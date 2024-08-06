« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #960 on: August 6, 2024, 12:11:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August  6, 2024, 12:15:18 am
Firmly expect Mickey to get 20+ million for him and prove the magic is back

By splashing the cash on McTominay?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #961 on: August 6, 2024, 12:58:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August  5, 2024, 07:04:22 pm
Totally. Starter at LW for Ipswich.
I know what you actually mean but facetiously a loan moan to someone like Ipswich would be good for his development.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 04:02:00 pm »
https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1822286697691836428

Quote
Liverpools Fabio Carvalho to Brentford package is worth £27.5 million inclusive of add ons .
In addition, there is also a 17.5% sell on clause.

Fulham receive 20pc of profit above £5m.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 04:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:53:00 pm
Off to Brentford permanently.

Really pleased for him on a personal level with the choice of move. Always battled for us and has clear talent.

Now he get's a move back to West London close to where he grew up, where he'll play lots of games and for a good pragmatic manager who is well stocked with athletes in attack but will savour what Carvalho has to offer (good finishing, composure, smart movement and technique) and accommodate him not being an elite athlete
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 04:04:28 pm »
Bad attitude under Jurgen and at Leipzig. Only excelled in the championship and not even that much. Swerve.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 04:10:09 pm »
Good luck lad, just stop believing in his own hype and he'll be fine.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 04:11:18 pm »
Probably about his level at the moment. Good luck to him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 04:38:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August  6, 2024, 12:15:18 am
Firmly expect Mickey to get 20+ million for him and prove the magic is back



Were back baby
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm »
Was there any ever evidence he had a bad attitude around Klopp? To be honest, it always sounded a lazy assumption to me and while I doubt Klopp would be an arse with him people would obviously back him over Carvalho (and practically every player) under pretty much any circumstance.

I always thought it was dead weird how he seemed to disappear for months then he got brought on for a few seconds away to Madrid. Bizarre that.

Anyway, decent move for him. Nice one for the goal against Newcastle, that was seriously fucking hilarious you know.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 pm »
I feel that there are many parallels with Solanke in terms of development. Both had great skills at that level, both were a bit of square pegs in round holes in terms of their natural plays and the roles they were tasked with, both didn't quite click into the first team. But look at Solanke now. I think that's Carvalho's path as well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 05:58:16 pm »
He had a good pre-season but he's had a decent pre-season before and it's still not been good enough. He may simply not have settled in the area. Every time I've been sent to London for work I literally count the days when I can escape the place and he may have had the reverse feeling.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:58:16 pm
He had a good pre-season but he's had a decent pre-season before and it's still not been good enough. He may simply not have settled in the area. Every time I've been sent to London for work I literally count the days when I can escape the place and he may have had the reverse feeling.

It's not that. 2 coaches and one top tier coach in that see him as wide player and not a #10 which he sees himself as. The problem is he;s not quick enough to be a Winger nor is he strong enough to play as an #8.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm »
I had hoped when we signed Carvalho that he would turn into a Firmino-lite because otherwise I couldn't see where he fit. For many reasons it hasn't worked but we were always going to make a profit on him. Maybe that's all his transfer was, a flip for profit. I don't like it, but I understand it.

I said earlier in the transfer thread that I thought he'd be sold barring an amazing pre-season. He was just too far down the pecking order.

Wishing him all the best. Good luck Fab.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm »
I know it should have been obvious that Carvalho wasn't working out with us, but I'm still surprised by the transfer. I thought he would have been given another chance under Slot (beyond preseason, I mean). His was an exciting signing at the time. Well, all the best to him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm »
Sad that it didn't work out for him here. Will always have that 98th minute winner against Newcastle.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm »
Good luck to him

A shame as I really rate him but at least we got a good fee
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm »
A pure moneyball signing who was just here to make money.

Hopefully, he turns things around and has a good career.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #977 on: Today at 12:21:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm
A pure moneyball signing who was just here to make money.

Hopefully, he turns things around and has a good career.
I agree and think it's a positive one on the whole. We got him for a great price, he's talented but it's pretty clear he's not going to be even second choice so we sell for a big profit. There is nothing to complain about with this one.

I can see Doak and Gordon going the same way.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #978 on: Today at 12:45:44 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:21:39 am
I agree and think it's a positive one on the whole. We got him for a great price, he's talented but it's pretty clear he's not going to be even second choice so we sell for a big profit. There is nothing to complain about with this one.

I can see Doak and Gordon going the same way.

Yep.

For a football club signing a young player who ends up as a generational talent is like winning the lottery. The more tickets you buy the better chance you have. The vast majority of the time is it is all about getting as many tickets as possible.

Take a punt on a Carvalho, Doak or Gordon and you always have a slight chance of hitting the jackpot. If not then you generate a profit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #979 on: Today at 03:55:50 am »
Best of Luck to him
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #980 on: Today at 04:52:15 am »
This always felt like the most likely outcome for him. And he and we will always have that winner vs Newcastle. But what we were playing at in the summer of 22? A completely bizarre window.
