even if turning 34 or 35. Ox, yeah Ox.. I think he has a couple of season in him at Palace or Southampton.

We got young prospects as Eliott, Jones and Carvalho for the 8 or 10. Thiago who was superb this season could be here for another 2/3 years.

And our front line is sorted for the next 3-4 years IF Mané and Salah extend their contracts.

I just heard a couple of weeks ago that Bobby will be allowed to run down his contract and move on. So not considering him here that much, although I'd love to have him for some starts against weaker sides or some cameos.


BUT ALL IN ALL:

Comparing both sides form a squad point of view, I think somebody had some time to spare to right a genuine article (just like me today in this thread) but is missing the point and the difference between the physical condition of an individual. Their routine, our fitness and physio stuff and so on.

These observations were from my point of view. Of course nobody says a particular player will be here until the age of 34,35,36 but I think if we'll translate slowly our aging structure to younger players like we're doing for seasons now with the likes of Jota, Diaz, Eliott, Jones, Konaté, Tsimi and Kelleher, we'll be fine.

No need to worry dear "TheMan", this club is operated probably and we've got a lot of people with some knowledge to sort any kind of problems for the future out.

Until then, enjoy the present, there's a CL final waiting for our 'aging squad'  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:27:21 pm by Le Westalero »
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,730
  • JFT96.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm »
Once Salah's pace goes and he can't score his pace goals no more then he wont be scoring many of his pace goals that he can only score because he has pace.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,850
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:27:42 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:51:04 pm
Last bit of it here, agree with almost all of this by the way:

"Champions League crown.

Klopp's achievement in running them close with a weaker squad is a miracle of management but can't be sustained for much longer. By the start of next season Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will all have turned 30 while Andy Robertson and Fabinho will be 29. Klopp's great side is nearing its end.

City's key men are largely younger but that matters less than the club's ability to replace departed stars with high-quality replacements at will. Liverpool's effort this season was colossal but if winning 15 out of your last 18 league games and drawing the other three isn't enough to take the title, it's hard to see what will be.

Yet with Chelsea and Manchester United heading for a period of transition and Antonio Conte probably heading for Paris, Klopp's side should be the champions' closest rivals again next season. They just won't be as close as they were this term.

City should be grateful to Liverpool because without the challenge offered by the Reds their title triumph would seem an oddly bloodless and clinical achievement.

Guardiola, with typical good grace, has complained that everyone else wanted Liverpool to beat City.

The differing reactions of both sets of fans when their teams struggled in the second half showed why this is so. Anfield was a seething cauldron of anxious excitement with supporters trying to lift their team over the line by force of will.

Disbelief

The prevailing note at the Etihad, on the other hand, was a kind of sulky disbelief. "Why is this happening? We didn't pay for this kind of thing. The contest between City and Liverpool is a contest between the synthetic and the organic. And we live in a synthetic age.

As the match neared the end of injury-time, Guardiola stalked along the sideline as if about to take the ball and go home with it.

Frantically, he managed to browbeat a weak referee into ending the game when an injury to Ederson meant there was probably another minute and a half left to play.

Villa would hardly have scored during those 90 seconds but, like his employers, Guardiola doesn't believe in leaving things to chance.

It was a fitting sign-off for a classless man in charge of a classless club run by classless people.

City are the perfect champions for the neo-liberal era, true believers in the creed that money makes its own morality. They are football's Facebook, its Twitter, its Airbnb, its Amazon, its one-per-centers. But they're not Liverpool and they never will be.

Only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund and Newcastle United can save The People's Game now."

"Klopp's side should be the champions' closest rivals again next season. They just won't be as close as they were this term"

What a load of shite. We've been the best team in the world since January, after starting the season with an unsettled defence. There's no way we're 14 points behind them at any stage next year. I'd bet on us coming out of the blocks flying again next season.

Not sure I agree about them having a better squad than us either really. We've improved drastically in that area. I've never seen a better squad than we've had available this year.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 