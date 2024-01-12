« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 116021 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,677
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #880 on: January 12, 2024, 08:28:46 pm »
He's certainly been involved so far and Morton just put in a good free kick.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #881 on: January 12, 2024, 09:34:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on January 12, 2024, 05:08:38 pm
german football is so weird and unprofessional - always airing their dirty laundry in public in a way that lacks tact and class.

obviously sometimes it provides some insight and entertainment, but it's still so weird that the instinct is to overshare.

in this case, to stick the boot in on a departed youngster in a way that makes no difference to them (so it was unnecessary publicising it), but could impact his future employment prospects

Might actually be saying that publicly to do the lad a favour!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,562
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #882 on: January 12, 2024, 09:38:47 pm »
Would have probably been better off the bench today, will take him time to get match sharp.

Morton looks the part there, Hull play some decent football.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,677
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #883 on: January 12, 2024, 10:05:33 pm »
Morton scored a screamer, deserved it as well a really promising performance from him tonight. Not quite sure how Norwich won that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #884 on: January 12, 2024, 10:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 12, 2024, 05:50:16 pm
I don't get the contradiction.

"Fabio has a great character. But.....

"But" what? But he doesn't have a great character? The bloke is either victim of a bad translation or he's talking nonsense.

Probably translates as 'he's a nice lad but when the going gets tough, he can't be arsed'.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,098
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #885 on: January 12, 2024, 10:18:27 pm »
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,298
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #886 on: January 13, 2024, 01:53:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 12, 2024, 10:18:27 pm
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...

They are indeed, the future is bright 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #887 on: January 13, 2024, 03:19:33 am »
Quote from: classycarra on January 12, 2024, 05:08:38 pm
in this case, to stick the boot in on a departed youngster in a way that makes no difference to them (so it was unnecessary publicising it), but could impact his future employment prospects

It was about making RB Leipzig look like they were in control of the situation and they were calling the shots. There were apparently rumours after their last CL group game, that Liverpool want to terminate the loan and back then the guy was saying, it feels like "armwrestling" (or a power struggle), but that Carvalho was happy at Leipzig and that he'll stay. The loan then being terminated a few weeks later made it look like Leipzig had lost the power struggle and that's why the guy has now come out with this stuff, basically saying there was no power struggle and they didn't want Carvalho anyway...
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #888 on: January 13, 2024, 03:35:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 12, 2024, 10:18:27 pm
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...

Would be shocked if he becomes a regular for Liverpool ( Fabio )

Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #889 on: January 13, 2024, 07:49:55 am »
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,813
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #890 on: January 13, 2024, 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 12, 2024, 10:18:27 pm
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...

Liverpool quality is a higher bar
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #891 on: January 13, 2024, 05:47:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 13, 2024, 07:49:55 am
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.

Weird way of putting it RBL slightly worst! Where do you place them? Liverpool are one of the club heavyweights of Europe
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #892 on: January 13, 2024, 05:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on January 13, 2024, 04:55:49 pm
Liverpool quality is a higher bar

It is, you can make a nice amount of money and help yourself with FFP though if you churn out quality footballers that aren't quite good enough for your 1st team.  United were masters of selling average youngsters for big money. We haven't done bad at it lately either.

Hard to say on Carvalho, would love to know how he fell so far out of favour last year. His head seems to be gone a bit.  Hopefully Hull can build him up.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #893 on: January 13, 2024, 08:07:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 13, 2024, 07:49:55 am
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.

"Only slightly worse", if we were to play Leipzig right now, we'd stomp them into the ground.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #894 on: January 13, 2024, 09:57:11 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 13, 2024, 07:49:55 am
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #895 on: January 13, 2024, 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 13, 2024, 07:49:55 am
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.

I agree the weird part for me was agreeing a loan deal with no right to buy with a club that pretty much exists to churn out their own players to sell on.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #896 on: January 13, 2024, 10:29:48 pm »
Well, the Lookman loan turned out all right and I don't think Carvalho is less talented. Obviously, it didn't work out in practice, but I don't think Leipzig was ever a dumb idea necessarily.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #897 on: January 13, 2024, 11:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 13, 2024, 10:29:48 pm
Well, the Lookman loan turned out all right and I don't think Carvalho is less talented. Obviously, it didn't work out in practice, but I don't think Leipzig was ever a dumb idea necessarily.

