german football is so weird and unprofessional - always airing their dirty laundry in public in a way that lacks tact and class. obviously sometimes it provides some insight and entertainment, but it's still so weird that the instinct is to overshare. in this case, to stick the boot in on a departed youngster in a way that makes no difference to them (so it was unnecessary publicising it), but could impact his future employment prospects
I don't get the contradiction."Fabio has a great character. But....."But" what? But he doesn't have a great character? The bloke is either victim of a bad translation or he's talking nonsense.
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.
Liverpool quality is a higher bar
Well, the Lookman loan turned out all right and I don't think Carvalho is less talented. Obviously, it didn't work out in practice, but I don't think Leipzig was ever a dumb idea necessarily.
Leipzig signed Lookman on a permanent basis.
Because the initial loan worked out. There was no option to buy and they bought him a year after he went back to Everton.
