A little bit from Liam Rosenior about Carvalho. Speaks very highly in regards to his character.



I'll go against the grain here, I'll reserve judgement for a later time. Even with all the evidence put together, I don't know if he has character issues or not.At Hull, fresh impressions are not always a good reference; just think of ex girlfriend / boyfriend. People naturally tend to put their best foot forward when new relationships are made. If there is a character issue it may pop up months later. Or maybe Fabio has learned a thing or two from his past experience; God forbid a your man can learn... Or maybe there has never been an issue at all.The noise from Leipzig can be telling if they were 100% true, but are they? Leipzig said they like Fabio and wont let him cut his loan short, that it was power jostling with Liverpool, and then they lost that. Then the "he was such and such and we never wanted to keep him" came about. Not before that.And Fabio's previous history with Liverpool is a mystery. So, I don't know if there is an issue with his character or not. I tend to think that there is something unsaid, which may come to the fore if he leaves us for good. If there isn't, he'd play for us in the future. What I believe for certain is that Klopp won't keep a "bad apple" in the dressing room, and that's what I'm gonna base my judgement on.I also believe that a young man can learn from his mistakes and, with the right guidance, become a better person.