Leipzig signed Lookman on a permanent basis.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #898 on: January 13, 2024, 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on January 13, 2024, 11:02:54 pm
Leipzig signed Lookman on a permanent basis.
Because the initial loan worked out. There was no option to buy and they bought him a year after he went back to Everton.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,165
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #899 on: January 13, 2024, 11:29:01 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #900 on: January 13, 2024, 11:48:24 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 13, 2024, 07:49:55 am
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.

Ah fuck off. Wum! :lmao
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #901 on: January 14, 2024, 01:55:50 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 13, 2024, 11:17:34 pm
Because the initial loan worked out. There was no option to buy and they bought him a year after he went back to Everton.

The point though is that Leipzig offered Lookman a higher level of Football.

If he was successful at Leipzig then they knew they could push for a permanent deal because Leipzig qualify for Europe and Everton don't. Plus Marco Silva is a manager who doesn't really give young players a chance.

Liverpool are pretty much the opposite. If Carvalho had a really impressive loan spell then there is no way way we would have sold him under his true value plus Klopp gives young players huge opportunities.

It was just a strange move for Leipzig.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #902 on: January 18, 2024, 08:58:18 am »
A little bit from Liam Rosenior about Carvalho. Speaks very highly in regards to his character.

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1747904838262722797

Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #903 on: January 18, 2024, 10:19:37 am »
Quote from: Bread on January 18, 2024, 08:58:18 am
A little bit from Liam Rosenior about Carvalho. Speaks very highly in regards to his character.

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1747904838262722797



Just about to post this. Very different to the image some seem to be trying to pin on him
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,617
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #904 on: January 18, 2024, 01:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Bread on January 18, 2024, 08:58:18 am
A little bit from Liam Rosenior about Carvalho. Speaks very highly in regards to his character.

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1747904838262722797


Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 18, 2024, 10:19:37 am
Just about to post this. Very different to the image some seem to be trying to pin on him

dammit. I was promised that he had an ego and was a problematic player.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #905 on: January 18, 2024, 01:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Bread on January 18, 2024, 08:58:18 am
A little bit from Liam Rosenior about Carvalho. Speaks very highly in regards to his character.

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1747904838262722797

Leaving aside what he says about Fabio but this coach seems to have real character also. 
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,055
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #906 on: January 18, 2024, 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Bread on January 18, 2024, 08:58:18 am
A little bit from Liam Rosenior about Carvalho. Speaks very highly in regards to his character.

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1747904838262722797

I'll go against the grain here, I'll reserve judgement for a later time. Even with all the evidence put together, I don't know if he has character issues or not.

At Hull, fresh impressions are not always a good reference; just think of ex girlfriend / boyfriend. People naturally tend to put their best foot forward when new relationships are made. If there is a character issue it may pop up months later. Or maybe Fabio has learned a thing or two from his past experience; God forbid a your man can learn... Or maybe there has never been an issue at all.

The noise from Leipzig can be telling if they were 100% true, but are they? Leipzig said they like Fabio and wont let him cut his loan short, that it was power jostling with Liverpool, and then they lost that. Then the "he was such and such and we never wanted to keep him" came about. Not before that.

And Fabio's previous history with Liverpool is a mystery. So, I don't know if there is an issue with his character or not. I tend to think that there is something unsaid, which may come to the fore if he leaves us for good. If there isn't, he'd play for us in the future. What I believe for certain is that Klopp won't keep a "bad apple" in the dressing room, and that's what I'm gonna base my judgement on.

I also believe that a young man can learn from his mistakes and, with the right guidance, become a better person.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,098
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #907 on: Yesterday at 09:32:05 pm »
Great goal for Carvalho against Sunderland ...
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #908 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
great goal just what he needed
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #909 on: Today at 01:14:10 am »
Lovely technique to score there
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 